'Mahua Flower Laddu Is Rich In Iron And Other Nutrients': Cabinet Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka)
The Hon'ble Minister For Women and Child Welfare told ETV Bharat that the Telangana government is providing Mahua flower laddus to rural women.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
“We are prioritizing the welfare of women and children, strengthening Anganwadi centres, paving the way for women's economic development, and implementing activities aimed at health, happiness, and income,” Smt Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka), Hon'ble Minister For Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Women & Child Welfare, Telangana, told ETV Bharat.
The minister went on to add: “It is commendable that ETV Bharat has launched the special program 'Fit Hoga Bharat' to increase health awareness among the public. From the government's side, we are providing nutritious food to children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, and supporting women's economic empowerment so that they can become self-reliant.”
Nutrition For Rural Women And Children
In this regard, they are regularly supplying eggs and milk to pregnant women and children through Anganwadi centres. They are also providing chikkis to children in tribal and remote areas. As a pilot project, they have selected Mulugu district and are providing milk, egg biryani, khichdi, and instant breakfast to Anganwadi children.
“Having identified that the currently provided Balamrutham has a high sweet content, we are making changes to reduce the sugar content in the food given to children and provide wheat and other nutritious foods. In agency areas, we are conducting weekly monitoring to ensure that children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers receive eggs on time.”
Laddus Made From Mahua Flowers
The minister's department is taking measures to protect the health of every individual in tribal and remote areas.
“We are providing Mahua flower laddus to overcome anemia problems in women, especially in pregnant women. Because Mahua flowers have a high iron content, we are seeing good results. We have created a market opportunity for Mahua flowers. In our childhood, we used to make Mahua flower dumplings,” the minister said.
Currently, they have entrusted the responsibility of roasting the Mahua flowers and making the laddus to the Jangubhai Women's Self-Help Group from the Gond community. Sales of the crispy Mahua flower laddus have increased significantly at their shop in Shilpa Ramam, Hyderabad.
“We also wanted to offer the Mahua flower laddu as a prasad (offering) at the Medaram Jathara (festival),” she said. In addition to the iron and nutrients found in Mahua flowers, these laddus contain jaggery, peanuts, and sesame seeds for binding and texture.
The goal is to provide natural products to women and create employment opportunities for them. They also have plans of setting up canteens run by women, offering home-style cooking.s
