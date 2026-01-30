ETV Bharat / health

'Mahua Flower Laddu Is Rich In Iron And Other Nutrients': Cabinet Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka)

“We are prioritizing the welfare of women and children, strengthening Anganwadi centres, paving the way for women's economic development, and implementing activities aimed at health, happiness, and income,” Smt Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka), Hon'ble Minister For Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Women & Child Welfare, Telangana, told ETV Bharat.

The minister went on to add: “It is commendable that ETV Bharat has launched the special program 'Fit Hoga Bharat' to increase health awareness among the public. From the government's side, we are providing nutritious food to children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, and supporting women's economic empowerment so that they can become self-reliant.”

Nutrition For Rural Women And Children

In this regard, they are regularly supplying eggs and milk to pregnant women and children through Anganwadi centres. They are also providing chikkis to children in tribal and remote areas. As a pilot project, they have selected Mulugu district and are providing milk, egg biryani, khichdi, and instant breakfast to Anganwadi children.

“Having identified that the currently provided Balamrutham has a high sweet content, we are making changes to reduce the sugar content in the food given to children and provide wheat and other nutritious foods. In agency areas, we are conducting weekly monitoring to ensure that children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers receive eggs on time.”