ETV Bharat / health

'India Urgently Needs A Strong National Diabetes Prevention Program': Top Diabetologist Dr. Sanjay Reddy

The global burden of diabetes is rising rapidly. As per International Diabetes Federation 2025 estimates, about 583 million people worldwide are living with diabetes, with over 101 million in India alone and a prevalence of around 11.7%. This rise is not limited to developed countries; it is even more pronounced in developing and lower-income nations.

“A key concern is under-diagnosis. For every known case, another may remain undetected. Additionally, nearly 120 million people in India are prediabetic, placing them at high risk. South Asians are particularly vulnerable, and modern lifestyles have further amplified this risk. By 2050, the global prevalence of diabetes is expected to increase by around 45%, while India may see a rise of nearly 75%,” said Dr. Sanjay Reddy, eminent endocrinologist and one of India's top diabetologists, presently with Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road in Bengaluru.

Dr. Reddy was the Program Chair at the Diabetes India Annual Conference held in February 2026 in Hyderabad, where experts from over 25 countries discussed diabetes care, prevention, and education. In an exclusive interview with Anubha Jain for ETV Bharat's diabetes campaign, he highlighted key discussions, including early diagnosis, improved access to care, advances in Type 2 management, and the role of AI in screening complications like diabetic retinopathy.

Q 1. India is often referred to as the diabetes capital of the world. What are the key factors driving this sharp rise in cases?

Diabetes often remains asymptomatic in its early stages, delaying diagnosis. Its rise is driven by genetic predisposition and lifestyle factors, including sedentary habits, urbanisation, high carbohydrate intake, and rising obesity. In India, diets are largely carbohydrate-based, and reduced physical activity, especially among children due to limited open spaces, further increases future risk.

Diabetes is multifactorial and significantly impacts quality of life due to complications like heart, kidney, and nerve damage. The rise in diabetes is driven by a complex interplay of genetic, biological, psychological, social, cultural, and economic factors. In essence, it results from the combined effects of genetic predisposition, environmental influences, and lifestyle changes.

Q 2. Over the past decade, how have you seen diabetes patterns evolve in India, particularly among young populations?

This is a concerning trend. Early-onset diabetes is rising rapidly and needs urgent attention. Traditionally, Type 2 diabetes was seen after the age of 40, while Type 1 diabetes was more commonly seen in younger individuals. However, we are now increasingly diagnosing Type 2 diabetes in the 20-40 age group.

The main drivers are sedentary lifestyles, obesity, poor diet, and lack of physical activity, making this “screen-age” generation highly vulnerable. The impact is significant. A diagnosis at 25 means decades of disease and higher risk of complications compared to someone diagnosed later in life. Our goal is not just control, but ensuring a long, complication-free life.

Q 3. What are the early symptoms or warning signs people often ignore before being diagnosed with diabetes?

Diabetes is often asymptomatic and diagnosed incidentally. When symptoms like thirst, frequent urination, weight loss, fatigue, blurred vision, or tingling or numbness in the feet appear, they usually indicate high blood sugar. However, such symptoms are seen in less than 10% of patients.

The risk of diabetes also increases with age. In fact, in many parts of India, nearly 1 in 2 individuals above 50 years old may have diabetes or prediabetes. Early screening (especially after 30 or in individuals with risk factors such as family history, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, thyroid disorders, PCOD, gestational diabetes, or hypertension) is essential. The message is simple: don’t wait for symptoms. Treat blood sugar as a vital health parameter just like blood pressure or heart rate.

Q 4. Type 2 diabetes accounts for the majority of cases in India. What are the most effective early interventions to prevent or delay its onset?

Diabetes prevention begins with lifestyle changes. Eat balanced meals, control portions, and maintain a healthy weight. Exercise regularly (150-170 minutes/week). Reduce excess carbohydrate intake while maintaining adequate protein, healthy fats, and fibre in your diet. Monitor blood sugar and blood pressure regularly. Ensure 6-7 hours of good sleep and limit screen time. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol.

Q 5. Can high or fluctuating blood sugar levels impact a person’s mood, leading to irritability, anger, or even aggression?

Behavioural changes are often seen in people on anti-diabetic medications, especially when blood sugar drops too low. Low sugar can cause sweating, palpitations, headache, confusion, and abnormal behaviour. Also, persistently high blood sugar may impact brain health or neuro behavioural changes, with possible links to conditions like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease while good glycaemic control may help delay the onset of these conditions.

Q 6. Is diabetes reversal or remission truly possible, especially in Type 2 diabetes?