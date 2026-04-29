ETV Bharat / health

Exclusive Interview | Top Gastroenterologist Dr. Rakesh Kalpala Explains The Gut-Diabetes Link

Diabetes is often seen as a disease of blood sugar and insulin. But doctors increasingly say the story is far more complex. The gut, digestive hormones, obesity, and even the microbiome play a powerful role in how diabetes develops and progresses. As part of ETV Bharat's campaign against diabetes, we met Dr Rakesh Kalpala, eminent gastroenterologist and specialist in endoscopy and colonoscopy.

Consultant Gastroenterologist at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG Hospital), Dr. Kalapala has done his M.D (Internal Medicine) followed by Diplomate in National Board (D.N.B) in Medical Gastroenterology. With over a decade of experience and 10,000 cases under his belt, he has made a name for himself in the fields of Endoscopy, Colonoscopy, Interventional EUS, Therapeutic ERCP and Bariatric Endoscopy. Excerpts from an exclusive interview with ETV Group's Ramya Naveen Katragadda.

Q 1. People often think diabetes is only about sugar levels. How does the digestive system and gut health influence diabetes risk and control?

This is a very important point. Most people believe diabetes happens only because of problems with the pancreas or insulin production. But the gut plays a significant role too. The small intestine (especially the second part called the duodenum) releases hormones known as incretins, such as GLP-1 and GIP. These hormones help regulate insulin and blood sugar levels. In fact, many of the drugs used today for diabetes and weight loss are GLP-1-based medications, which mimic these natural hormones.

If the gut lining is unhealthy (for example in conditions like leaky gut syndrome), the duodenum may not produce these hormones properly. This can lead to low-grade inflammation in the body. At the same time, toxins from the gut can enter the bloodstream. These toxins disrupt hormonal balance and contribute to insulin resistance and diabetes. So the gut and diabetes are closely connected.

Q 2. Is the gut microbiome emerging as an important factor in metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes?

Yes, absolutely. The gut microbiome (the trillions of bacteria living inside our intestines) plays a major role in metabolic health. In fact, the gut contains around one trillion bacteria, including both beneficial and harmful types. When the balance shifts and harmful bacteria start dominating, it can lead to metabolic problems. Beneficial bacteria such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium help maintain gut health. When these beneficial bacteria decrease, harmful bacteria release toxins that pass into the bloodstream. These toxins disrupt hormonal regulation and contribute to diabetes, obesity, insulin resistance, and other metabolic disorders. Maintaining a healthy microbiome is therefore extremely important.

Q 3. Many Indians develop diabetes even without being very overweight. Does gut health or visceral fat play a role?

Yes, this is a very interesting observation.

India is often called the diabetes capital of the world, but many Indians with diabetes are not visibly obese. What happens is that Indians tend to develop central or abdominal obesity, also called centripetal obesity. In this condition, the arms and legs may look thin, but fat accumulates around the abdomen.

There are two main types of fat in the body:

Subcutaneous fat – fat under the skin Visceral fat – fat around internal organs

Visceral fat is the more dangerous type. It accumulates around organs such as the liver, pancreas, and intestines. This fat releases pro-inflammatory chemicals called cytokines, which increase inflammation in the body. That inflammation disrupts hormones and leads to insulin resistance and diabetes. So visceral fat is a major culprit.

Q 4. Are hospitals or research institutions working on treatments targeting visceral fat?

Yes, there is ongoing research in this area. One emerging concept is called metabolic duodenopathy, which focuses on changes occurring in the duodenum. Interestingly, the duodenum is now considered by many researchers to be a “second brain” of the body. The gut contains a complex network of nerves called the enteric nervous system. For example, many people think serotonin (called the “happiness hormone”) is produced mainly in the brain. But actually around 85% of serotonin is produced in the gut, particularly in the duodenum.

Our research focuses on endoscopic procedures that modify the lining of the duodenum. One such technique involves ablating, or gently burning, the duodenal mucosa. This process stimulates regeneration of the gut lining, improves hormone secretion, alters the microbiome, and influences the enteric nervous system. These changes could potentially improve diabetes control, obesity, and visceral fat metabolism.

Q 5. What stage is this research currently at?

The research is currently in phase 3 and phase 4 clinical trials, and human trials have recently started. Science moves slowly, so it may take another year or so before we have conclusive results. If the outcomes are positive, the technology can then be developed into a medical device available for wider clinical use.

Q 6. Indians often develop abdominal obesity even at lower body weights. Why is this so?

There are several reasons. First, genetics plays a role.