Exclusive Interview | Top Gastroenterologist Dr. Rakesh Kalpala Explains The Gut-Diabetes Link
Dr. Rakesh Kalapala told Ramya Naveen Katragadda how gut health, visceral fat, and emerging endoscopic therapies could reshape how diabetes is treated.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM IST
Diabetes is often seen as a disease of blood sugar and insulin. But doctors increasingly say the story is far more complex. The gut, digestive hormones, obesity, and even the microbiome play a powerful role in how diabetes develops and progresses. As part of ETV Bharat's campaign against diabetes, we met Dr Rakesh Kalpala, eminent gastroenterologist and specialist in endoscopy and colonoscopy.
Consultant Gastroenterologist at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG Hospital), Dr. Kalapala has done his M.D (Internal Medicine) followed by Diplomate in National Board (D.N.B) in Medical Gastroenterology. With over a decade of experience and 10,000 cases under his belt, he has made a name for himself in the fields of Endoscopy, Colonoscopy, Interventional EUS, Therapeutic ERCP and Bariatric Endoscopy. Excerpts from an exclusive interview with ETV Group's Ramya Naveen Katragadda.
Q 1. People often think diabetes is only about sugar levels. How does the digestive system and gut health influence diabetes risk and control?
This is a very important point. Most people believe diabetes happens only because of problems with the pancreas or insulin production. But the gut plays a significant role too. The small intestine (especially the second part called the duodenum) releases hormones known as incretins, such as GLP-1 and GIP. These hormones help regulate insulin and blood sugar levels. In fact, many of the drugs used today for diabetes and weight loss are GLP-1-based medications, which mimic these natural hormones.
If the gut lining is unhealthy (for example in conditions like leaky gut syndrome), the duodenum may not produce these hormones properly. This can lead to low-grade inflammation in the body. At the same time, toxins from the gut can enter the bloodstream. These toxins disrupt hormonal balance and contribute to insulin resistance and diabetes. So the gut and diabetes are closely connected.
Q 2. Is the gut microbiome emerging as an important factor in metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes?
Yes, absolutely. The gut microbiome (the trillions of bacteria living inside our intestines) plays a major role in metabolic health. In fact, the gut contains around one trillion bacteria, including both beneficial and harmful types. When the balance shifts and harmful bacteria start dominating, it can lead to metabolic problems. Beneficial bacteria such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium help maintain gut health. When these beneficial bacteria decrease, harmful bacteria release toxins that pass into the bloodstream. These toxins disrupt hormonal regulation and contribute to diabetes, obesity, insulin resistance, and other metabolic disorders. Maintaining a healthy microbiome is therefore extremely important.
Q 3. Many Indians develop diabetes even without being very overweight. Does gut health or visceral fat play a role?
Yes, this is a very interesting observation.
India is often called the diabetes capital of the world, but many Indians with diabetes are not visibly obese. What happens is that Indians tend to develop central or abdominal obesity, also called centripetal obesity. In this condition, the arms and legs may look thin, but fat accumulates around the abdomen.
There are two main types of fat in the body:
- Subcutaneous fat – fat under the skin
- Visceral fat – fat around internal organs
Visceral fat is the more dangerous type. It accumulates around organs such as the liver, pancreas, and intestines. This fat releases pro-inflammatory chemicals called cytokines, which increase inflammation in the body. That inflammation disrupts hormones and leads to insulin resistance and diabetes. So visceral fat is a major culprit.
Q 4. Are hospitals or research institutions working on treatments targeting visceral fat?
Yes, there is ongoing research in this area. One emerging concept is called metabolic duodenopathy, which focuses on changes occurring in the duodenum. Interestingly, the duodenum is now considered by many researchers to be a “second brain” of the body. The gut contains a complex network of nerves called the enteric nervous system. For example, many people think serotonin (called the “happiness hormone”) is produced mainly in the brain. But actually around 85% of serotonin is produced in the gut, particularly in the duodenum.
Our research focuses on endoscopic procedures that modify the lining of the duodenum. One such technique involves ablating, or gently burning, the duodenal mucosa. This process stimulates regeneration of the gut lining, improves hormone secretion, alters the microbiome, and influences the enteric nervous system. These changes could potentially improve diabetes control, obesity, and visceral fat metabolism.
Q 5. What stage is this research currently at?
The research is currently in phase 3 and phase 4 clinical trials, and human trials have recently started. Science moves slowly, so it may take another year or so before we have conclusive results. If the outcomes are positive, the technology can then be developed into a medical device available for wider clinical use.
Q 6. Indians often develop abdominal obesity even at lower body weights. Why is this so?
There are several reasons. First, genetics plays a role.
Indians have a natural predisposition toward central fat accumulation. Second, our body morphology is different from Western populations. Western populations tend to have fat distributed more evenly throughout the body as subcutaneous fat. In contrast, Indians tend to accumulate fat mainly around the abdomen. Third, lifestyle factors, including lack of exercise and physical activity, also contribute. So it is a combination of genetics, body structure, and lifestyle.
Q 7. You specialise in bariatric endoscopy. How do these procedures help patients manage obesity and diabetes?
Bariatric endoscopy offers minimally invasive options for weight loss and metabolic control. One approach is to reduce stomach size using endoscopic suturing techniques. This is done without surgery, without external scars, and typically as a day-care procedure. Another option is placing an intragastric balloon, which occupies space in the stomach and reduces appetite. These procedures help patients eat less and lose weight. We also have procedures that target the duodenum, which influence metabolic hormones and may improve diabetes control. So some endoscopic procedures help mainly with weight loss, while others directly affect metabolic regulation.
Q 8. How is endoscopic weight-loss therapy different from traditional bariatric surgery?
Traditional bariatric surgery involves cutting or altering the digestive tract. For example:
- Sleeve gastrectomy removes part of the stomach
- Gastric bypass reroutes the intestine
Endoscopic procedures, on the other hand, are non-surgical. We access the stomach through an endoscope and perform procedures internally. There are no external incisions, no scars, and recovery is faster. That is the major difference.
Q 9. GERD, or chronic acid reflux, is becoming common. What exactly is GERD?
GERD stands for gastroesophageal reflux disease. Interestingly, almost every human experiences reflux occasionally. Burping, belching, or mild heartburn can happen to anyone. But GERD occurs when acid repeatedly flows back from the stomach into the food pipe (oesophagus). There is a valve called the gastroesophageal junction between the stomach and oesophagus. If this valve becomes weak or if stomach acid production increases, reflux occurs. Obesity is one of the main risk factors. Excess abdominal fat increases pressure on the stomach and the valve, causing acid to flow upward.
Q 10. Is there a connection between GERD, obesity and diabetes?
Yes, there is a strong connection. Obesity increases abdominal pressure, which promotes reflux. People with GERD sometimes start eating more frequently to reduce acidity symptoms, which leads to weight gain. This creates a vicious cycle of obesity, reflux, and metabolic problems. Diabetes also affects nerves throughout the body. When it affects nerves controlling the digestive system, it can slow stomach emptying.
Q 11. How does diabetes affect the digestive system?
Long-standing diabetes can damage nerves in the digestive tract. This condition is called diabetic neuropathy. When it affects the stomach, it can lead to a condition called gastroparesis. Normally, food stays in the stomach for about 30 to 90 minutes before moving into the intestine. In gastroparesis, the stomach empties very slowly. Food may remain in the stomach for four to five hours, leading to reflux, bloating, and discomfort. This is one reason diabetes and GERD are often linked.
Q 12. Many people are using weight-loss drugs today. How do these affect digestion?
Many modern weight-loss drugs work by slowing stomach emptying, which reduces appetite. Essentially, they create an artificial form of gastroparesis, where food stays in the stomach longer and people feel full. While this helps with weight loss, it may also increase the risk of acid reflux or GERD in some people.
That is why lifestyle changes remain important.
Q 13. Is intermittent fasting beneficial for diabetes?
Intermittent fasting is a controversial topic today. It may help some people, but it does not suit everyone. One important concept is circadian rhythm (the body’s natural biological clock). People should avoid very late dinners and ideally take a short walk for 15-20 minutes after dinner. But the key point is that diet plans must be individualised. What works for one person may not work for another.
Q 14. What type of exercise is best for people with diabetes and obesity?
Exercise is extremely important. Most people focus on aerobic exercise, such as walking, cycling, or running. These are helpful. However, strength training is equally important. There is a growing concept called muscle metabolism. Some people have sarcopenic obesity, where they appear overweight but actually have very low muscle mass. When such people lose weight rapidly, they may lose muscle instead of fat. That is why combining aerobic exercise and strength training is essential. The general recommendation is 150 minutes of exercise per week, along with two days of strength training. This improves metabolism, weight control, and diabetes management.
Q 15. If someone is obese and diabetic, which specialist should they consult?
Ideally, they should seek holistic care. If you visit only an endocrinologist, you may receive medication alone. If you visit only a gastroenterologist, treatment may focus on digestive issues. The best approach is a multidisciplinary metabolic clinic involving:
- a diabetologist or endocrinologist
- a nutritionist
- sometimes a gastroenterologist
This ensures comprehensive care.
Q 16. Your one message for Indians to prevent diabetes?
The key is lifestyle discipline. People should focus on a balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, and fibre, reducing processed foods and refined carbohydrates, maintaining a regular sleep cycle, staying physically active, managing stress and mental health. Sleep is particularly important because it strongly affects metabolism.
(This interview is part of ETV Bharat's national campaign against diabetes)
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