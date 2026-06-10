Hydration Is The Foundation Of Health And Wellness: Dr Dana Cohen, Integrative Medicine Physician Of International Renown
Manhattan-based author and holistic health specialist Dr Dana Cohen discussed the science of hydration, preventive healthcare, and nutrition in an exclusive interview.
By Anubha Jain
Published : June 10, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
As stress, fatigue and lifestyle diseases continue to rise globally, many are seeking sustainable ways to enhance their health. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Dana Cohen, an American integrative medicine physician and author of books like Quench and Fuel Up, explains why hydration, nutrition, movement, sleep, and stress management remain the foundations of good health. For over 20 years, Dr. Cohen has been at the forefront of integrative medicine.
At the heart of her work lies her mission to find the root cause of disease through advanced functional testing, and then to activate the body’s natural healing mechanisms through nutrition, supplementation, healing therapies et al. Discussing the science of hydration, preventive healthcare, and nutrition, she emphasised that simple daily habits can have a profound impact on overall health, energy levels, and long-term well-being.
Q 1. What was the defining moment that convinced you that hydration and nutrition deserved greater attention. How did that journey lead to the books Quench and Fuel Up?
Fortunately, I was able to move into integrative medicine immediately after completing my internal medicine residency. In a fortuitous chain of events, I saw an advertisement that sent me to work with Dr Robert Coleman Atkins (best known for the popular Atkins diet). This changed my entire professional life because he introduced me to what we now call “complementary and alternative medicine”, or simply good medicine based on lifestyle and nutrition modifications. I had the privilege of seeing miraculous transformations every day by making simple dietary modifications such as reducing sugar consumption, which had profound effects in conditions as varied as eczema, blood sugar imbalances, and even anxiety.
While I always intended to write a book, it took me 15 years to decide on the topic. That moment came when Gina Bria introduced me to the science of hydration and the groundbreaking work of water researcher Dr Gerald Pollack on water’s “fourth phase”. What began as a casual conversation quickly became the inspiration for Quench. Two years later, we completed the book. I was fascinated by the complexity of the seemingly simple H₂O molecule.
Our goal was to make the science accessible and practical, emphasising a key message: hydration is not just about drinking more water, it’s about eating water-rich foods and supporting hydration the way nature intended. Even eight years after the publication of Quench, I continue to hear from readers whose lives have been positively impacted by the book. The most important lesson I share is this: before starting any diet, supplement regimen, or medication, learn how to hydrate properly. Hydration is the foundation of health and wellness.
Q 2. In your research and clinical practice, how closely are hydration and nutrition linked? What are some overlooked signs of chronic dehydration?
By dehydration, I do not mean extreme dehydration that involves vomiting throughout the day, having sunken eyes, and requiring IVs and hospitalisation. I am referring to low-level chronic dehydration, which is far more common than many people realise. Studies show that low-level dehydration is associated with a higher prevalence of conditions such as diabetes and dementia. It is also linked to some commonly known symptoms, including constipation, headaches, mental fog, fatigue, and dry skin.
The challenge is that there isn’t a simple blood test that can reliably tell you whether you’re mildly dehydrated. One of the best indicators is your urine output. Ideally, you should be urinating every two to three hours during your waking hours. Monitoring how often you urinate throughout the day is a simple and practical way to assess your hydration levels.
Q 3. How can people make simple changes to improve their hydration and nutrition?
Good health depends on a few core pillars: hydration, nutrition, movement, quality sleep, and effective stress management. Before turning to supplements or medications, focus on these foundations.
1. Start your day with a large glass of water. Hydration supports the body's natural detoxification and waste-removal processes. You can add lemon or a pinch of mineral-rich salt if you like. Another simple habit is drinking a glass of water before every meal.
2. Eat more plant foods. Nutrition is closely linked to hydration. Nature provides many of the nutrients our bodies need to thrive. We need to get ultra-processed foods (UPFs) out of our diets and return to whole, natural foods. Aim for variety in vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs, protein, spices and water-rich foods.
3. Keep moving. Regular movement promotes physical and general well-being. Fascia, the connective tissue network in our bodies, actually moves fluids through the body. Hydration is vital for our general well-being; however, lack of movement makes it difficult to achieve proper hydration at the cellular level. Begin your day with a few gentle stretches that start at your toes and end with your neck, stretching, flexing, and rotating each joint. Move around often during the day. It could really do wonders for your overall health.
Q 4. What does science tell us about the relationship between hydration and brain health, including memory, concentration, mood, stress resilience, cognitive performance?
Just a 2% dehydration in the body causes impaired cognitive functioning and brain fog. A lot of individuals are prone to mid-afternoon fatigue, which they tend to blame on hunger or lack of sufficient intake of food. In reality, low body fluid level could actually be responsible for this phenomenon. Low blood glucose could at times account for the situation, but the more likely factor could be low fluid intake. Studies reveal that there is a connection between brain-related conditions like Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, and low body hydration levels.
Q 5. What is the biggest misconception about hydration that your research challenges?
A big misconception is that more water is always better. However, there is a possibility to overdrink and causing dilution of vital electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and calcium. One should pay attention to those people who practice intensive exercise and tend to lose electrolytes with sweat, including hot yoga. Individuals must understand that overhydration is no less dangerous than dehydration, since the symptoms of both disorders are quite similar. The mentioned symptoms include feeling tired, confusion, muscle cramps, and lethargy with low energy levels. The key point is to keep the optimal levels of hydration and electrolytes.
Q 6. Women and older adults often face unique hydration and nutrition challenges during life stages such as pregnancy, menopause, and ageing. What strategies can help support healthy ageing, longevity, and overall well-being during these phases?
Each individual requires different amounts of water. It is wrong to assume that an athlete who is 6 ft 2 inches tall will drink the same volume of water as someone whose height is 5 ft! While some individuals might require only a few cups of water each day, others may require much more. Regardless of how old one is, it is important for individuals to pay attention to their bodies to find out what amount of hydration they require. However, most people do not listen to the signals. Such cases are quite frequent among women rather than men.
Q 7. In your book Fuel Up, you've written about healthier eating without relying on restrictive diets or complex meal plans.
In my 28 years of practising medicine, I've learned that diets rarely work long term. Instead of following restrictive plans, people should focus on eating real, whole foods and learning how to prepare them. Smoothies can be a simple way to boost nutrition. A single smoothie can include a wide variety of vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs, spices, and protein sources.
The real goal, however, is dietary diversity. Research shows that people who consume around 30 different plant foods a week tend to have a more diverse gut microbiome, which is closely linked to better health. Ultimately, the focus should be on whole, minimally processed foods and learning how to cook with real ingredients. While packaged and ultra-processed foods are common in modern diets, every step toward eating more whole foods can have a positive impact on health.
Q 8. What guidance would you offer to those trying to make informed decisions about their health?
What I have learned is that language is important. Being extremely picky about the words I choose when speaking and writing, both as a physician and an author is something I try to pay great attention to. One should not hype any theory and present it as if it were a fact. After all, many things cannot be proven yet. Finally, one needs to rely on experts in medicine and make informed decisions based on evidence rather than trends.
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