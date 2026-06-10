ETV Bharat / health

Hydration Is The Foundation Of Health And Wellness: Dr Dana Cohen, Integrative Medicine Physician Of International Renown

As stress, fatigue and lifestyle diseases continue to rise globally, many are seeking sustainable ways to enhance their health. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Dana Cohen, an American integrative medicine physician and author of books like Quench and Fuel Up, explains why hydration, nutrition, movement, sleep, and stress management remain the foundations of good health. For over 20 years, Dr. Cohen has been at the forefront of integrative medicine.

At the heart of her work lies her mission to find the root cause of disease through advanced functional testing, and then to activate the body’s natural healing mechanisms through nutrition, supplementation, healing therapies et al. Discussing the science of hydration, preventive healthcare, and nutrition, she emphasised that simple daily habits can have a profound impact on overall health, energy levels, and long-term well-being.

Q 1. What was the defining moment that convinced you that hydration and nutrition deserved greater attention. How did that journey lead to the books Quench and Fuel Up?

Fortunately, I was able to move into integrative medicine immediately after completing my internal medicine residency. In a fortuitous chain of events, I saw an advertisement that sent me to work with Dr Robert Coleman Atkins (best known for the popular Atkins diet). This changed my entire professional life because he introduced me to what we now call “complementary and alternative medicine”, or simply good medicine based on lifestyle and nutrition modifications. I had the privilege of seeing miraculous transformations every day by making simple dietary modifications such as reducing sugar consumption, which had profound effects in conditions as varied as eczema, blood sugar imbalances, and even anxiety.

While I always intended to write a book, it took me 15 years to decide on the topic. That moment came when Gina Bria introduced me to the science of hydration and the groundbreaking work of water researcher Dr Gerald Pollack on water’s “fourth phase”. What began as a casual conversation quickly became the inspiration for Quench. Two years later, we completed the book. I was fascinated by the complexity of the seemingly simple H₂O molecule.

Our goal was to make the science accessible and practical, emphasising a key message: hydration is not just about drinking more water, it’s about eating water-rich foods and supporting hydration the way nature intended. Even eight years after the publication of Quench, I continue to hear from readers whose lives have been positively impacted by the book. The most important lesson I share is this: before starting any diet, supplement regimen, or medication, learn how to hydrate properly. Hydration is the foundation of health and wellness.

Dr Dana Cohen explains asthma triggers (By special arrangement)

Q 2. In your research and clinical practice, how closely are hydration and nutrition linked? What are some overlooked signs of chronic dehydration?

By dehydration, I do not mean extreme dehydration that involves vomiting throughout the day, having sunken eyes, and requiring IVs and hospitalisation. I am referring to low-level chronic dehydration, which is far more common than many people realise. Studies show that low-level dehydration is associated with a higher prevalence of conditions such as diabetes and dementia. It is also linked to some commonly known symptoms, including constipation, headaches, mental fog, fatigue, and dry skin.

The challenge is that there isn’t a simple blood test that can reliably tell you whether you’re mildly dehydrated. One of the best indicators is your urine output. Ideally, you should be urinating every two to three hours during your waking hours. Monitoring how often you urinate throughout the day is a simple and practical way to assess your hydration levels.

Q 3. How can people make simple changes to improve their hydration and nutrition?

Good health depends on a few core pillars: hydration, nutrition, movement, quality sleep, and effective stress management. Before turning to supplements or medications, focus on these foundations.

1. Start your day with a large glass of water. Hydration supports the body's natural detoxification and waste-removal processes. You can add lemon or a pinch of mineral-rich salt if you like. Another simple habit is drinking a glass of water before every meal.