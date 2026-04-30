ETV Bharat / health

'Diabetic Retinopathy Is Not Reversible. Treatment And Early Detection Can Control And Slow Progression': Dr. Chaitra Jayadev, Renowned Eye Specialist

India carries one of the world’s largest diabetes burdens, with over 100 million diabetics and 130 million pre-diabetic individuals. The scale of the crisis has earned the country the label of the “diabetes capital of the world”. Diabetic retinopathy affects 12.5%-17% of patients, with 3% to 4% at risk of vision-threatening disease, translating to nearly 12-17 million affected Indians. The urban–rural gap is narrowing, with prevalence at 17.4% and 14%, respectively.

With these statistics in mind, Anubha Jain reached out to Dr. Chaitra Jayadev, Senior Consultant in the Vitreo-Retina Department at Narayana Nethralaya Eye Institute for her insights, as part of ETV Bharat's campaign against diabetes. She pointed out that while clinical management of diabetic eye disease in India is on par with global standards, limited access and affordability continue to hinder timely screening at the community level. She stressed that integrating basic retinal screening into every diabetic centre and primary healthcare facility could significantly improve early diagnosis, calling for urgent policy-level intervention.

A distinguished clinician-researcher based in Bengaluru, Dr. Jayadev has contributed extensively to the field of retinal diseases, particularly diabetic retinopathy, with close to 200 international publications and global training experience. Excerpts from the exclusive interview:

Q 1. How serious is the impact of diabetes on eye health, particularly in India today?

India is emerging as a global capital of diabetes, making awareness and preventive care more important than ever. The most critical yet often overlooked complication is diabetic retinopathy, a serious eye condition that can lead to vision loss if not detected early. Every individual with diabetes is at risk of eye complications, regardless of type: Type 1, Type 2 or gestational. Additionally, an emerging concern is Type 5 diabetes, which is being linked to undernutrition, particularly among young individuals. Adolescents who severely restrict their diet due to weight concerns may be at risk of developing this condition.

With India’s large and growing young population, it is crucial to raise awareness about these risks. Early screening, regular eye check-ups, and proper nutrition are essential to prevent long-term complications and protect vision.

Q 2. What is diabetic retinopathy in simple terms?

Diabetic retinopathy is a condition that affects the retina, the light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye. Since diabetes damages small blood vessels (microangiopathy), the retinal vessels become weak and dysfunctional.

Causes of diabetic retinopathy (ETV Bharat)

Q 3. How does it impact vision over time? What early symptoms should patients watch for?

Diabetic retinopathy can lead to:

Fluid leakage (edema), causing blurred vision and difficulty in reading or recognizing faces Reduced blood supply (ischemia) due to narrowed vessels Abnormal new vessel growth, which can bleed if untreated

Common symptoms include blurred vision, distortion, floaters, and difficulty in daily activities like reading and driving. Not all floaters indicate the presence of diabetic retinopathy. However, in diabetic patients, sudden black or red spots (floaters) may signal bleeding in the eye and require immediate evaluation.

You shouldn't wait for symptoms but be aware of them. Screening is key and should follow a structured schedule based on the time of diagnosis and the severity of diabetic retinopathy (non-proliferative: mild, moderate, severe, very severe, or proliferative). Annual eye check-up is essential, even if there are no symptoms or active disease. Immediate evaluation is needed if symptoms develop. During treatment, follow-ups may be more frequent: weekly, monthly, or as advised, depending on whether you are receiving injections, undergoing laser treatment or have been advised surgery.

Main symptoms of diabetic retinopathy (ETV Bharat)

Q 4. Why is diabetic retinopathy often called a silent vision killer?

Vision symptoms appear only when the central retina is affected or the disease is already severe. In many Indians, peripheral retinopathy affects the outer retin or periphery, gets impacted earlier in the disease and progresses silently without symptoms. Hence, patients often remain unaware until vision is significantly impacted.

Q 5. Is diabetic retinopathy reversible if detected early?

Diabetic Retinopathy isn't reversible. Treatment and early detection can control and slow progression, but cannot restore the retina to normal.

Q 6. Can technologies like AI help in early detection and large-scale screening of diabetic retinopathy?