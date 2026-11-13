The Intersection Of AI Navigation and On-Ground Human Touch In Medical Travel
AI can help patients navigate information and connect with healthcare providers, but medical decisions must remain with qualified doctors
Published : November 13, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
There was a time when travelling abroad for medical treatment involved a formidable amount of paperwork, endless phone calls and medical reports being emailed back and forth. Somewhere along the way, somebody would discover that an important document was missing, a hospital appointment had to be rescheduled or the patient had no idea where to go after landing. Artificial intelligence is making some of this considerably easier. Patients can now use digital platforms to identify hospitals, compare specialists, understand treatment options and get cost estimates before they even book a flight. But there is one small detail that technology has yet to master: looking after a human being. AI can make the journey faster, but people are still responsible for making it reassuring.
Pankaj Chandna, Co-founder of Vaidam Health, believes India's medical travel sector is undergoing an important transition. Referring to the Union Budget 2026, he says India has begun reimagining the industry as medical value travel, where “outcomes, scale and trust take precedence over cost”. Patients are no longer simply looking for an affordable hospital only. They want the right specialist, reliable information, transparent coordination and support throughout the treatment journey.
Journey Begins Long Before The Flight
The hospital visit may be the most visible part of medical travel, but much of the work happens before a patient boards an aircraft. Medical reports need to be collected, scans reviewed, doctors consulted, treatment estimates compared and appointments coordinated. Sometimes, the process involves several rounds of questions before a patient feels confident enough to make a decision. For someone already dealing with a serious diagnosis, this can be exhausting.
This is where AI-powered navigation tools can make a difference. Chandna says Vaidam Health uses AI-powered suggestion engines to connect patients with suitable doctors through a database covering more than 1,500 hospitals and 16,000 procedure-specific doctors. The platform also uses internally developed applications to manage patient enquiries and coordinate more than 100 international outpatient department (OPD) camps annually. These camps involve Indian doctors travelling to patients' countries of origin to provide consultations.
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The scale is considerable. Software helps organise information, manage workflows and reduce the possibility of missed follow-ups. It allows teams to concentrate on patients who need direct assistance instead of spending their working hours chasing paperwork. But Chandna makes a distinction that deserves attention: “Software can't sit with a family after a diagnosis. Case managers handle that.” An algorithm can help identify a suitable doctor, but a person is needed to explain the next steps, coordinate appointments and help a family navigate the uncertainty that follows a diagnosis.
Who Gets You To The Hospital?
Mihir Vora, Founder and Group CEO of Magnus Medi Group, has observed how comfortably AI has entered everyday decision-making. People consult it for restaurant recommendations, shopping decisions and, increasingly, healthcare information. “Patients are using it to understand diagnoses, compare hospitals and estimate treatment costs even before speaking to a medical professional.
Medical travel facilitators are also using AI and digital platforms to manage cases more efficiently,” he says. Vora's organisation has developed SimplifyMVT, a business-to-business platform for the medical tourism ecosystem. It brings patient enquiries, medical opinions, treatment estimates, invitation letters, hospital coordination and case tracking into one system. However, Vora points out that a recommendation engine cannot perform some of the tasks that make medical travel possible in the real world. “A tool that recommends a hospital does not collect the patient from the airport, catch a spelling error in an invitation letter or find a family somewhere to stay near the ward,” he says.
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These may sound like small administrative details, but anyone who has travelled internationally knows how quickly a minor logistical problem can become a major headache. For a patient who is unwell, unfamiliar with the country and accompanied by anxious family members, even finding the correct hospital entrance can become stressful.
The work of an on-ground team begins where digital navigation reaches its limits. Someone needs to ensure that the patient arrives safely, has the necessary documents, understands where to go and receives assistance during treatment. Support must also continue after discharge, particularly when the patient returns home and needs follow-up. Vora sums up the relationship between technology and human care: “In medical travel, the two work best together, with navigation opening the door and human care seeing the patient through it.”
The Human Element Still Matters
Dr Rupa Sharma, Business Development Head at Inamdar Multispeciality Hospital, Pune, believes AI is changing how international patients access healthcare. It can help them identify hospitals and specialists, understand treatment options, compare estimated costs and obtain information about medical procedures more quickly. But she adds that choosing a hospital is only the beginning of the journey.
For an international patient, the challenges extend beyond medical appointments. There may be language barriers, unfamiliar healthcare procedures, travel arrangements and uncertainty about what happens after treatment. A patient may have found the right specialist online but still need someone to explain the hospital's processes or coordinate communication with the medical team. At Inamdar Multispeciality Hospital, the approach involves medical guidance, appointment coordination, travel assistance, language support and personalised care throughout treatment and recovery.
Dr Sharma believes, “The future of medical travel lies in combining the efficiency of AI with the empathy and accountability of human care.” AI can help patients navigate information and connect with healthcare providers, but medical decisions must remain with qualified doctors. Technology can organise medical reports and facilitate communication, but diagnosis, treatment recommendations and clinical judgement require medical expertise.
Invisible Infra Behind A Successful Medical Journey
One of the less glamorous aspects of medical travel is the amount of coordination required to make everything appear effortless. Technology helps keep moving parts connected. Digital platforms can track enquiries, organise documents, send alerts and provide teams with a clearer picture of each patient's journey. This reduces administrative friction and allows case managers to intervene when something goes wrong. But the infrastructure on the ground is what turns a digital recommendation into an actual healthcare experience.
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Chandna says Vaidam's support includes multilingual assistance, visa coordination, airport pickups, interpreters, hospital coordination and post-operative follow-up, with teams operating in major healthcare hubs. The objective is to ensure that patients have support at different stages, from the first consultation to their return home. Vora similarly emphasises the importance of a trained and accountable team that can manage the practical realities of treatment. The patient may never see the software tracking their case, but they will remember the person who helped them through the airport, accompanied them to an appointment or explained something they did not understand.
Chandna makes a pertinent observation about the entire process: “Patients rarely remember the algorithm. They remember who met them on arrival and who spoke to them in their own language.” A patient travelling to another country is not just moving from one hospital to another. They are leaving behind familiar surroundings, family and support systems at a time when they may be feeling particularly vulnerable.
Smarter Systems, More Human Care
The growing use of AI in medical travel should not be viewed as a competition between machines and people. AI can help reduce delays, organise information, improve case tracking and connect patients with suitable healthcare providers. But the quality of the experience still depends on the people responsible for interpreting information, coordinating care and responding when circumstances change.
For patients, this combination can mean a more transparent and less stressful journey. They can access information faster, understand their options better and receive assistance with practical arrangements. More importantly, they do not have to navigate the entire process alone. AI can open the door to better healthcare navigation. But it is human expertise, local infrastructure and compassionate support that help patients walk through it.
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