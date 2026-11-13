ETV Bharat / health

The Intersection Of AI Navigation and On-Ground Human Touch In Medical Travel

There was a time when travelling abroad for medical treatment involved a formidable amount of paperwork, endless phone calls and medical reports being emailed back and forth. Somewhere along the way, somebody would discover that an important document was missing, a hospital appointment had to be rescheduled or the patient had no idea where to go after landing. Artificial intelligence is making some of this considerably easier. Patients can now use digital platforms to identify hospitals, compare specialists, understand treatment options and get cost estimates before they even book a flight. But there is one small detail that technology has yet to master: looking after a human being. AI can make the journey faster, but people are still responsible for making it reassuring.

Pankaj Chandna, Co-founder of Vaidam Health, believes India's medical travel sector is undergoing an important transition. Referring to the Union Budget 2026, he says India has begun reimagining the industry as medical value travel, where “outcomes, scale and trust take precedence over cost”. Patients are no longer simply looking for an affordable hospital only. They want the right specialist, reliable information, transparent coordination and support throughout the treatment journey.

Journey Begins Long Before The Flight

The hospital visit may be the most visible part of medical travel, but much of the work happens before a patient boards an aircraft. Medical reports need to be collected, scans reviewed, doctors consulted, treatment estimates compared and appointments coordinated. Sometimes, the process involves several rounds of questions before a patient feels confident enough to make a decision. For someone already dealing with a serious diagnosis, this can be exhausting.

This is where AI-powered navigation tools can make a difference. Chandna says Vaidam Health uses AI-powered suggestion engines to connect patients with suitable doctors through a database covering more than 1,500 hospitals and 16,000 procedure-specific doctors. The platform also uses internally developed applications to manage patient enquiries and coordinate more than 100 international outpatient department (OPD) camps annually. These camps involve Indian doctors travelling to patients' countries of origin to provide consultations.

Vaidam Health uses AI-powered suggestion engines to connect patients with suitable doctors (Getty Images)

The scale is considerable. Software helps organise information, manage workflows and reduce the possibility of missed follow-ups. It allows teams to concentrate on patients who need direct assistance instead of spending their working hours chasing paperwork. But Chandna makes a distinction that deserves attention: “Software can't sit with a family after a diagnosis. Case managers handle that.” An algorithm can help identify a suitable doctor, but a person is needed to explain the next steps, coordinate appointments and help a family navigate the uncertainty that follows a diagnosis.

Who Gets You To The Hospital?

Mihir Vora, Founder and Group CEO of Magnus Medi Group, has observed how comfortably AI has entered everyday decision-making. People consult it for restaurant recommendations, shopping decisions and, increasingly, healthcare information. “Patients are using it to understand diagnoses, compare hospitals and estimate treatment costs even before speaking to a medical professional.

Medical travel facilitators are also using AI and digital platforms to manage cases more efficiently,” he says. Vora's organisation has developed SimplifyMVT, a business-to-business platform for the medical tourism ecosystem. It brings patient enquiries, medical opinions, treatment estimates, invitation letters, hospital coordination and case tracking into one system. However, Vora points out that a recommendation engine cannot perform some of the tasks that make medical travel possible in the real world. “A tool that recommends a hospital does not collect the patient from the airport, catch a spelling error in an invitation letter or find a family somewhere to stay near the ward,” he says.

These may sound like small administrative details, but anyone who has travelled internationally knows how quickly a minor logistical problem can become a major headache. For a patient who is unwell, unfamiliar with the country and accompanied by anxious family members, even finding the correct hospital entrance can become stressful.

The work of an on-ground team begins where digital navigation reaches its limits. Someone needs to ensure that the patient arrives safely, has the necessary documents, understands where to go and receives assistance during treatment. Support must also continue after discharge, particularly when the patient returns home and needs follow-up. Vora sums up the relationship between technology and human care: “In medical travel, the two work best together, with navigation opening the door and human care seeing the patient through it.”