International Yoga Day 2026: Which Types Of Yoga Are Best For Sound Sleep?
Several gentler yogic traditions have shown particular promise in improving sleep quality, says sleep medicine specialist Dr. Arup Halder.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 6:01 AM IST
Poor sleep has become one of the most common health complaints of modern life. Roughly one in three adults reports not getting enough sleep on a regular basis, and chronic insomnia affects an estimated 10% to 15% of the global population. The consequences ripple through every part of daily life: low energy, impaired concentration, low mood, and, over time, increased risk of a range of physical health problems.
Sleeping pills are one answer, but many people are looking for something gentler and more sustainable. Increasingly, research is pointing to an ancient practice that requires no prescription and very little equipment: yoga. “A comprehensive review of 57 studies found that regular yoga practice significantly improved sleep quality, reduced the time to fall asleep, and improved sleep duration,” Dr. Arup Halder, Consultant in Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata told ETV Bharat. He explained the A to Z of yoga for better sleep.
What Yoga Does to Your Body and Brain
It might seem surprising that stretching and breathing could have a meaningful effect on something as complex as sleep. But the mechanisms are real, and they are now well understood. When you are stressed, your body activates the “fight or flight” response — a cascade of hormones, including cortisol, that prime you for action. This is useful in a genuine emergency, but when it fires constantly in response to work deadlines and daily worries, it keeps your nervous system in a state of low-level alert that is the enemy of good sleep. You simply cannot drift off when your brain thinks danger is nearby.
Yoga works by activating the opposing system: the parasympathetic nervous system, sometimes called “rest and digest”. Slow, deliberate breathing sends signals to the brain that it is safe to stand down. The body responds by lowering heart rate, relaxing muscles, and reducing cortisol output. One randomised study found a statistically significant reduction in salivary cortisol — a direct, hormonal measure of reduced stress — after regular Yoga Nidra practice.
Beyond the stress response, yoga also shifts the brain's chemical environment in ways that favour sleep. Research points to increases in GABA: a naturally occurring brain chemical with a calming, inhibitory effect; essentially the same pathway that many sleep and anti-anxiety medications target. Yoga also reduces the mental hyperarousal and racing thoughts at bedtime that keep people staring at the ceiling, partly through the mindfulness woven into most yoga traditions.
What Research Shows
The evidence base for yoga and sleep has grown substantially in recent years. A comprehensive scoping review published in Frontiers in Neurology in 2025 analysed 57 studies involving 6,057 participants and found that chronic yoga practice significantly improved sleep quality, reduced the time it takes to fall asleep, increased total sleep duration, and improved sleep efficiency — meaning more of your time in bed is actually spent asleep.
What is particularly encouraging is that benefits appeared even with modest commitment. Short-term practice of six weeks or less was associated with approximately a 9.4% improvement in sleep quality. Medium-duration practice of seven to sixteen weeks showed around a 13% reduction in insomnia severity. Among studies tracking yoga practice lasting 17 weeks or more, every single one reported significant improvement.
Even low-frequency practice — just one or two sessions per week — was enough to improve sleep quality by around 8%. You do not need to become a daily practitioner to notice a difference. A particularly striking line of research involves Yoga Nidra. A randomised study published in the National Medical Journal of India compared Yoga Nidra against Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (currently the gold-standard psychological treatment) in 41 patients with chronic insomnia. Yoga Nidra improved deep sleep (Stage N3), reduced wake time during the night, improved overall subjective sleep quality, and produced a statistically significant reduction in cortisol levels. Earlier work by the same group found similar improvements in sleep initiation, duration, and quality, along with reductions in the emotional distress that often surrounds persistent insomnia.
For older adults specifically, a six-month “Silver Yoga” programme significantly improved sleep quality, reduced depression, and improved overall health status.
Which Types of Yoga Are Best for Sleep?
Sleep medicine specialist Dr Arup Halder says, “Not all yoga is the same when it comes to sleep. High-intensity, fast-paced styles are probably not what you want in the hour before bed, but several gentler traditions have shown particular promise.”
Yoga Nidra (“Yogic Sleep”)
A guided deep relaxation practice performed lying down. The practitioner is led through a systematic process of body awareness and visualisation that brings the mind to the edge of sleep without fully crossing into it. It requires no physical flexibility — only the ability to lie still and follow verbal guidance, making it accessible to almost everyone.
Hatha Yoga
A broad, gentle tradition combining physical postures, breathing exercises, and relaxation. One of the most widely studied styles in sleep research and a natural starting point for beginners.
Pranayama (Breathing Practices)
Slow diaphragmatic breathing and alternate nostril breathing directly engage the parasympathetic nervous system and can be practised independently of any physical postures — even sitting in a chair before bed.
Restorative Yoga
Uses props such as bolsters, blankets, and blocks to support the body completely in passive poses held for extended periods. The goal is total physical surrender and nervous system downregulation; essentially meditative rest in physical form.
Who Can Benefit?
The research reviewed in the 2025 Frontiers in Neurology analysis covered an impressively broad range of people. Benefits were found in cancer survivors managing treatment-related sleep disruption, older adults in residential care, people living with anxiety, diabetes, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and sleep apnoea, as well as healthy individuals who simply wanted better rest. Yoga is not a niche intervention for a specific type of person — it appears to help most people who try it.
How To Get Started
“If you have never done yoga before, the prospect can feel intimidating. It should not. You do not need to be flexible, young, or spiritually inclined. You need about 20-30 minutes, a comfortable surface, and a willingness to try,” says Dr. Halder.
Start with just one or two sessions per week; research suggests this is enough to begin seeing benefits. Aim for the evening: a gentle session an hour or so before bed is ideal for sleep purposes. Guided videos for beginners are widely available online for free, and Yoga Nidra recordings can be found on most podcast and audio platforms. Consistency matters more than intensity.
A 15-minute guided Yoga Nidra session three evenings a week will almost certainly do more for your sleep than an occasional vigorous class. Think of it less like exercise and more like a wind-down ritual — one that happens to have a growing body of scientific support behind it. If you have a specific health condition, a gentle word with your doctor before starting is sensible. But for most people, yoga is a low-risk, low-cost practice with a compelling evidence base.
Rest Is Not a Luxury
Sleep is not a passive state. It is when the brain consolidates memories, the body repairs itself, and the nervous system resets. Protecting it is one of the most important things you can do for your health.
Yoga will not solve every sleep problem, and it is not a substitute for professional help when that is genuinely needed. But the evidence is now clear that a regular, gentle yoga practice can meaningfully shift the conditions that make sleep difficult: calming the nervous system, lowering stress hormones, quieting the mind.
References:
- https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/neurology/articles/10.3389/fneur.2025.1566445/full
- https://nmji.in/yoga-nidra-practice-shows-improvement-in-sleep-in-patients-with-chronic-insomnia-a-randomized-controlled-trial/
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s41606-017-0009-4
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0020748908002435
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s41782-022-00202-7
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