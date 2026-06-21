ETV Bharat / health

International Yoga Day 2026: Which Types Of Yoga Are Best For Sound Sleep?

Poor sleep has become one of the most common health complaints of modern life. Roughly one in three adults reports not getting enough sleep on a regular basis, and chronic insomnia affects an estimated 10% to 15% of the global population. The consequences ripple through every part of daily life: low energy, impaired concentration, low mood, and, over time, increased risk of a range of physical health problems.

Sleeping pills are one answer, but many people are looking for something gentler and more sustainable. Increasingly, research is pointing to an ancient practice that requires no prescription and very little equipment: yoga. “A comprehensive review of 57 studies found that regular yoga practice significantly improved sleep quality, reduced the time to fall asleep, and improved sleep duration,” Dr. Arup Halder, Consultant in Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata told ETV Bharat. He explained the A to Z of yoga for better sleep.

What Yoga Does to Your Body and Brain

It might seem surprising that stretching and breathing could have a meaningful effect on something as complex as sleep. But the mechanisms are real, and they are now well understood. When you are stressed, your body activates the “fight or flight” response — a cascade of hormones, including cortisol, that prime you for action. This is useful in a genuine emergency, but when it fires constantly in response to work deadlines and daily worries, it keeps your nervous system in a state of low-level alert that is the enemy of good sleep. You simply cannot drift off when your brain thinks danger is nearby.

Yoga works by activating the opposing system: the parasympathetic nervous system, sometimes called “rest and digest”. Slow, deliberate breathing sends signals to the brain that it is safe to stand down. The body responds by lowering heart rate, relaxing muscles, and reducing cortisol output. One randomised study found a statistically significant reduction in salivary cortisol — a direct, hormonal measure of reduced stress — after regular Yoga Nidra practice.

Beyond the stress response, yoga also shifts the brain's chemical environment in ways that favour sleep. Research points to increases in GABA: a naturally occurring brain chemical with a calming, inhibitory effect; essentially the same pathway that many sleep and anti-anxiety medications target. Yoga also reduces the mental hyperarousal and racing thoughts at bedtime that keep people staring at the ceiling, partly through the mindfulness woven into most yoga traditions.

What Research Shows

The evidence base for yoga and sleep has grown substantially in recent years. A comprehensive scoping review published in Frontiers in Neurology in 2025 analysed 57 studies involving 6,057 participants and found that chronic yoga practice significantly improved sleep quality, reduced the time it takes to fall asleep, increased total sleep duration, and improved sleep efficiency — meaning more of your time in bed is actually spent asleep.

What is particularly encouraging is that benefits appeared even with modest commitment. Short-term practice of six weeks or less was associated with approximately a 9.4% improvement in sleep quality. Medium-duration practice of seven to sixteen weeks showed around a 13% reduction in insomnia severity. Among studies tracking yoga practice lasting 17 weeks or more, every single one reported significant improvement.

Even low-frequency practice — just one or two sessions per week — was enough to improve sleep quality by around 8%. You do not need to become a daily practitioner to notice a difference. A particularly striking line of research involves Yoga Nidra. A randomised study published in the National Medical Journal of India compared Yoga Nidra against Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (currently the gold-standard psychological treatment) in 41 patients with chronic insomnia. Yoga Nidra improved deep sleep (Stage N3), reduced wake time during the night, improved overall subjective sleep quality, and produced a statistically significant reduction in cortisol levels. Earlier work by the same group found similar improvements in sleep initiation, duration, and quality, along with reductions in the emotional distress that often surrounds persistent insomnia.

For older adults specifically, a six-month “Silver Yoga” programme significantly improved sleep quality, reduced depression, and improved overall health status.

Which Types of Yoga Are Best for Sleep?

Sleep medicine specialist Dr Arup Halder says, “Not all yoga is the same when it comes to sleep. High-intensity, fast-paced styles are probably not what you want in the hour before bed, but several gentler traditions have shown particular promise.”

Yoga Nidra (“Yogic Sleep”)

A guided deep relaxation practice performed lying down. The practitioner is led through a systematic process of body awareness and visualisation that brings the mind to the edge of sleep without fully crossing into it. It requires no physical flexibility — only the ability to lie still and follow verbal guidance, making it accessible to almost everyone.