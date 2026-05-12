International Nurses Day 2026: Meet Sonia Chauhan, AIIMS Delhi Nurse, 2020 Florence Nightingale Award Winner
After 18 years at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, she is pursuing postgraduation in psychiatric nursing, to work on patients' mental health, reports Rahul Chauhan.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
New Delhi: International Nurses Day is celebrated across the globe on May 12 every year. On this day, India's highest honour for excellence in nursing service — the Florence Nightingale Award — is given out. ETV Bharat spoke with Sonia Chauhan, a Senior Nursing Officer who has served at the Trauma Centre at AIIMS Delhi for 18 years, and who has earned the prestigious award for her exemplary services.
Chauhan completed her BSc in Nursing from AIIMS Delhi between 2002 and 2006. In 2006, she was selected to join the AIIMS nursing service, and has been serving at the AIIMS Trauma Centre since then. In recognition of her outstanding services, she was twice conferred the 'Best Nurse' award by AIIMS.
In 2020, at the age of 37, she was presented the Florence Nightingale Award for her exceptional service during the COVID-19 pandemic by then-President Ram Nath Kovind. She was also invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15.
Challenges Of The AIIMS Trauma Centre
Chauhan said performing duties at the Trauma Centre entails grappling with numerous challenges. She said, "There are frequent instances when a patient passes away, and we have to immediately leave that patient to attend to another. This is a necessity because, while one life may have been lost, we strive to save another. Such scenarios are a constant reality at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Many patients undergo limb amputations right before our eyes. Patients often leave the facility in wheelchairs. The Trauma Centre operates under an immense patient load. One must work amid all these circumstances, remaining alert at all times to attend to patients. The nursing profession is one of immense responsibility. We are required to serve with a deep sense of duty, 24 hours a day. Nurses are the heart of a hospital. No hospital can function without them."
The Florence Nightingale awardee explained that just as a human can't survive without a heart, a hospital can't function without nurses. "We derive immense joy and satisfaction when, through our hard work and care, a patient recovers and returns home," she said.
For nurses entering the profession, Chauhan's advice was: "Nursing is a vocation that demands a high level of responsibility. It is a highly dignified profession that also offers financial empowerment. We should never accept the notion that we are merely 'support staff' for doctors. On the contrary, we play a pivotal role, parallel to that of doctors, in the process of healing patients. Our role is in no way inferior to that of a doctor. By entering the nursing profession and dedicating ourselves to the service of humanity, we can set a shining example for others."
Chose Nursing Inspired By Her Father
Chauhan recounted that after completing Class XII, she sat for an engineering entrance examination, and, upon being selected, enrolled in the engineering course. But when the results of the AIIMS Nursing entrance examination were announced later, her father told her: "If you wish to serve the public, earn respect, and secure a good salary, then the nursing profession is the best choice." Chauhan said he had also told her that she must pursue BSc in Nursing as she had gained admission to India's premier medical institution, AIIMS Delhi. Thus, she gave up engineering to pursue nursing at AIIMS Delhi.
Not one to rest on her laurels, enjoying the perks of a secure government job — she is now a Senior Nursing Officer at AIIMS — Chauhan, who is married to a doctor at AIIMS Delhi and has two children, has now decided to pursue further studies in nursing. Having discovered the severe psychological trauma that many patients, in many cases left disabled by accidents, are left with, she has chosen to pursue mental health management.
"At the Trauma Centre, I frequently receive patients who plunge into severe depression, especially after losing limbs, and begin contemplating suicide. As soon as the postgraduate course in Psychiatric Nursing commenced at Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) in Dilshad Garden, Delhi, I enrolled in the first batch. My final-year examinations are currently underway. My study leave will conclude in October 2026. Upon completing my postgraduate studies, I will rejoin duty at the AIIMS Trauma Centre," said Chauhan.
She also shared that in her career as a nurse, she has travelled to Israel and Iran to render her services and provide training. "On several occasions, I have had the opportunity to both impart and receive nursing training abroad. In Israel, I participated in courses on Trauma Systems and Mass Casualty Management. In Iran, I was deputed by AIIMS to Tehran for the AIIMS Ultrasound Trauma Life Support (AUTLS) course. And when Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott visited AIIMS regarding a joint India-Australia project, I was entrusted with managing a specific station within AIIMS to provide a briefing."