ETV Bharat / health

International Nurses Day 2026: Meet Sonia Chauhan, AIIMS Delhi Nurse, 2020 Florence Nightingale Award Winner

New Delhi: International Nurses Day is celebrated across the globe on May 12 every year. On this day, India's highest honour for excellence in nursing service — the Florence Nightingale Award — is given out. ETV Bharat spoke with Sonia Chauhan, a Senior Nursing Officer who has served at the Trauma Centre at AIIMS Delhi for 18 years, and who has earned the prestigious award for her exemplary services.

Chauhan completed her BSc in Nursing from AIIMS Delhi between 2002 and 2006. In 2006, she was selected to join the AIIMS nursing service, and has been serving at the AIIMS Trauma Centre since then. In recognition of her outstanding services, she was twice conferred the 'Best Nurse' award by AIIMS.

In 2020, at the age of 37, she was presented the Florence Nightingale Award for her exceptional service during the COVID-19 pandemic by then-President Ram Nath Kovind. She was also invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15.

Challenges Of The AIIMS Trauma Centre

Chauhan said performing duties at the Trauma Centre entails grappling with numerous challenges. She said, "There are frequent instances when a patient passes away, and we have to immediately leave that patient to attend to another. This is a necessity because, while one life may have been lost, we strive to save another. Such scenarios are a constant reality at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Many patients undergo limb amputations right before our eyes. Patients often leave the facility in wheelchairs. The Trauma Centre operates under an immense patient load. One must work amid all these circumstances, remaining alert at all times to attend to patients. The nursing profession is one of immense responsibility. We are required to serve with a deep sense of duty, 24 hours a day. Nurses are the heart of a hospital. No hospital can function without them."

The Florence Nightingale awardee explained that just as a human can't survive without a heart, a hospital can't function without nurses. "We derive immense joy and satisfaction when, through our hard work and care, a patient recovers and returns home," she said.