2025 International Men’s Day: 8 Health Tests Every Man Over 30 Should Take
An internal medicine specialist's simple guide to the tests every man above 30 should be doing.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 3:13 PM IST
Turning 30 hits differently. One day you’re eating shawarma at midnight and waking up fresh, and the next day your knee gives you a warning sound because you climbed two flights of stairs. You’re juggling work, EMIs, relationships, ambitions, family expectations... basically the full Indian starter pack of adulthood. But in the middle of all this, there’s one thing most men forget to plan for: their own health.
According to Dr. Manoj Kumar, Consultant in Internal Medicine at Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, this is exactly where things go wrong. “Many health issues start quietly in the early 30s and develop without noticeable symptoms,” he says. Your body isn’t a college hostel room anymore. You can’t keep ignoring the mess and hope it’ll clean itself. In your 20s, you could rely on youthful energy. In your 30s, you need strategy.
Here’s a simple guide to the tests every man above 30 should be doing. Read it like a checklist for the version of you who wants to stay alive long enough to enjoy retired life on a beach in Goa.
1. Annual Physical Exam
Every year, you do performance reviews at work. This one is for you. A general check-up tracks your weight, BMI, blood pressure, heart rate, sleep patterns, and stress levels. Think of it as a preview of whether your lifestyle is working for you or slowly turning into a Netflix thriller titled “Attack of the Triglycerides.”
Get it done once a year. No drama, no excuses.
2. Blood Pressure Screening
High BP doesn’t make noise. It doesn’t send a WhatsApp alert. It just slowly raises your risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney damage, and even sexual health problems. From the age of 30, get your BP checked at least once a year. More if you have long hours, high stress, or the kind of job that makes you eat samosas in meetings.
3. Blood Sugar Test
Gone are the days when diabetes was your uncle’s problem. Today it’s hitting younger men thanks to sedentary jobs, late-night meals, and the habit of calling chai “hydration.” A fasting blood sugar or HbA1c test once a year can catch insulin resistance early. If you have a family history or a belly that arrived before your wedding, get tested without delay.
4. Lipid Profile
Cholesterol is like that relative who visits unannounced: it sneaks in quietly and refuses to leave. Excess LDL and triglycerides gradually clog your arteries, even if you look fit on the outside. Do a lipid profile every 1-2 years. When you catch it early, lifestyle changes (and occasionally medicines) can save you from future angina, angioplasty, and anxiety.
5. Testicular Self-Exams
Testicular cancer shows up more often in younger men than older ones, which makes the 30s the perfect time to take this seriously. Check yourself once a month. It takes less time than booking a movie ticket. If you feel any lumps or changes, see a doctor.
6. Mental Health Screening
Indian men are champions at ignoring mental health. We’d rather pretend that “All is well” than admit we’re depressed or burnt out. The 30s is the decade when careers peak, responsibilities multiply, and stress could spiral if you don't watch out. Do an annual mental health check-in with a clinician to spot early signs of burnout. Think of it as servicing your mind the way you service your car.
7. Sexual Health & STI Tests
If you’re sexually active (especially with new partners) regular STI screening is important. It’s the responsible thing to do. It's even more important if you face issues with libido, erectile function, or infertility. Your 30s are the decade when small issues can be fixed, and ignoring them can make them bigger.
8. Liver & Kidney Function Tests
Whether it’s weekend drinking, protein shakes, antibiotics, late-night dinners, or gym supplements, your liver and kidneys are doing overtime without being paid. Get liver and kidney function tests every 1-2 years. These organs don’t complain until the damage is serious, so don’t wait for symptoms.
