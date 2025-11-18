ETV Bharat / health

2025 International Men’s Day: 8 Health Tests Every Man Over 30 Should Take

Turning 30 hits differently. One day you’re eating shawarma at midnight and waking up fresh, and the next day your knee gives you a warning sound because you climbed two flights of stairs. You’re juggling work, EMIs, relationships, ambitions, family expectations... basically the full Indian starter pack of adulthood. But in the middle of all this, there’s one thing most men forget to plan for: their own health.

According to Dr. Manoj Kumar, Consultant in Internal Medicine at Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, this is exactly where things go wrong. “Many health issues start quietly in the early 30s and develop without noticeable symptoms,” he says. Your body isn’t a college hostel room anymore. You can’t keep ignoring the mess and hope it’ll clean itself. In your 20s, you could rely on youthful energy. In your 30s, you need strategy.

Here’s a simple guide to the tests every man above 30 should be doing. Read it like a checklist for the version of you who wants to stay alive long enough to enjoy retired life on a beach in Goa.

Regular screening helps spot health problems early on (ETV Bharat)

1. Annual Physical Exam

Every year, you do performance reviews at work. This one is for you. A general check-up tracks your weight, BMI, blood pressure, heart rate, sleep patterns, and stress levels. Think of it as a preview of whether your lifestyle is working for you or slowly turning into a Netflix thriller titled “Attack of the Triglycerides.”

Get it done once a year. No drama, no excuses.

2. Blood Pressure Screening

High BP doesn’t make noise. It doesn’t send a WhatsApp alert. It just slowly raises your risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney damage, and even sexual health problems. From the age of 30, get your BP checked at least once a year. More if you have long hours, high stress, or the kind of job that makes you eat samosas in meetings.

3. Blood Sugar Test