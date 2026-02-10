International Epilepsy Day: 'Fear, Rumours, Social Stigma Prevents Cure, Which Is Cheap And Simple'
Dr Nimesh Desai says epilepsy is completely curable, and treatment is available in all government hospitals and district centres in Delhi.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
New Delhi: "Epilepsy is generally genetic, but sometimes, mental stress, brain injury, and stroke can also trigger epilepsy," said Dr Nimesh G Desai, former director of the Delhi government's Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). He added that witnessing an accident can sometimes trigger epilepsy, but if the condition is temporary, it can't be considered a disease, but as a short-term symptom of epilepsy.
He was speaking on International Epilepsy Day, marked every year on February 9 to raise awareness about epilepsy and its treatment, as epilepsy remains one of the most misunderstood neurological disorders in the world.
Dr Desai explained that despite the advances in medical science, fear, rumours, and social stigma surrounding epilepsy still prevent millions of people from seeking treatment. "These misconceptions need to be eradicated." He explained that in the age of digitalisation, people's screen time has increased significantly, contributing to a worsening of this problem. However, with awareness, it can be prevented.
What is epilepsy? Dr Desai said, "Epilepsy is caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. During this, a person experiences seizures, which include body jerking, temporary loss of consciousness, or rolling of the eyes. And this disease can happen at any age."
He added that any type of epilepsy, whether genetic or caused by any other condition, is completely curable. With timely treatment, the disease does not progress and is completely cured after a period of treatment. He also said that epilepsy is not contagious. It does not spread from one person to another like an infectious disease. The disease does not affect a person's intelligence, understanding, or ability. Most patients recover completely and live normal lives.
Causes Of Epilepsy
- Genetic causes
- Brain infections
- Tumors or strokes
- Severe head injuries
- High fever, low blood sugar
- Lack of sleep
- Excessive stress
- Bright lights
- Excessive screen time
Epilepsy Treatment In Delhi
Dr Desai said treatment is available in almost all government hospitals in Delhi, including AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Hospital, IHBAS Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, and Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital; as well as at district-level centres. Epilepsy is also included in the government's National Mental Health Programme, and can be completely cured with simple and affordable medications.
He added that epilepsy is generally considered a brain disease, but the mind and brain are interconnected. Therefore, it is treated by both psychiatrists and neurologists.
First Aid During Epileptic Seizures
- Don't panic if someone has a seizure.
- Lay the person on their side.
- Loosen tight clothing around the neck or throat.
- Seizures usually subside within a minute or two.
- When should you see a doctor if you have a seizure?
- If you have repeated seizures within a short period of time,
- If the seizure lasts more than five minutes,
- If the person has a seizure for the first time.
Also Read:
- International Epilepsy Day 2026: Epilepsy Is Not A Mental Disorder, Explains Senior Neurologist
- Is Epilepsy Contagious? Neurologist Busts This And Other Myths Linked To Epilepsy
- National Epilepsy Day 2025: Advancements In Epilepsy Treatment, From Medication To Surgical Interventions And AI-Enabled Devices
- Jodhpur Neurosurgeon Dispels Myths, Cures Thousands With Free Epilepsy Treatment