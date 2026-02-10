ETV Bharat / health

International Epilepsy Day: 'Fear, Rumours, Social Stigma Prevents Cure, Which Is Cheap And Simple'

New Delhi: "Epilepsy is generally genetic, but sometimes, mental stress, brain injury, and stroke can also trigger epilepsy," said Dr Nimesh G Desai, former director of the Delhi government's Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). He added that witnessing an accident can sometimes trigger epilepsy, but if the condition is temporary, it can't be considered a disease, but as a short-term symptom of epilepsy.

He was speaking on International Epilepsy Day, marked every year on February 9 to raise awareness about epilepsy and its treatment, as epilepsy remains one of the most misunderstood neurological disorders in the world.

Dr Desai explained that despite the advances in medical science, fear, rumours, and social stigma surrounding epilepsy still prevent millions of people from seeking treatment. "These misconceptions need to be eradicated." He explained that in the age of digitalisation, people's screen time has increased significantly, contributing to a worsening of this problem. However, with awareness, it can be prevented.

What is epilepsy? Dr Desai said, "Epilepsy is caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. During this, a person experiences seizures, which include body jerking, temporary loss of consciousness, or rolling of the eyes. And this disease can happen at any age."

He added that any type of epilepsy, whether genetic or caused by any other condition, is completely curable. With timely treatment, the disease does not progress and is completely cured after a period of treatment. He also said that epilepsy is not contagious. It does not spread from one person to another like an infectious disease. The disease does not affect a person's intelligence, understanding, or ability. Most patients recover completely and live normal lives.