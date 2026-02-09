ETV Bharat / health

International Epilepsy Day 2026: Epilepsy Is Not A Mental Disorder, Explains Senior Neurologist

There is a particular kind of silence that falls over a room when someone has a seizure. It’s the panicky, What-on-earth-is-happening kind. Someone gasps. Another person mutters something about stress, trauma, or the mind “snapping.” And that’s where the trouble starts. Epilepsy has long been shoved into the wrong mental drawer. Since seizures are dramatic, visible, and unsettling, people assume the cause must be psychological. If it looks like chaos, it must be happening “in the mind,” right? Wrong.

Epilepsy is not a mental disorder. It is not a personality flaw, an emotional weakness, or a failure of willpower. It is a neurological condition — a matter of electrical signalling in the brain misfiring, briefly and unpredictably, like faulty wiring in an otherwise functional house. The confusion is damaging.

Seizures Look Psychological

A seizure doesn’t come with a neat label explaining itself. It arrives suddenly. A person may fall, shake, stare blankly, say strange things, or lose awareness altogether. None of this fits comfortably with our idea of “normal behaviour,” so we scramble for explanations that feel familiar: Stress, trauma, mental instability, emotional overload. But these guesses are lazy shortcuts.

Says Dr Pushkar Gupta, Director – Neurology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, “The confusion around epilepsy often begins at the moment a seizure is witnessed. It is sudden, visible and frightening, and people instinctively search for a psychological explanation. That instinct is misplaced. Epilepsy is not a disorder of the mind but a neurological condition.”

The senior neurologist adds, “Part of the misunderstanding comes from how seizures present. During an episode, a person may lose awareness, behave unusually or be unable to respond. Once the seizure passes, brain function returns to baseline. These temporary changes are often misread as signs of mental illness, when in reality they are brief disruptions in electrical signalling.”

Epilepsy is about neurons firing when they shouldn’t, not thoughts going rogue. Once the seizure ends, the brain resets. There is no lingering madness, nor fractured personality or psychological residue. It’s a glitch. Here’s where public understanding usually collapses. Yes, people with epilepsy may experience anxiety or depression. But so do people with diabetes, heart disease, arthritis. Living with a chronic condition is stressful. That doesn’t mean stress caused the condition. As Dr Gupta says, “Mental health conditions, such as anxiety or depression, can occur alongside epilepsy, just as they do with many chronic illnesses, but they are not the cause of epilepsy itself.”

The Cost Of Getting This Wrong