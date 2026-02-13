ETV Bharat / health

International Condom Day 2026: The Things People Get Wrong About Using Condoms

Condoms are the least serious-looking life-saving device ever invented. They come in neon wrappers. They are often sold next to chewing gum. And yet, they prevent unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections. Still, despite being around longer than most of our dating apps, condoms suffer from a PR problem. Specifically: myths. These are the kind of myths that are passed around like conspiracy theories but with worse consequences.

Myth #1: “Condoms Ruin the Mood”

Somehow you’ve decided that pausing for 10 seconds to open a wrapper is equivalent to stopping a Bollywood climax to file taxes. Here’s the reality: Knowing you care about your partner’s health is hot. Not panicking about pregnancy scares at 2 am is desirable. If your mood cannot survive the brief intermission required to put on a condom, the issue may not be latex. It may be emotional stamina.

Tip: Keeping condoms accessible actually makes the process smoother.

Myth #2: “We Don’t Need One — We Trust Each Other”

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) do not conduct background checks. Many infections (including chlamydia and HPV) can be asymptomatic. That means someone can feel perfectly healthy and still transmit an infection. Using condoms isn’t about distrust. It’s about mutual care. Think of it as wearing a seatbelt. You don’t buckle up because you hate the driver. You buckle up because of physics. Healthy relationships include conversations about protection.

Myth #3: “Condoms Don’t Really Work Anyway”

When used correctly and consistently, condoms are highly effective at preventing pregnancy and significantly reduce the risk of most STIs, including HIV. The keyword here is “correctly.” Incorrect use — such as putting it on midway, using expired condoms, or treating it like a balloon experiment — is where effectiveness drops.

Tips: