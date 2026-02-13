International Condom Day 2026: The Things People Get Wrong About Using Condoms
In honour of International Condom Day, let’s pop these 5 persistent myths about this life-saving device.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
Condoms are the least serious-looking life-saving device ever invented. They come in neon wrappers. They are often sold next to chewing gum. And yet, they prevent unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections. Still, despite being around longer than most of our dating apps, condoms suffer from a PR problem. Specifically: myths. These are the kind of myths that are passed around like conspiracy theories but with worse consequences.
Myth #1: “Condoms Ruin the Mood”
Somehow you’ve decided that pausing for 10 seconds to open a wrapper is equivalent to stopping a Bollywood climax to file taxes. Here’s the reality: Knowing you care about your partner’s health is hot. Not panicking about pregnancy scares at 2 am is desirable. If your mood cannot survive the brief intermission required to put on a condom, the issue may not be latex. It may be emotional stamina.
Tip: Keeping condoms accessible actually makes the process smoother.
Myth #2: “We Don’t Need One — We Trust Each Other”
Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) do not conduct background checks. Many infections (including chlamydia and HPV) can be asymptomatic. That means someone can feel perfectly healthy and still transmit an infection. Using condoms isn’t about distrust. It’s about mutual care. Think of it as wearing a seatbelt. You don’t buckle up because you hate the driver. You buckle up because of physics. Healthy relationships include conversations about protection.
Myth #3: “Condoms Don’t Really Work Anyway”
When used correctly and consistently, condoms are highly effective at preventing pregnancy and significantly reduce the risk of most STIs, including HIV. The keyword here is “correctly.” Incorrect use — such as putting it on midway, using expired condoms, or treating it like a balloon experiment — is where effectiveness drops.
Tips:
- Check the expiry date.
- Store them properly (not in a hot car for three months).
- Use a new one every time.
- Don’t double-layer them (this increases friction and the chance of breakage)
Myth #4: “They’re Only for Casual Relationships”
This one assumes that long-term relationships are magically immune to biology. Condoms are not just for one-night stands or dramatic dating scenarios. They are useful in:
- New relationships before both partners have tested.
- Situations where one partner has an STI.
- Couples who want pregnancy prevention without hormonal contraception.
- Postpartum or health-sensitive periods.
Being in a committed relationship does not automatically upgrade you to invincible status.
Myth #5: “Buying Condoms Is Embarrassing”
Embarrassing to whom? Pharmacists have seen everything. You buying a box of condoms is not even in their top 100 most memorable moments. The discomfort often comes from cultural silence around sex. But taking charge of your sexual health is responsible behaviour. If anything, it should come with applause.
If buying them in person feels awkward, they are widely available online. Delivered discreetly. In packages that do not scream, “Guess what’s inside?” Normalising condom use starts with removing shame. The more we treat them as standard health tools, the less dramatic they become.
Condoms Are Public Health’s Silent Heroes
Condoms are affordable, accessible, and non-invasive. They protect against unintended pregnancies and significantly reduce the transmission of infections including HIV, gonorrhea, and syphilis. Modern condoms come in various sizes, textures, and materials — including ultra-thin options designed to preserve sensation. There are even non-latex alternatives for those with allergies. Protection doesn’t have to mean discomfort. It may require a little experimentation.
Condoms don’t require prescriptions. They don’t alter hormones. They just need to be used. International Condom Day is about informed choices. So today, let’s retire the myths. Let’s normalise conversations. Let’s treat condoms the way they deserve to be treated: not as awkward party guests, but as essential, unglamorous superheroes.
References:
- https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/condoms
- https://www.researchgate.net/publication/390542416_Perceptions_of_Condom_Use_and_Its_Impact_on_the_Prevention_of_STIs_in_Universities
Read more: