ETV Bharat / health

Intermittent Fasting Is Better Than Counting Calories For Those Who Struggle To Lose Weight And Keep It Off: Study

An Adelaide University study focusing on the psychological aspects of both intermittent fasting and calorie restriction, compared the effects both diets had on eating behaviours, mood, sleep and quality of life. Although both diets led to similar amounts of weight loss, those on the fasting diet didn’t feel as though they needed to make major changes to their eating behaviours, such as monitoring overeating or counting calories, to lose weight.

This contrasts with the calorie restriction diet, where participants reported consciously having to think about restricting their food intake and avoiding overeating. That improved control accounted for 15% of their weight loss.

“While many diets can result in weight loss, they may be difficult to stick to and this makes keeping that weight off long-term more challenging,” said Professor Leonie Heilbronn from Adelaide University’s School of Medicine and the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute in Australia. “The results of our study indicate intermittent fasting could offer an alternative pathway for people who find conventional dieting challenging.”

More than 200 people with obesity were involved in the 18-month trial, which saw participants split into three diet groups:

intermittent fasting,

continuous calorie restricted and

standard care

The intermittent fasting group was required to consume 30% of their energy needs between 8 am and 12 pm on three non-consecutive days each week, followed by a 20-hour fast. On non-fasting days, they were able to eat their regular diet. Those on calorie restricted diets were limited to eating 70% of their usual diet, while the remaining participants followed standard diets but were given healthy eating guidelines.