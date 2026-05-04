ETV Bharat / health

The Dangerous Rise Of Influencer-Driven Medical Advice In India

From a gym-going fitness influencer promoting gut-healing powders to ageing actresses swearing by Glutathione for “improving the body’s immune system” and Collagen for “healthy skin,” a super fit 50-year-old recommending magnesium for menopausal weight, doctors touting intimate creams for vaginal dryness, and a wave of skincare products boasting salicylic acid, retinol, niacinamide, hydroquinone, and Vitamin C, the market is teeming with targeted wellness claims. On Instagram, the lines between medical advice and medicine adverts are getting increasingly blurred. Amid discounts and hashtags, the doctor's prescription is being replaced by marketing deals.

Influencers rarely mention that each medicine can interact with your current medications or pose risks for those with underlying conditions like liver or kidney disease, or asthma. Supplements such as Glutathione may impact medications or organ function, especially for immunodeficient individuals like those on chemotherapy. Pregnant or breastfeeding people especially need professional guidance. Some supplements can cause side effects like bloating, gas, or allergic reactions, as seen with marine collagen.

Influencers are hawking prescription medication on social media (Getty Images)

A recent review in JAMA Network Open finds this is not accidental. The systematic review, which was released in April 2026, examined 12 studies on influencer-driven pharmaceutical marketing of products such as contraceptives and performance-enhancing drugs. The review found three consistent patterns: misinformation, weak regulation, and very powerful personal narratives.

The researchers say, “influencer drug promotion was often linked with misinformation due to a combination of limited expertise from the influencers themselves and low health literacy from consumers. Influencer social media posts also featured inconsistent disclosure practices and often included narratives blurring the line between personal experience and promotion.”

“In India, I know several 'aesthetic physicians' prescribing weight-loss drugs far more liberally than indicated. Influencer-driven hype is pushing patients to seek quick fixes without proper medical evaluation,’’ says Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology in Delhi.

Doctors in India are experiencing “influencer-influenced” patients every day. Dr. Aijaz Ilmi, Head of Preventive Wellness and Metabolic Diseases at Pacific One Hospital in Delhi, said that he recently encountered a patient who already knew what needed to be prescribed.

“A patient recently walked into my clinic, not asking for a diagnosis, but came for a drug which they had chosen for acne and psoriasis. The prescription did not come from a doctor; it came from Instagram,” Dr. Ilmi added.

Prescription Drugs

While the supplements market is booming, what is worrisome is when influencers sell prescription drugs on social media. Doctors across the country report that patients walk in specifically asking for the weight-loss information they see online. People demand “off-label” treatments, and dermatologists and gastroenterologists are increasingly asked about “gut detox kits” promoted by influencers.

“Drugs like GLP-1 analogues are increasingly portrayed as lifestyle tools rather than prescription therapies with strict indications. Influencers routinely omit risks, contraindications, and the need for long-term supervision. This creates unrealistic expectations and normalises off-label or inappropriate use,’’ says Dr. Misra.

“Influencers often share advice about prescription drugs despite having financial incentives or little medical expertise,” said study author Raffael Heiss, professor at the Management Center Innsbruck, as quoted by health website healthline.

The Ecosystem At Work

Brands choose influencers with large followings. The influencer taps into people’s trust and relatability. The endorsements are more peer-like. Influencers share their stories and bring the product, endorsing its safety and efficacy.