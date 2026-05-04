The Dangerous Rise Of Influencer-Driven Medical Advice In India
Lines between medical advice and medicine advertisements are getting increasingly blurred on social media as the doctor's prescription is being replaced by marketing deals.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
From a gym-going fitness influencer promoting gut-healing powders to ageing actresses swearing by Glutathione for “improving the body’s immune system” and Collagen for “healthy skin,” a super fit 50-year-old recommending magnesium for menopausal weight, doctors touting intimate creams for vaginal dryness, and a wave of skincare products boasting salicylic acid, retinol, niacinamide, hydroquinone, and Vitamin C, the market is teeming with targeted wellness claims. On Instagram, the lines between medical advice and medicine adverts are getting increasingly blurred. Amid discounts and hashtags, the doctor's prescription is being replaced by marketing deals.
Influencers rarely mention that each medicine can interact with your current medications or pose risks for those with underlying conditions like liver or kidney disease, or asthma. Supplements such as Glutathione may impact medications or organ function, especially for immunodeficient individuals like those on chemotherapy. Pregnant or breastfeeding people especially need professional guidance. Some supplements can cause side effects like bloating, gas, or allergic reactions, as seen with marine collagen.
A recent review in JAMA Network Open finds this is not accidental. The systematic review, which was released in April 2026, examined 12 studies on influencer-driven pharmaceutical marketing of products such as contraceptives and performance-enhancing drugs. The review found three consistent patterns: misinformation, weak regulation, and very powerful personal narratives.
The researchers say, “influencer drug promotion was often linked with misinformation due to a combination of limited expertise from the influencers themselves and low health literacy from consumers. Influencer social media posts also featured inconsistent disclosure practices and often included narratives blurring the line between personal experience and promotion.”
“In India, I know several 'aesthetic physicians' prescribing weight-loss drugs far more liberally than indicated. Influencer-driven hype is pushing patients to seek quick fixes without proper medical evaluation,’’ says Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology in Delhi.
Doctors in India are experiencing “influencer-influenced” patients every day. Dr. Aijaz Ilmi, Head of Preventive Wellness and Metabolic Diseases at Pacific One Hospital in Delhi, said that he recently encountered a patient who already knew what needed to be prescribed.
“A patient recently walked into my clinic, not asking for a diagnosis, but came for a drug which they had chosen for acne and psoriasis. The prescription did not come from a doctor; it came from Instagram,” Dr. Ilmi added.
Prescription Drugs
While the supplements market is booming, what is worrisome is when influencers sell prescription drugs on social media. Doctors across the country report that patients walk in specifically asking for the weight-loss information they see online. People demand “off-label” treatments, and dermatologists and gastroenterologists are increasingly asked about “gut detox kits” promoted by influencers.
“Drugs like GLP-1 analogues are increasingly portrayed as lifestyle tools rather than prescription therapies with strict indications. Influencers routinely omit risks, contraindications, and the need for long-term supervision. This creates unrealistic expectations and normalises off-label or inappropriate use,’’ says Dr. Misra.
“Influencers often share advice about prescription drugs despite having financial incentives or little medical expertise,” said study author Raffael Heiss, professor at the Management Center Innsbruck, as quoted by health website healthline.
The Ecosystem At Work
Brands choose influencers with large followings. The influencer taps into people’s trust and relatability. The endorsements are more peer-like. Influencers share their stories and bring the product, endorsing its safety and efficacy.
Unlike TV and print media ads, social media allows micro-targeting of the audience. A young woman who scrolls for acne or skin care products will receive a continuous stream of advice from algorithms. So would a gym-goer regarding protein supplements and weight-loss drugs, or a new parent regarding child growth products.
Regulation In India
The regulatory framework exists but is not strongly enforced. As of today, the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954, prevents misleading claims and covers social media.
Dr. Misra says that in India, “Regulatory oversight by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization exists, but digital promotion often escapes scrutiny. The result is a dangerous shift in which social media begins to override evidence-based obesity care”.
“What concerns me most here isn’t the moringa crowd, it’s the weight loss drugs and anti-inflammatory agents, where real pharmacological risk sits behind an Instagram filter. The JAMA Network Open review puts a name to something every clinician already sees: patients walking in not with symptoms but with a shortlist, shaped by someone they trust on a screen,’’ says Dr. Nishisth Chandra, Director, Fortis Heart Institute, New Delhi.
He says his hospital is seeing people with symptoms of nausea and vomiting after self-administered weight-loss injections. “India has huge regulatory gaps; the ASCI guidelines exist mostly on paper, and the CDSCO has no real teeth in the digital space,’’ adds Dr. Chandra.
“The JAMA paper,” he insists, “raises the most important accountability question: who is responsible when influence becomes a prescription?” Currently, there is no satisfying answer.
The shift from doctor-led consultation to influencer-led treatment is dangerous. The influencers mix a bit of science with their compelling personal stories, generally anecdotes about personal struggles and the solution through drugs. “Clinical medicine does not operate on before and after stories, Dr. Ilmi says.
This shift can lead to increased demand for inappropriate drugs and encourage misuse. Radika (name changed), a lawyer by profession, recently faced a very complex situation. “I bought vaginal cream after seeing influencers talk about it and started using it morning and evening: full applicator each time. I started realising my private parts were turning dark and having a burning sensation all the time,’’ she recalls.
“After many days, I went to a gynecologist, and she said it was overuse of the cream. Instead of a full applicator, the doctor said I should have used pea-sized amount each time,” she adds.
When Docs Become Influencers
Sometimes the problem becomes more complex when influencers are doctors themselves. “Medicine was once guided by evidence and accountability. Today, it is all about visibility, and that shift has consequences we are now beginning to understand, says Dr. Ilmi.
He insists that when 'influence' begins to resemble a prescription, there needs to be accountability. “In medical ethics, it is about responsibility, evidence, and accountability. The prescription carries weight since it is backed by training data and ethical obligation; we can’t sacrifice all that for reach,’’ he added.
However, evidence shows that accountability is often diffused. The influencers claim they are just sharing experiences, and companies don’t accept that there are any indirect partnerships. Normalising misinformation is also a significant risk. The drug becomes part of the everyday content cycle, and algorithms normalise its consumption further by showing similar content. “Stronger systemic measures are essential; there has to be transparent labeling of sponsored content. Social media platforms monitor drug promotion. The audience also needs to be aware of drug promotion,” Dr. Ilmi says.
The Role of Doctors
Dr. Nishith Chandra says, “doctors need to do two honest jobs, push harder for enforceable digital health advertising standards, and stop making patients feel foolish for bringing up what they read online, because the more shame there is in that conversation, the less we’ll know about what they’re actually talking about.”
The scientific community has called for stronger disclosure rules and greater digital literacy to help people do their own research before being swayed by influencers. The JAMA review also calls for a better regulatory framework.
If the gaps are not filled, the influencer-driven advice will become a major risk by undermining traditional advice. The constant messaging on social media lowers defences and can reduce the psychological barrier to the consumption of these drugs and products.
India's younger population is more likely to fall for influencer-led health advice that ranges from snail excreta-based face serums to prescription weight-loss drugs. But don’t be surprised if you find middle-aged people trying to download their prescriptions not from a clinic but a social media reel.
Read more:
- Detox Juices And One-Week Instant Cures Won’t Fix Your Fatty Liver, Learn What Actually Works
- From Doomscrolling To Discipline: The Rise Of Intentional Unplugging Against Digital Fatigue
- Liquid Calories In Fruit Juices, Protein Shakes And Energy Drinks Add Up Faster Than You Think, Learn Their Health Risks
- Ayurvedic Detox Foods: Learn How Ayurveda Reimagines Detox As Nourishment