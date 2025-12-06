ETV Bharat / health

Experts Flag Sharp Increase In Infertility Among Men In Their 20s and 30s

Dr Lokesh Sharma, Additional Director - Urology & Renal Transplant, CK Birla Hospitals Jaipur, calls this a “serious and growing problem”. Stress sits at the top of his list. The kind of nonstop stress most young men face today (deadlines, financial worries, social pressure) can throw off hormones that regulate both sperm count and sperm quality. Obesity is another major factor. Weight gain, especially around the belly, affects testosterone levels and increases estrogen in the body. Over time, this impacts fertility directly.

Individually, these habits may not seem dangerous. But together, they slowly interfere with hormones, disrupt sperm production, and create internal inflammation.

According to Dr Navina Singh, Fertility Specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF, Mumbai, the biggest shift she’s seeing is age. Fertility issues that used to show up mostly in older men are now showing up in men barely past their college years.

This is the part many young men don’t expect. You might be healthy overall, working out sometimes, eating more or less okay, maybe dealing with stress like everyone else. But behind the scenes, your everyday lifestyle choices could be slowing down or disrupting sperm production.

For years, infertility was something people associated with older adults, stressful careers, and long-term health issues. But doctors are now noticing a worrying shift: more men in their 20s and 30s are struggling with fertility problems. The culprit, in most cases, isn’t genetics or rare medical conditions but the way modern life is structured.

Lifestyle habits are just one part of the story. Dr Singh highlights another threat lurking in the background: environmental exposure. Air pollution, traffic fumes, chemicals in personal-care products, and even placing your laptop on your lap all create something called oxidative stress in the body. Think of oxidative stress as rust forming inside your cells. For sperm, this “rust” can:

Make them slow

Change their shape

Damage their DNA

Because the body doesn’t show obvious symptoms, many men only discover the problem when they start planning a family.

Both experts are crystal clear about one thing: smoking is terrible for fertility. Dr Sharma is firm: “If you are having infertility issues, you should not smoke at all.” Tobacco affects sperm count, sperm movement, and DNA integrity. Even smokeless tobacco, which some assume is safer, causes serious harm. Alcohol is a bit more nuanced. Moderate drinking usually doesn’t cause major problems, but daily or heavy drinking leads to weight gain and hormonal disturbances — both directly linked to infertility. When in doubt, cutting back is always the better choice.

The Good News

“The reassuring part,” says Dr Singh, “is that sperm regenerate every 70-90 days. That means the body gets a clean slate every three months.” Simple changes can create big improvements:

Better food choices

Seven to eight hours of sleep

Regular movement

Reduced screen time

Weight management

Cutting down tobacco and alcohol

A basic semen analysis can give clear, early insights into where you stand — before years go by. Dr Sharma says that lifestyle changes are not optional if fertility is a priority. Exercise, in particular, plays a huge role. “Any form counts — walking, yoga, cycling, swimming, running, even playing your favourite sport. The target is 45 minutes to one hour, at least five to six days a week,” he says.

Food Choices Matter More Than You Think

Packaged food, sugary snacks, fried food, and cold drinks (like sodas) are easy to reach for, but they push up weight and create metabolic issues that spill over into fertility. Instead, both specialists recommend green leafy vegetables, fruits, dry fruits, home-cooked meals, foods low in salt, sugar, and artificial additives. These aren’t just good for overall health — they directly support better sperm quality.

Dr Singh says, “Don’t wait for something to go wrong.” A simple test, a conversation with a doctor, and small changes today can protect future fertility long before marriage or family planning even enter the picture.

Young men today aren’t necessarily unhealthier than earlier generations but they’re exposed to far more stress, pollution, processed food, and digital strain. The combination chips away at fertility long before symptoms appear. If having a family is even somewhere on your horizon, this is your reminder: your lifestyle today shapes your options tomorrow.

