ETV Bharat / health

Infertility Awareness Month 2026: Impact Of Father's Health On Pregnancy Outcomes Is 40-50 per cent

Male health can influence not only the likelihood of conception but also the chances of sustaining a healthy pregnancy ( Getty Images )

Think of sperm as more than tiny delivery vehicles. They carry genetic material that helps shape embryo development from the very beginning. When sperm quality is affected, the consequences can extend beyond conception itself. Dr. Rupnit Kaur, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Zirakpur, says “Male fertility often reflects overall health. Lifestyle choices such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, poor sleep, chronic stress, lack of physical activity, and exposure to environmental toxins can all reduce sperm production and quality.”

Yet many men don't undergo fertility testing until much later in the journey, sometimes delaying diagnosis and treatment by months or even years. June, observed as Infertility Awareness Month, offers a good opportunity to revisit an often-overlooked truth: a man's health before conception can have a direct impact not only on fertility, but also on pregnancy outcomes and the long-term health of the child .

The reality, however, is less one-sided. Says Dr. Manjunath CS, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Bengaluru, “Male reproductive health plays a much larger role in conception and pregnancy outcomes than is often recognised. While fertility discussions have traditionally focused on women, a review published in the Journal of Human Reproductive Sciences showed that male factors contribute to about 40% to 50% of infertility cases globally. Similarly high rates are observed among Indian couples, underlining the need for equal clinical attention to men's reproductive health.”

When people talk about getting pregnant, the conversation usually sounds a bit like a football match where only one team has shown up. The spotlight lands on women. There are hormone tests, fertility apps, ovulation trackers, supplements, consultations, and enough advice from relatives to fill an encyclopedia. Meanwhile, the man is sitting quietly in the corner, occasionally being asked to provide a sample in a small room with questionable magazines!

The challenge is that many of these factors have become common features of modern life. Long work hours. Fast food dinners. Five hours of sleep. Weekend binge drinking. Endless scrolling at midnight. None of these habits seem directly connected to fertility. Yet they can affect sperm count, motility, and even sperm DNA integrity.

Says Dr. Mandavi Rai, Senior Consultant, Fertility Health Specialist & Reproductive Medicine, Motherhood Fertility & IVF, Noida, "Low sperm count, poor sperm movement, or damaged sperm DNA can make it challenging to conceive and can raise the risk of pregnancy complications like recurrent miscarriages and implantation failure during conception. There are increase in cases of sperm DNA fragmentation (a condition where the genetic material inside sperm becomes damaged). Men may have a normal sperm count but still face fertility challenges due to underlying DNA damage linked to stress, smoking, pollution, obesity, infections, or poor lifestyle habits."

“Beyond conventional semen parameters such as count, motility and morphology, growing research has highlighted the importance of sperm DNA integrity,” says Dr. Manjunath CS. He cites a 2024 study published in Frontiers In Endocrinology found that when sperm DNA fragmentation crosses around 30%, the risk of recurrent pregnancy loss tends to increase. “This reinforces that male health can influence not only the likelihood of conception but also the chances of sustaining a healthy pregnancy,” he adds.

The good news is that sperm health is not set in stone. Dr. Prakrutha S, Consultant in Fertility and Reproductive Medicine at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, prescribes various lifestyle changes. “Men should focus on maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, quitting smoking, limiting alcohol, and correcting deficiencies such as Vitamin D and Vitamin B12,” she tells ETV Bharat.

Adds Dr. Mandavi Rai, "Just as women are advised to prepare their bodies before pregnancy, men should also focus on their health at least three months before trying to conceive. This is because sperm production takes around 70 to 90 days. This three-month window offers men an opportunity to make meaningful lifestyle changes." Agrees Dr. Manjunath CS, “Since sperm regenerate roughly every three months, addressing factors such as weight, smoking and alcohol use can meaningfully improve outcomes within a few months. A semen analysis should be a routine part of preconception planning (not an afterthought) for couples planning a more structured approach to parenthood.”

Says Anjali Ajaikumar, Director, Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospitals, "The largest gap lies in awareness. Lack of awareness on the availability of procedures such as sperm retrieval techniques and microsurgical interventions is still visible. Men with a low sperm count or severe male factor infertility today also have treatment options that can help them on their parenthood journey."

Perhaps the biggest shift required is not medical but cultural. Anjali Ajaikumar goes on to add that fertility can no longer be narrowed down solely to women’s health but is a shared responsibility. "Only a balanced approach can help both partners comprehend and manage reproductive health better. Conversations surrounding infertility among men must eliminate hesitation around testing or seeking support." As Dr. Prakrutha puts it, “Pregnancy is not just a woman's responsibility; a father's health before conception is equally important.” Healthy pregnancies do not begin with a positive pregnancy test. They often begin months earlier, with two people taking care of their health together.

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