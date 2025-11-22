ETV Bharat / health

How Hidden Pollutants Can Trigger Pneumonia And Lung Problems

Many of us think of air pollution as something that occurs outside: smog, emissions, or haze hanging in the air. But the reality is, the air inside your home can be just as hazardous to your health. Unknown to many people, indoor air pollution is one of the actual contributors to a variety of respiratory issues, such as allergies, asthma, lung inflammation, and even pneumonia.

The Hidden Dangers Inside Your Home

Chemical compounds often become airborne when people are inside doing construction or painting.

“One of the worst offenders is formaldehyde, a compound that often off-gasses from new paint, new furniture, and construction materials. Long-term exposure can irritate the lungs and increase the risk of respiratory infections, including pneumonia,” says Dr. P Jagadeesh Kumar, Consultant – Interventional Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru.

There are volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that readily evaporate into the air. You can find them not just in paints and varnishes also in something as seemingly harmless as essential oils. Although essential oils may make your rooms smell good, they can also emit volatile organic compounds that are irritating to the airways when used without moderation.

Pulmonologist Dr. P Jagadeesh Kumar cautions, “Cooking gas isn’t necessarily safe. Everyday stoves can emit gases like nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide, which are dangerous to inhale in poorly ventilated settings. Over time, exposure can inflame lungs and leave them unable to build a defence against infection.” Flakes of skin shed by pet cats, dogs, birds, and other furry animals can lead to allergies.