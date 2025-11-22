How Hidden Pollutants Can Trigger Pneumonia And Lung Problems
Indoor air pollution is one of the actual contributors to a variety of respiratory issues, according to interventional pulmonologist Dr. P Jagadeesh Kumar.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST
Many of us think of air pollution as something that occurs outside: smog, emissions, or haze hanging in the air. But the reality is, the air inside your home can be just as hazardous to your health. Unknown to many people, indoor air pollution is one of the actual contributors to a variety of respiratory issues, such as allergies, asthma, lung inflammation, and even pneumonia.
The Hidden Dangers Inside Your Home
Chemical compounds often become airborne when people are inside doing construction or painting.
“One of the worst offenders is formaldehyde, a compound that often off-gasses from new paint, new furniture, and construction materials. Long-term exposure can irritate the lungs and increase the risk of respiratory infections, including pneumonia,” says Dr. P Jagadeesh Kumar, Consultant – Interventional Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru.
There are volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that readily evaporate into the air. You can find them not just in paints and varnishes also in something as seemingly harmless as essential oils. Although essential oils may make your rooms smell good, they can also emit volatile organic compounds that are irritating to the airways when used without moderation.
Pulmonologist Dr. P Jagadeesh Kumar cautions, “Cooking gas isn’t necessarily safe. Everyday stoves can emit gases like nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide, which are dangerous to inhale in poorly ventilated settings. Over time, exposure can inflame lungs and leave them unable to build a defence against infection.” Flakes of skin shed by pet cats, dogs, birds, and other furry animals can lead to allergies.
When Outdoor Pollution Piles It On
Vehicle emissions and dust particles from construction sites (includes fine dust known as particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10) are especially dangerous. PM2.5 particles are tiny enough to penetrate deep into the lungs, where they cause inflammation. He adds, “Sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and ozone are frequently found in the emissions produced by car tailpipes and industrial plants. They can make it more difficult for the lungs to fight infections.”
Who’s At Higher Risk?
Those with pre-existing lung diseases like asthma or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) are particularly at risk. Their damaged airways already leave them at higher risk of pneumonia after exposure to these pollutants.
How To Protect Your Lungs
Dr. P Jagadeesh Kumar gives the following tips:
- Keep your home well-ventilated, especially during renovation or painting work, to reduce risk.
- Don't use scents or oils too frequently.
- Get your gas connections checked regularly.
- Use an exhaust fan while cooking, and buy a good air purifier if you live in a high-pollution area.
Clean indoor air isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity for keeping your lungs healthy and preventing illnesses like pneumonia. Sometimes, the most dangerous air you breathe isn’t outside your door, but right inside your home.
