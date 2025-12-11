ETV Bharat / health

Indo-German Study Links Gut Bacteria Imbalance To Memory, Cognitive Decline

A collaborative Indo-German research team has identified a clear biological mechanism linking disturbances in gut bacteria to impaired memory, learning, and cognitive function, CUSAT said on Thursday. The study, published in the latest issue of 'BMC Biology', demonstrates how disruption of the gut microbiome—commonly triggered by prolonged antibiotic use or dietary imbalances—initiates systemic inflammation that ultimately affects the neural circuits responsible for memory formation, CUSAT said in a statement.

BMC Biology is an open-access scientific journal publishing original, peer-reviewed research across all fields of biology. The research was conducted under a program supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD). The team was led by Dr Baby Chakrapani PS from the Centre of Excellence in Neurodegeneration and Brain Health (CENABH) and the Centre for Neuroscience, Department of Biotechnology at Cochin University of Science and Technology, and Prof Martin Korte from the Technical University of Braunschweig and the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI). The research was carried out as part of Krishnapriya's doctoral research under the supervision of Chakrapani.

CUSAT’s statement explained that researchers examined how antibiotic-induced gut dysbiosis (an imbalance in the gut microbial community) impacts physiological processes beyond the intestine. Their findings reveal that disturbances in gut bacteria trigger a cascade of inflammatory and oxidative responses that compromise the integrity of the gut barrier, generating signals that reach the brain and alter its immune environment.

"Gut dysbiosis initiates a systemic inflammatory state that does not remain confined to the gut. These inflammatory cues eventually influence the brain’s own immune cells," Chakrapani said.