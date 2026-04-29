Nearly 1 In Every 3 Indians Is At Risk Of Diabetes, With Andhra Pradesh At Highest Risk Of 56.9%: Report
Digital health benefits platform ekincare's latest report shows Andhra Pradesh has a diabetes risk of 56.9%, almost twice the national average.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Almost 1 in 3 individuals in India is at risk of diabetes, based on early markers such as HbA1c and fasting blood sugar, according to a new report. Healthtech platform ekincare today released 'India's Silent Health Crisis', a full National Risk Assessment for 2023–2025 based on data from over 4 lakh health check-ups. The results show that more than a third of Indians are showing early signs of lifestyle and metabolic health risks, such as heart disease, obesity, and diabetes.
The findings highlight a growing shift in India’s health landscape, where risk factors are rising silently before clinical symptoms appear.
Major findings of the report:
- Over 36% of Indians are vitamin deficient, indicating widespread nutritional gaps
- 1 in 3 individuals show obesity markers, pointing to rising lifestyle-related risks
- 31.7% show abnormal cholesterol levels, signalling increased cardiovascular risk
- Iron deficiency impacts 16.4%, while blood pressure, liver, and thyroid risks continue to rise steadily.
Kiran Kalakuntla, CEO & Co-founder of ekincare, said, “When we look at this data, what strikes us is not just the numbers, but what they mean. Millions of people are going about their lives without realising that their bodies are already sending out warning signs. One in three people don't get enough vitamins, cholesterol levels are crossing dangerous levels, and the risk of diabetes is slowly rising. These are not numbers from a hospital. These people are fine right now. This is what makes it a silent crisis.”
Regional disparities highlight hidden hotspots
The report also reveals significant regional variation in health risks across India:
- Vitamin deficiency is most severe in Rajasthan (43.9%), followed by Karnataka (39.9%) and Gujarat (39.9%).
- Andhra Pradesh (56.9%) and Odisha (42.5%) emerge as the biggest diabetes risk hotspots in the country.
- Haryana (34.9%) and Karnataka (33.7%) record the highest cholesterol and cardiovascular risk levels.
The results show that preventive healthcare is now a national necessity.
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