ETV Bharat / health

Indian Surgeon Performs Live Cross-Border Telerobotic Surgery On Patient In China

Sirmaur: Dr Vivek Bindal, a robotic surgeon associated with Nahan in Himachal Pradesh, has performed a live cross-border telerobotic surgery on a patient in China while operating from India.

The procedure was conducted at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, under the leadership of Dr Vivek Bindal, Principal Director and Head of the Department of Minimal Access, Bariatric and Robotic Surgery at Max Hospital, Vaishali, in collaboration with the BORNS Robotics System.

Telerobotic surgery allows a surgeon and patient to be in different locations. The surgeon controls an advanced robotic console remotely, while the robotic system positioned near the patient carries out the surgical movements. Live visual feedback from the operating site is transmitted to the surgeon to allow real-time control of the procedure.

The procedure required highly precise technology, low latency, secure data transmission, and real-time communication. The surgeon's hand movements were transmitted to the robotic system, which replicated the movements at the operating site.

The demonstration aimed to assess how accurately and quickly a surgeon's movements and critical visual information from a surgical procedure could be transmitted across international distances, and to evaluate the potential for remote intervention in complex surgeries.