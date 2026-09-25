Indian Surgeon Performs Live Cross-Border Telerobotic Surgery On Patient In China
The procedure required highly precise technology, low latency, secure data transmission and real-time communication
Published : September 25, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Sirmaur: Dr Vivek Bindal, a robotic surgeon associated with Nahan in Himachal Pradesh, has performed a live cross-border telerobotic surgery on a patient in China while operating from India.
The procedure was conducted at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, under the leadership of Dr Vivek Bindal, Principal Director and Head of the Department of Minimal Access, Bariatric and Robotic Surgery at Max Hospital, Vaishali, in collaboration with the BORNS Robotics System.
Telerobotic surgery allows a surgeon and patient to be in different locations. The surgeon controls an advanced robotic console remotely, while the robotic system positioned near the patient carries out the surgical movements. Live visual feedback from the operating site is transmitted to the surgeon to allow real-time control of the procedure.
The procedure required highly precise technology, low latency, secure data transmission, and real-time communication. The surgeon's hand movements were transmitted to the robotic system, which replicated the movements at the operating site.
The demonstration aimed to assess how accurately and quickly a surgeon's movements and critical visual information from a surgical procedure could be transmitted across international distances, and to evaluate the potential for remote intervention in complex surgeries.
During the pre-clinical telerobotic surgery, procedures including gallbladder removal, abdominal surgery, hysterectomy, and kidney-related surgery were performed on animal models.
The demonstration showed that a surgeon operating from India could control a robotic surgical system located approximately 5,000 km away in another country through advanced robotic technology and high-speed connectivity.
Dr Vivek Bindal specialises in robotic surgery and has built his expertise through experience in complex surgical procedures and the use of advanced medical technology.
Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, Director of Hospital Operations and Chief Operating Officer, NCR Region 3, at Max Healthcare, said the live cross-border telerobotic surgery between India and China was an important step towards understanding the feasibility and technical capabilities of the technology before clinical use.
He said any future clinical application would require regulatory approvals, clinical protocols, and compliance with all patient-safety standards. Subject to these approvals, Max Healthcare plans to explore the potential of telesurgery across its hospital network.
Dr Rajiv Bindal, Himachal Pradesh BJP president and Dr Vivek Bindal's father, shared the achievement on their social media account.
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