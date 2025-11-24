A Landmark Collab Between India’s Top Scientific Institutes Finds That Two Genes That Play Tug-of-War To Start Pregnancy
Understanding the genetic switch could improve fertility treatments and lead to new therapies for implantation failure.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 12:10 PM IST
For a pregnancy to begin, the very first step is implantation — when the embryo attaches itself to the wall of the uterus. If this step doesn’t happen properly, pregnancy cannot continue. In fact, failure of implantation is one of the major reasons behind infertility, early pregnancy loss, and even failed IVF cycles. But although implantation is such a crucial step, scientists have, for years, struggled to understand exactly how the uterus prepares itself to receive the embryo.
Now, a team of researchers from three major Indian institutes ICMR–NIRRCH, Mumbai; Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru; and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi have discovered a fundamental genetic switch that controls this process. Their findings, published in Cell Death Discovery, finally explain how the uterus becomes “receptive,” meaning soft, open, and ready for a healthy pregnancy to start.
Genetic Switch
The scientists found that two genes — HOXA10 and TWIST2 — work like opposing forces to control how the uterine lining behaves. Here’s the simple explanation according to a statement from IISc: HOXA10 is in charge of keeping the uterine lining firm, structured, and closed. But when an embryo is ready to implant, the uterus needs to become softer and more flexible at that exact spot.
What happens is, right when the embryo reaches the uterus, HOXA10 levels drop sharply. This gives TWIST2, the opposing gene, a chance to activate. TWIST2 makes the uterine cells a little more mobile and flexible, creating a soft landing zone where the embryo can burrow in and attach. Think of it as the uterus moving from “Do Not Disturb” mode to “Welcome, we’re ready for you” mode.
What Happens Inside The Cells During This Switch
Under normal conditions, HOXA10 controls over 1,200 genes that keep the uterine surface in a stable, closed condition. When HOXA10 decreases, that tight control loosens.
This allows TWIST2 to trigger a process called hybrid EMT: basically a temporary shift that makes the cells a bit more flexible but not completely transformed. It’s a controlled softening, not a total breakdown. This careful fine-tuning is essential because the uterus needs to remain strong enough to hold a pregnancy, but flexible enough to let the embryo in.
Researchers at IISc used advanced math and computer modeling to understand how HOXA10 and TWIST2 interact. They found that the system behaves like a bi-stable circuit — a switch with only two stable states:
1) Closed and firm (epithelial state)
2) Soft and flexible (mesenchymal-like state)
The uterus flips between these states depending on which gene is active. Associate Professor Mohit Kumar Jolly, who led the modeling, says this hybrid state is nature’s clever way of balancing both stability and flexibility.
Works In Both Humans And Animals
The biological experiments, led by Dr. Deepak Modi at ICMR–NIRRCH, proved the mechanism across different species: mice, hamsters, monkeys, and human cells. They found that:
When TWIST2 was blocked, the uterine lining could not soften. Without this softening, the embryo could not implant. Without implantation, pregnancy could not begin. This explains why some women experience repeated implantation failure even when their embryos are healthy... the uterus may not be switching properly.
This research finally reveals the step-by-step molecular program that prepares the uterus for pregnancy. It helps answer questions like:
- Why do some IVF cycles fail even with perfect embryos?
- Why do some women face unexplained infertility?
- Why does early pregnancy sometimes end suddenly?
Application Beyond Pregnancy
This study is an example of collaborative research done in India at the highest global level. Scientists in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Varanasi combined (molecular biology, genomics, computational modeling) to solve one of the most basic but important questions: How does the uterus prepare to welcome new life?
Their discovery opens doors to new medical possibilities across multiple fields. Interestingly, the same kind of cellular flexibility seen in implantation also shows up in wound healing, fibrosis and even cancer. This means the research could have implications far outside reproductive health.
