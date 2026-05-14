Indian Opioid Exports To Africa Raise Regulatory Concerns For New Delhi
An investigation by a news agency claimed that millions of tapentadol tablets manufactured by Indian pharmaceutical firms are fueling an addiction crisis across West Africa
Published : May 14, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: India faces renewed scrutiny over the export of high-strength opioid medicines to West African countries. An investigation by a news agency claimed that millions of tapentadol tablets manufactured by Indian pharmaceutical firms are fueling a growing addiction crisis across the region.
The report alleges that large consignments of high-dose tapentadol, a synthetic opioid stronger than tramadol, have continued reaching countries such as Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Ghana despite regulatory crackdowns by Indian authorities. African officials cited in the investigation claimed that many of these formulations are either unapproved or outright illegal in their countries.
Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned health expert Dr Tamorish Kole said that tapentadol continues to be legally manufactured and prescribed for moderate to severe pain under regulated conditions. “However, India banned the manufacture and export of the tapentadol–carisoprodol combination in 2025 following concerns over its abuse in West Africa,” said Dr Kole.
The controversy has raised serious concerns for India, often described as the “pharmacy of the world” because of its massive generic drug manufacturing industry. “Allegations of illegal opioid exports could damage India’s global pharmaceutical reputation and invite stricter international monitoring,” said Dr Rajan Sharma, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), to ETV Bharat.
According to the investigation, some consignments of high-strength tapentadol tablets were allegedly exported under labels such as “harmless medicines for human consumption.” Several consignments were reportedly traced through manufacturing licence numbers linked to pharmaceutical companies based in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
After India announced a “zero-tolerance” policy against illegal pharmaceutical exports in 2025, following global criticism over the export of dangerous opioid combinations to African markets, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) subsequently announced it would withdraw export clearances for formulations not approved by importing countries.
"Enforcement gaps remain a major challenge," said Dr Sharma, referring to CDSCO's stand. Dr Sharma said that the allegations point towards weaknesses in India’s pharmaceutical export monitoring system. “India has a strong regulatory framework on paper, but implementation and coordination between central and state regulators need strengthening. Exports of high-risk medicines require tighter scrutiny,” he said.
Stating that India’s pharmaceutical industry has earned trust globally for affordable medicines, Sharma said, “If companies are found exploiting weak regulatory systems in poorer countries, it can seriously affect India’s credibility.”
African governments have expressed alarm over the growing misuse of tapentadol, especially among youth and labourers. Health authorities in Sierra Leone and Nigeria reportedly said the drug is being mixed into the deadly street narcotic “kush”, blamed for rising addiction and deaths.
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