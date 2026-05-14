ETV Bharat / health

Indian Opioid Exports To Africa Raise Regulatory Concerns For New Delhi

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: India faces renewed scrutiny over the export of high-strength opioid medicines to West African countries. An investigation by a news agency claimed that millions of tapentadol tablets manufactured by Indian pharmaceutical firms are fueling a growing addiction crisis across the region.

The report alleges that large consignments of high-dose tapentadol, a synthetic opioid stronger than tramadol, have continued reaching countries such as Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Ghana despite regulatory crackdowns by Indian authorities. African officials cited in the investigation claimed that many of these formulations are either unapproved or outright illegal in their countries.

Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned health expert Dr Tamorish Kole said that tapentadol continues to be legally manufactured and prescribed for moderate to severe pain under regulated conditions. “However, India banned the manufacture and export of the tapentadol–carisoprodol combination in 2025 following concerns over its abuse in West Africa,” said Dr Kole.

The controversy has raised serious concerns for India, often described as the “pharmacy of the world” because of its massive generic drug manufacturing industry. “Allegations of illegal opioid exports could damage India’s global pharmaceutical reputation and invite stricter international monitoring,” said Dr Rajan Sharma, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), to ETV Bharat.