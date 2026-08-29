ETV Bharat / health

Can Dal, Curd And A 14-Hour Fast Help Control Diabetes? Study On Diabetic Indian Women Finds Lacto-Vegetarian Diet Fruitful

There is one kind of Indian meal that needs no introduction: Dal, sabzi, roti, rice, dahi (curd). Maybe some fruit later. Depending on the family, there might also be a bowl of sprouts, a glass of chaas, or a paneer dish making a guest appearance. Now imagine being told that a version of this familiar vegetarian diet, combined with one fairly simple rule: stop eating for 14 hours overnight, could significantly improve blood sugar control.

That is the interesting finding from a new randomised controlled trial involving Indian women with Type 2 diabetes. The study followed 96 women aged 25 to 60 for 24 weeks. One group continued with usual diabetes care, while the other followed a structured lacto-vegetarian diet combined with 14-hour time-restricted eating.

What Were The Results?

At the end of the study, the intervention group had an adjusted average HbA1c of 6.53%, compared with 7.65% in the usual-care group. They also showed improvements in body weight, BMI, fasting and post-meal blood glucose, insulin resistance and several cardiovascular risk markers. But before we start replacing every dinner with a glass of warm water and declaring diabetes defeated, there is an important detail. The women didn't simply fast for 14 hours. They changed what they ate as well.

The focus is on improving the overall quality of the meals (Getty Images)

What Is A Lacto-Vegetarian Diet?

“Lacto-vegetarian” sounds like something that should be explained before it appears on a restaurant menu. In simple terms, it means a vegetarian diet that includes dairy products but excludes meat, fish, poultry and eggs. A typical Indian lacto-vegetarian pattern could include foods such as dal, rajma, chana, moong, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, millets, oats, curd, buttermilk, milk and paneer. The emphasis, however, is not only on removing meat but also on improving the overall quality of the diet.

The study's intervention focused on whole grains and high-fibre foods, vegetables, fruits, pulses and dairy products. Participants also received individualised meal plans, nutritional counselling, follow-up and behavioural support. A diet plan handed to you by a doctor is one thing. A diet plan that someone keeps checking on, adjusts for you and helps you actually follow is another.

Stock up on vegetables and plan your cooking (Getty Images)

The 14-Hour Fast

The fasting part was relatively moderate. Participants ate within a 10-hour window and fasted for the remaining 14 hours. That could mean eating from 9 am to 7 pm, or from 10 am to 8 pm. There is no dramatic declaration that carbohydrates have been permanently evicted from the house. Instead, the basic idea is to create a consistent overnight period without food. For someone accustomed to eating dinner at 8 pm and breakfast at 8 am, the change may not sound enormous. The bigger adjustment may be avoiding the late-night snacks, biscuits, desserts and “just one more thing” that mysteriously appear at 11.30 p.m.

What This Would Look Like On An Indian Plate: