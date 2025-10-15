ETV Bharat / health

Indian Doctor Couple’s Research Into TB Gains Global Recognition

Mangaluru couple Dr. Anurag Bhargava and Dr. Madhavi Bhargava's extensive research has established a strong scientific link between TB treatment and nutritional support. Based on their findings, the WHO now recommends specific nutrition-based guidelines for TB patients and their families. This marks a major global shift in TB management and opens new pathways toward TB elimination.

Dr. Anurag Bhargava, Professor in the Department of Medicine at Kasturba Medical College, has been studying the relationship between TB and undernutrition for several years. His fieldwork, particularly in rural Jharkhand, revealed that TB patients suffering from severe malnutrition face a significantly higher risk of death. His wife, Dr. Madhavi Bhargava, a Professor in the Department of Community Medicine at Yenepoya Medical College, has focused on the community health aspects of TB. She has collaborated with her husband and several national and international institutions to advance research on nutrition and disease prevention.

Tuberculosis remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives in India each year. Undernutrition has long been identified as one of the most critical causes of TB-related mortality. According to Dr. Anurag Bhargava, poor nutrition is the single most important risk factor for TB in India — surpassing even diabetes, HIV, smoking, or alcohol consumption.

In this context, the couple’s research marks a historic milestone.

Local Research To National Policy

Their work has far-reaching implications. In 2017, the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) invited the Bhargavas, along with other experts, to draft guidelines on the role of nutrition in TB care. These guidelines recommended that every TB patient be nutritionally assessed at diagnosis and throughout treatment. Recognizing the widespread problem of undernutrition, the document proposed providing every patient with a “food basket” as part of treatment support.

Building on this, the couple led the RATIONS Trial (Reducing Activation of Tuberculosis by Improvement of Nutritional Status) — the world’s first scientific trial designed to determine whether improved nutrition could reduce TB deaths and prevent new infections among family members.

Global Breakthrough

The RATIONS Trial addressed two key questions:

Could improving the diet of TB patients lower death rates? Could providing better nutrition to their families reduce the risk of new infections?

This pioneering study tested whether food-based interventions could boost immunity and prevent TB transmission within households. After the initial results were published in 2023, the WHO convened its Guideline Development Group (GDG) in 2024 to revise the decade-old TB guidelines. The Bhargavas were invited as technical advisors and participated in multiple rounds of consultations over six months. The group reviewed extensive quantitative and qualitative data from the RATIONS study, including patient experiences.