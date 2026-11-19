India Witnesses An Increase In Self-Medication After Covid, Says Study
Telangana and Ludhiana top the list among states and cities resorting to the practice, reports Kapil Tiwari
Published : November 19, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
Sagar: It is a common practice in India to resort to self-medication. But the practice has seen a rise in the post Covid scenario. The situation is such that one can get certain medicines even in grocery shops in the villages and towns. This has been found in a research carried out by an expert at the Department of Anthropology in Dr. Harisingh Gour University in Sagar in collaboration with two American professors.
The study based on analysis of 145 research papers that have been published over the last 26 years has revealed that Telangana has the highest number of people resorting to self-medication while Kerala has the lowest prevalence of this habit. Among the cities, Ludhiana has the highest prevalence and Berhampur the lowest.
Lack of strict rules and regulations
It has been found that this is largely due to the government's lack of strict rules and regulations. Its harmful effects on human health are evident. Serious illnesses are often diagnosed late and taking antibiotics in this manner can cause the body to develop resistance to these drugs. The researchers have pointed out that although in a country with a large population like India this may be due to a shortage of hospitals and doctors, but the government needs to take this seriously.
Dr. Rajesh Gautam of Sagar University carried out the study along with Dr. Subi Gandhi of Tarleton State University in Texas, and Yam Limbu of Montclair State University in New Jersey.
"When we studied the self-medication habit of Indians, we found that people in India take a lot of medicines without doctor's advice. Although the Drug and Cosmetic Department of the Government of India has guidelines, they are not followed strictly. The Department issues a list of medicines that can be taken with the advice of a doctor. But it does not issue a list of which medicines cannot be taken,” said Dr. Gautam.
Pointing out that the drug dealers exploit this scenario heavily, he said that the practice causes significant harm to human health. Serious illnesses are not detected in a timely manner. “Antibiotics, used unnecessarily, in small quantities, without a doctor's advice, or not using the correct antibiotics, can lead to the body developing resistance to these drugs. Under these circumstances, serious illnesses become difficult to treat. Considering its benefits, in a country like India with a large population, due to the shortage of doctors, minor ailments are treated in rural areas where hospitals and doctors are scarce,” he added.
Ascending spiral of self-medication
Dr. Gautam further explained, "For this research, we identified 145 research papers from approximately 4,000 published studies conducted in various regions of India. These research papers were published between 1998 and 2024. Based on these studies, we found how the habit of self-medication increased before, during and after Covid.”
Telangana and Ludhiana are toppers among states and cities
He shared that the habit of self-medication was found in 57% of people before Covid, 61% during Covid and 63% after Covid. “Similarly, if we look at studies conducted in different states and cities, the highest number of people self-medicate in Telangana at 77% and the lowest in Kerala at 29%. In Madhya Pradesh, this habit has been found to be between 65% to 70%. Talking about cities, Ludhiana has the highest number of people self-medicating at 86% and Berhampur has the lowest at 19%,” he disclosed.
Call to formulate policies
Dr. Gautam disclosed that the researchers have sent a report to the Government of India and various state governments asking them to formulate policies to check this practice.
“Our goal is to ensure that these data and facts are useful to departments and agencies involved in formulating drug policies. This research will help the government strengthen the healthcare system. Currently, the primary reasons for avoiding medical advice are the shortage of doctors, the overflow of patients and the lack of availability of doctors everywhere. This is why self-medication is rampant," he said.
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