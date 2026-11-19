ETV Bharat / health

India Witnesses An Increase In Self-Medication After Covid, Says Study

Sagar: It is a common practice in India to resort to self-medication. But the practice has seen a rise in the post Covid scenario. The situation is such that one can get certain medicines even in grocery shops in the villages and towns. This has been found in a research carried out by an expert at the Department of Anthropology in Dr. Harisingh Gour University in Sagar in collaboration with two American professors.

The study based on analysis of 145 research papers that have been published over the last 26 years has revealed that Telangana has the highest number of people resorting to self-medication while Kerala has the lowest prevalence of this habit. Among the cities, Ludhiana has the highest prevalence and Berhampur the lowest.

Lack of strict rules and regulations

It has been found that this is largely due to the government's lack of strict rules and regulations. Its harmful effects on human health are evident. Serious illnesses are often diagnosed late and taking antibiotics in this manner can cause the body to develop resistance to these drugs. The researchers have pointed out that although in a country with a large population like India this may be due to a shortage of hospitals and doctors, but the government needs to take this seriously.

Dr. Rajesh Gautam of Sagar University carried out the study along with Dr. Subi Gandhi of Tarleton State University in Texas, and Yam Limbu of Montclair State University in New Jersey.

"When we studied the self-medication habit of Indians, we found that people in India take a lot of medicines without doctor's advice. Although the Drug and Cosmetic Department of the Government of India has guidelines, they are not followed strictly. The Department issues a list of medicines that can be taken with the advice of a doctor. But it does not issue a list of which medicines cannot be taken,” said Dr. Gautam.

Pointing out that the drug dealers exploit this scenario heavily, he said that the practice causes significant harm to human health. Serious illnesses are not detected in a timely manner. “Antibiotics, used unnecessarily, in small quantities, without a doctor's advice, or not using the correct antibiotics, can lead to the body developing resistance to these drugs. Under these circumstances, serious illnesses become difficult to treat. Considering its benefits, in a country like India with a large population, due to the shortage of doctors, minor ailments are treated in rural areas where hospitals and doctors are scarce,” he added.

Ascending spiral of self-medication

Dr. Gautam further explained, "For this research, we identified 145 research papers from approximately 4,000 published studies conducted in various regions of India. These research papers were published between 1998 and 2024. Based on these studies, we found how the habit of self-medication increased before, during and after Covid.”