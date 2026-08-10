ETV Bharat / health

India Sends 8 Metric Tonnes Of Emergency Meds To Bolivia Amidst Blockade Crisis

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday that India has dispatched eight metric tonnes of life-saving and essential medicines to Bolivia to support the public healthcare capacity. “Extending a helping hand to a Global South partner. India has dispatched 8 MT consignment of life-saving and essential medicines to Bolivia in support of its public healthcare capacity. India always stands ready for advancing cooperation through solidarity and shared progress,” the MEA said on social media platform X.

Bolivia's Vice President Edmand Lara Montano visited India earlier in February and met the Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in solar energy, critical minerals, digitalisation, higher education and the medical sector.