'India Records Around 20 Lakh Cataract Cases Every Year:' Senior Ophthalmologist Raises Concern, Wants Early Surgery

Lucknow: Every year around 20 lakh new cases of cataract are diagnosed in India. While 33 % of the global blindness cases are caused by cataract, this figure is 66% in India. This was stated by Dr. Arun Kumar Sharma, a senior specialist in the Department of Ophthalmology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

The expert shared that cataracts that were typically seen in middle-aged people are now being seen in young people and children. Even today, due to delayed treatment and misconceptions, cataracts remain the leading cause of preventable blindness. Quoting World Health Organization (WHO), he said that merely 17 % of the people with cataract are able to get proper treatment.

Dr. Arun underlined that the only treatment for cataracts is surgery which should not be delayed. He said that patients from across Uttar Pradesh and even other states come to KGMU for consultations and treatment. He said that cataracts develop gradually and sometimes obvious symptoms may not appear for a long time.

Dr. Arun explained, “Our eyes have transparent lenses that help focus light and images on the retina. Transparent lenses are essential for a clear image to be captured on the retina. When the lens becomes cloudy due to various reasons, we are unable to see clearly. This is called cataract or white cataract. Due to blurred vision, people suffering from cataracts face problems reading, performing visual tasks and driving at night. With age, the protein in the lens begins to turn white causing the lens to become cloudy.”

Diabetes, prolonged exposure to sunlight, a family history of cataracts, eye injury or inflammation, long-term use of corticosteroid medications, excessive smoking and alcohol consumption increase the risk of developing cataracts.

The expert added that a study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggests that poor dietary habits can increase oxidative stress and blood sugar levels which causes young people's eyes to age faster than their actual age, accelerating lens clouding. Unhealthy lifestyles have led to an increase in eye problems at a younger age.

Dr. Arun explained that new research is constantly being carried out in the medical field. According to him surgery is the only option for cataract treatment. This involves replacing the clouded natural lens in the eye with a new artificial lens. These artificial lenses are called intraocular lenses.