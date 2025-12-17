'India Records Around 20 Lakh Cataract Cases Every Year:' Senior Ophthalmologist Raises Concern, Wants Early Surgery
Dr. Arun Kumar Sharma disclosed that cataract is responsible for 66% cases of blindness in India.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 7:17 PM IST
Lucknow: Every year around 20 lakh new cases of cataract are diagnosed in India. While 33 % of the global blindness cases are caused by cataract, this figure is 66% in India. This was stated by Dr. Arun Kumar Sharma, a senior specialist in the Department of Ophthalmology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.
The expert shared that cataracts that were typically seen in middle-aged people are now being seen in young people and children. Even today, due to delayed treatment and misconceptions, cataracts remain the leading cause of preventable blindness. Quoting World Health Organization (WHO), he said that merely 17 % of the people with cataract are able to get proper treatment.
Dr. Arun underlined that the only treatment for cataracts is surgery which should not be delayed. He said that patients from across Uttar Pradesh and even other states come to KGMU for consultations and treatment. He said that cataracts develop gradually and sometimes obvious symptoms may not appear for a long time.
Dr. Arun explained, “Our eyes have transparent lenses that help focus light and images on the retina. Transparent lenses are essential for a clear image to be captured on the retina. When the lens becomes cloudy due to various reasons, we are unable to see clearly. This is called cataract or white cataract. Due to blurred vision, people suffering from cataracts face problems reading, performing visual tasks and driving at night. With age, the protein in the lens begins to turn white causing the lens to become cloudy.”
Diabetes, prolonged exposure to sunlight, a family history of cataracts, eye injury or inflammation, long-term use of corticosteroid medications, excessive smoking and alcohol consumption increase the risk of developing cataracts.
The expert added that a study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggests that poor dietary habits can increase oxidative stress and blood sugar levels which causes young people's eyes to age faster than their actual age, accelerating lens clouding. Unhealthy lifestyles have led to an increase in eye problems at a younger age.
Dr. Arun explained that new research is constantly being carried out in the medical field. According to him surgery is the only option for cataract treatment. This involves replacing the clouded natural lens in the eye with a new artificial lens. These artificial lenses are called intraocular lenses.
After surgery, the patient's vision improves. Sometimes, glasses may be needed for reading or other visual tasks. However, in recent years, cataract surgery has evolved from restorative to refractive surgery, gradually eliminating the need for glasses.
Several types of surgery are available which doctors choose based on their needs. Robotic or femtosecond cataract surgery uses a laser beam. Stitches are not required and it is painless. In complex cases and those with small pupils, the Zepto-capsulotomy device is also used.
Dr. Arun related that it's easy to break a raw cataract and one should not wait for it to mature. “Surgery should be performed as soon as symptoms appear. New technologies have made it possible to perform surgery on both the eyes simultaneously,” he said.
Dr. Arun pointed out that incisions made during cataract surgery are delicate. Bending too much, jolting, or lifting heavy weights can increase pressure inside the eye, delaying recovery. Newly implanted lenses take time to harden and strenuous physical activity can disturb them. This can increase the risk of bleeding or swelling.
“Therefore, avoid bending or lifting objects at all for two to three days after surgery,” he advised the people planning to go in for cataract surgery.
Stating that in some cases, a second surgery or other correction options may be necessary, he said that if one experiences persistent blurred vision, eye pain, unusual sensitivity to light, or glare or heaviness due to swelling, one should consult a doctor.
In some cases, the lens is removed and a new lens is inserted. He explained that doctors typically advise on this according to the patient's needs and condition. Modern lenses can help prevent many complications, he pointed out.
