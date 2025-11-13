ETV Bharat / health

India’s Return To Natural Birthing: Why Are More Women Saying No To C-Section Delivery?

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019-21), India’s overall C-section rate had climbed up to over 21% in 2021, from 17% in 2016. In private hospitals, this figure often doubles, reaching 40-50% in some regions which is far higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended range of 10 to 15%.

More Indian women have again started believing in birth as a natural, empowering experience supported by skilled care. “We see this change every day. Expectant mothers are asking the right questions, seeking gentle birthing options, and trusting their ability to bring life into the world naturally and safely,” says Dr. Vinoad Bharrati, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Director, Elite Momz unit of Rising Medicare Hospital.

For ages and ages, childbirth was a personal, physiological process. However, in the last few decades, birthing has become increasingly medicalised. Across India and much of the world, Caesarean section (C-section) deliveries have surged far beyond what global health standards recommend.

While C-sections can be lifesaving in complicated pregnancies, unnecessary surgical deliveries can lead to longer recovery, higher maternal morbidity, and complications in future pregnancies. This growing awareness is fueling a national conversation about bringing childbirth back to its natural roots. Across India, a growing number of obstetricians, midwives, and birthing centres are championing natural, vaginal, and low-intervention births for women with low-risk pregnancies.

Women Are Leading The Change

“Many women themselves are leading the change. Natural birth has a faster recovery period, so they can bond earlier with the baby. Besides, new mothers want to avoid surgery and long hospital stays. The idea behind this choice is to restore balance,” says Dr. Bharrati. His unit supports mothers who opt for natural birthing through private labour suites designed for mobility and relaxation, safe pain management options and a birth companion who offers emotional support through every contraction.

This combination of medical assurance and emotional support helps many women achieve the birth experience they dream of naturally and confidently. Natural birthing is generally better for both the mother and baby because it allows the body to follow its own rhythm and recover more smoothly. When a baby is born naturally, it passes through the birth canal, which helps clear fluid from the lungs and exposes the baby to beneficial bacteria that strengthen the immune system.

Some studies correlate C-section deliveries with a higher risk of child undernutrition (Getty Images)

C-sections, while sometimes necessary and life-saving, are still major surgeries that carry risks like infection, longer recovery, and future pregnancy complications. Some studies correlate C-section deliveries with a higher risk of child undernutrition and delayed breastfeeding, especially for emergency C-sections and repeat procedures. However, natural birth supports the body’s natural processes and helps both mom and baby begin their journey in a healthier, gentler way. “When properly informed, most women prefer vaginal birth not out of ideology, but out of instinct. They value faster recovery, early breastfeeding, and the emotional fulfilment of giving birth naturally,” adds the gynaecologist and obstetrician.

