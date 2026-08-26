ETV Bharat / health

India Launches 7 Standards To Strengthen Detection, Quality Control Of Potentially Harmful Impurities In Pharma Products

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's autonomous institution, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has launched seven standards to strengthen the detection and quality control of potentially harmful impurities in pharmaceutical products. The Commission is responsible for setting standards for all drugs that are manufactured, sold and consumed in India.

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Nitrosamine Impurities Reference Standards were launched during an interactive meeting organised by the IPC at the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) and Central Cosmetics Laboratory (CCL) in Kolkata.

The meeting, which brought together experts and stakeholders to discuss pharmacopoeial standards and drug quality in the country, focused on "IP 2026: Perspectives, Suggestions & Way Forward" and the role of Indian Pharmacopoeia Reference Standards and Impurity Standards in ensuring the quality, safety and efficacy of medicines, a health ministry statement said.

The seven nitrosamine reference standards launched by the IPC are N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), N-Nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), N-Nitrosoethylisopropylamine (NEIPA), N-Nitrosodibutylamine (NDBA), N-Nitrosomethylphenylamine (NMPA), N-Nitrosodiisopropylamine (NDIPA) and N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid (NMBA).

Nitrosamines are potent genotoxic and carcinogenic compounds that can unintentionally arise during pharmaceutical manufacturing, storage and packaging, or through contamination from materials used in drug production. Controlling such impurities is particularly important for certain medicines used in the treatment of hypertension, gastric disorders, diabetes and tuberculosis.