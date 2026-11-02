ETV Bharat / health

India Has Only 7,500 Audiologists, Says CEO Of Company Promoting Remote Hearing Tests

New Delhi: The country has only 7,500 audiologists against a requirement of 85,000, estimates earKART Managing Director and CEO Rohit Misra.

Speaking to ETV Bharat at the recently held Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026, Misra said the shortage is driven partly by limited training capacity and the migration of experienced professionals to developed countries. He said India has only 88 colleges producing around 2,200 students annually in the field, while professionals with three to four years of experience often move abroad.

“There is a global shortage of audiologists,” Misra said, adding that countries such as Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand also face shortages and recruit trained professionals from India.

According to Misra, nearly 61 per cent of India's population does not have access to an audiologist, a gap he said has persisted for decades.

Remote Hearing Tests

To address the access gap, earKART has developed OMNI, a remote hearing assessment and hearing-aid fitting platform that allows an audiologist to conduct tests from a distance.

The system can be placed at a primary health centre, an ENT clinic or another healthcare facility, while a specialist operates it through a live video call. This could allow patients in smaller towns and remote areas to undergo hearing assessments without requiring an audiologist to be physically present.

"An audiologist doesn't have to go to remote locations where sometimes they don't prefer to go," Misra said, explaining the need for a model that connects specialists with patients wherever internet connectivity is available.

OMNI supports air- and bone-conduction audiometry to assess hearing, tympanometry to examine middle-ear function, and video otoscopy to inspect the ear canal. It can also conduct newborn hearing screening using otoacoustic emissions and support hearing-aid fitting across brands, according to the company.

Misra said the technology is patented and has been deployed at AIIMS Delhi and other hospitals. The company has around 150 deployments and aims to expand to 2,000 locations across India.

Newborn Hearing Screening

One of the key applications of the technology is early hearing screening in newborns. Misra stressed that parents should not ignore possible signs of hearing difficulties in children or assume that delayed speech is simply a developmental variation.