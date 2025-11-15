ETV Bharat / health

TB Treatment Success Rate In India Now Stands At 90%: WHO’s Global Tuberculosis Report 2025

There is a strange kind of déjà vu in the way global health conversations return to tuberculosis. It is the oldest story in the book of infectious disease: millions of people falling ill, governments promising action, researchers unveiling breakthroughs, and the world cautiously celebrating progress that never seems to go far enough. But each year, the numbers swirl back like an echo: TB remains one of humanity’s most persistent killers.

The WHO’s Global Tuberculosis Report 2025 makes this déjà vu official. More than 1.23 million people died of TB last year and 10.7 million fell ill. And yet, TB is both preventable and curable. That contradiction sits at the centre of the report. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calls this ongoing death toll “simply unconscionable”.

India’s Big Decline

One of the report’s most striking reveals comes from India, the country that bears 25% of the world’s TB burden. The numbers, at first glance, suggest a breakthrough. India’s TB incidence rate (new cases emerging each year) fell 21%, from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh in 2024. To put that in perspective, the global decline during the same period was just 12%.

But what makes India’s progress compelling is not just the scale, it’s the strategy. India has reengineered how TB is found, tracked, and treated. Massive community mobilization efforts, aggressive case finding, rapid molecular testing, and decentralization of care have increased treatment coverage from 53% in 2015 to an impressive 92% in 2024. That means 26.18 lakh people were diagnosed and placed on treatment last year... nearly all of those estimated to have the disease.

Perhaps the most quietly revolutionary achievement is the reduction of “missing cases.” In 2015, an estimated 15 lakh Indians had TB but never entered the reporting system. In 2024, that number fell to under one lakh. In a disease where invisibility kills, visibility is life-saving.