ETV Bharat / health

Explained: India's First Unified Food Allergy Guidelines, Learn When Foods Babies Should Eat And When

India has just released its first ever national guidance on how doctors should diagnose, prevent, and manage food allergies in children. This is a big deal because until now, parents and doctors often worked with mixed messages, confusion, and guesswork about what foods babies should eat and when.

Why A Guideline Now?

Food allergies are being diagnosed more often in India as awareness increases. That includes allergies to milk, egg, peanuts, wheat, fish and local staples like chickpea, lentils and sesame. But rising awareness also brought overdiagnosis and unnecessary food restrictions that can hurt children’s nutrition and confidence around food.

To change that, pediatricians and allergy specialists organised under the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) created a “consensus document” (essentially, a nationwide expert agreement) so that doctors and parents are aligned on what evidence says and what’s best for kids.

1. Introduce Allergenic Foods Early

A key recommendation is a big shift in thinking: Introduce allergenic foods such as peanuts and eggs between about 6 and 9 months after the baby has started complementary feeding (i.e., solid foods in addition to breast milk). This goes against old advice that told parents to delay these foods — for example, holding off on peanuts or eggs until well after the first year. New evidence shows that early, safe exposure actually reduces the risk of developing severe food allergies later in childhood. Post six months is the recommended age because children need to have developed the ability to swallow and digest food safely.