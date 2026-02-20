Explained: India's First Unified Food Allergy Guidelines, Learn When Foods Babies Should Eat And When
Pediatricians and allergy specialists from the Indian Academy of Pediatrics recommend safe and early introduction to allergenic foods in childhood to prevent allergies in future.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
India has just released its first ever national guidance on how doctors should diagnose, prevent, and manage food allergies in children. This is a big deal because until now, parents and doctors often worked with mixed messages, confusion, and guesswork about what foods babies should eat and when.
Why A Guideline Now?
Food allergies are being diagnosed more often in India as awareness increases. That includes allergies to milk, egg, peanuts, wheat, fish and local staples like chickpea, lentils and sesame. But rising awareness also brought overdiagnosis and unnecessary food restrictions that can hurt children’s nutrition and confidence around food.
To change that, pediatricians and allergy specialists organised under the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) created a “consensus document” (essentially, a nationwide expert agreement) so that doctors and parents are aligned on what evidence says and what’s best for kids.
1. Introduce Allergenic Foods Early
A key recommendation is a big shift in thinking: Introduce allergenic foods such as peanuts and eggs between about 6 and 9 months after the baby has started complementary feeding (i.e., solid foods in addition to breast milk). This goes against old advice that told parents to delay these foods — for example, holding off on peanuts or eggs until well after the first year. New evidence shows that early, safe exposure actually reduces the risk of developing severe food allergies later in childhood. Post six months is the recommended age because children need to have developed the ability to swallow and digest food safely.
2. Breastfeeding Comes First
The guidelines still strongly encourage exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months, as recommended by global health bodies like the World Health Organization. There’s no need for mothers to avoid allergenic foods (such as peanuts or eggs) during pregnancy or while breastfeeding unless a doctor advises otherwise. Breast milk is the foundation, and complementary feeding builds on that foundation at the right time.
3. Food Allergy Is Not The Same As Food Intolerance
This is a critical distinction the guidelines emphasise, because it affects how children are treated: Food allergy involves the immune system and can lead to severe reactions like hives, swelling, vomiting, or even anaphylaxis (a life-threatening reaction). Food intolerance, such as lactose intolerance, is often about enzymes and digestion: uncomfortable but usually not dangerous.
Many children in India who are labelled as “allergic” may just be intolerant, and this can lead to unnecessary avoidance of foods and poor nutrition. The new guidelines help doctors avoid that mistake by recommending careful evaluation and appropriate tests.
Source:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/cea.70246
Read more:
- 60% Of Urban Indians Are Protein Deficient, Is Price the Real Culprit? A Study Says Yes
- How Dangerous Is Head Lice, And What Parents Of Young Kids Should Know About The Problem
- Randeep Hoda And Lin Laishram: 40 And Finally Ready For A Baby? Fertility Expert Reveals What Couples Need To Understand About Late Parenthood