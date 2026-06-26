ETV Bharat / health

A Global First: India Becomes The First Country To Set Exclusive Standards for Blood and Blood Components

A pharmacopoeia is essentially a country's official quality manual for medicines and healthcare products. It lays down the scientific standards that ensure products are genuine, pure, effective and safe. Until now, pharmacopoeias around the world have focused largely on medicines.

This week, India quietly made history by becoming the first country in the world to introduce exclusive pharmacopoeial standards for blood and blood components under the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) 2026. It may not sound like headline material at first glance but it's something arguably more important: a common rulebook designed to make every blood transfusion safer.

The Indian Pharmacopoeia is the country's official book of quality standards for medicines. It lays down scientifically validated specifications that medicines must meet for their identity, purity, strength, and quality before they can be manufactured, sold, or distributed. For the first time, the 2026 edition goes beyond medicines to include dedicated monographs for blood and blood components, a development officials describe as a global first.

The announcement was highlighted during a national conference titled Ensuring Quality of Blood and Blood Components through IP 2026, organised by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) at its Ghaziabad campus on June 24. More than 160 participants including blood bank professionals, quality assurance officers, haemovigilance experts, State Licensing Authorities and government health officials from six Indian states came together to understand how these standards will be implemented across the country.

National conference organised by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) at its Ghaziabad campus on June 24 (Image courtesy IPC)

Focus On Safer Transfusion Practices

Speaking virtually, Harsh Mangla, Joint Secretary (Drug and Food Regulation), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, described the inclusion of exclusive standards for blood and blood components as a significant milestone, noting that no other pharmacopoeia currently contains similar standards. The objective is to improve the quality, safety and availability of blood while giving blood centres across India a common scientific framework to follow.

Dr. V. Kalaiselvan, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, said the new monographs have been developed in line with the latest scientific knowledge as well as national and international regulatory requirements. According to him, the standards will strengthen quality assurance, improve patient safety and support better regulatory compliance in transfusion services.

The conference also explored several practical aspects of blood safety. Technical sessions covered plasma quality, the rational use of blood, regulatory requirements, the National Formulary of India, the Haemovigilance Programme of India and IP Online. Experts from the IPC, state licensing authorities and transfusion medicine institutions also discussed how blood centres can adopt the new standards efficiently. For patients, these changes happen behind the scenes. Yet they have a direct impact every time blood is collected, tested, stored or transfused. (With inputs from PTI and PIB)