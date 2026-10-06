ETV Bharat / health

Despite Action Plans, India's AMR Battle Faces Funding And Surveillance Gaps

The BMJ Public Health study, which analysed national AMR data from 28 Asia-Pacific countries, provides the first regional baseline against which progress towards the targets of the 2024 United Nations General Assembly Political Declaration on AMR can be measured through 2030. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: India has strengthened its national response to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), but inadequate domestic financing, gaps in surveillance and weaknesses in infection-prevention infrastructure remain key challenges in translating policy commitments into effective action, a new regional assessment published in BMJ Public Health revealed.

The study, which analysed national AMR data from 28 Asia-Pacific countries, provides the first regional baseline against which progress towards the targets of the 2024 United Nations General Assembly Political Declaration on AMR can be measured through 2030.

BMJ Public Health is an international, open access and peer-reviewed journal of public health.

For India, the findings assume particular significance as antimicrobial resistance threatens to undermine the effectiveness of antibiotics and other medicines, increasing the risk of treatment failures, prolonged illness, healthcare costs and deaths.

"The study notes that AMR is already imposing a substantial burden across the Asia-Pacific region. In 2019, an estimated 2.6 million deaths in the region were associated with AMR, of which around 688,000 were directly attributable to bacterial AMR,” the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.



India among countries with established AMR action framework



India has been among the countries in the region that have moved towards a structured, multisectoral response to AMR. The assessment examined whether countries had national AMR action plans, multisectoral coordination mechanisms, surveillance systems and other measures covering human, animal and environmental health.

"India’s national response is anchored by the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAP-AMR), reflecting the One Health approach under which antimicrobial resistance is addressed across human health, animal health, food, agriculture and the environment," said renowned health expert Dr Sunila Garg to ETV Bharat here on Tuesday.

The regional study found that 27 of the 28 countries that submitted detailed data had endorsed at least one multisectoral AMR national action plan. However, the quality and implementation readiness of these plans varied considerably. The study found that only 12 of the 27 plans were fully costed, while two were partially costed.

Funding remains the critical challenge

Ironically, a wider message emerging from the study is that political commitment has not always been matched by financial commitment.

Across the 27 countries that provided financing information, 15 received less than 30 percent of their total AMR funding from domestic sources.

The assessment points to continued dependence on international partners, including the WHO, Fleming Fund, Pandemic Fund, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, USAID and European Union-supported programmes.

“For India, this has wider implications because the country’s size, large population and extensive healthcare network make sustained domestic investment essential for maintaining surveillance, laboratory infrastructure, infection prevention and antimicrobial stewardship programmes,” added Dr Garg, who is also a member of the advisory committee to the health ministry.

The study argues that countries need to move beyond developing policy documents towards fully costed and funded implementation plans with measurable targets.