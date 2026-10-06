Despite Action Plans, India's AMR Battle Faces Funding And Surveillance Gaps
India made little progress in combating antimicrobial resistance as it faces persistent gaps in domestic financing, an Asia-Pacific baseline study finds, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
New Delhi: India has strengthened its national response to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), but inadequate domestic financing, gaps in surveillance and weaknesses in infection-prevention infrastructure remain key challenges in translating policy commitments into effective action, a new regional assessment published in BMJ Public Health revealed.
The study, which analysed national AMR data from 28 Asia-Pacific countries, provides the first regional baseline against which progress towards the targets of the 2024 United Nations General Assembly Political Declaration on AMR can be measured through 2030.
BMJ Public Health is an international, open access and peer-reviewed journal of public health.
For India, the findings assume particular significance as antimicrobial resistance threatens to undermine the effectiveness of antibiotics and other medicines, increasing the risk of treatment failures, prolonged illness, healthcare costs and deaths.
"The study notes that AMR is already imposing a substantial burden across the Asia-Pacific region. In 2019, an estimated 2.6 million deaths in the region were associated with AMR, of which around 688,000 were directly attributable to bacterial AMR,” the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.
India among countries with established AMR action framework
India has been among the countries in the region that have moved towards a structured, multisectoral response to AMR. The assessment examined whether countries had national AMR action plans, multisectoral coordination mechanisms, surveillance systems and other measures covering human, animal and environmental health.
"India’s national response is anchored by the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAP-AMR), reflecting the One Health approach under which antimicrobial resistance is addressed across human health, animal health, food, agriculture and the environment," said renowned health expert Dr Sunila Garg to ETV Bharat here on Tuesday.
The regional study found that 27 of the 28 countries that submitted detailed data had endorsed at least one multisectoral AMR national action plan. However, the quality and implementation readiness of these plans varied considerably. The study found that only 12 of the 27 plans were fully costed, while two were partially costed.
Funding remains the critical challenge
Ironically, a wider message emerging from the study is that political commitment has not always been matched by financial commitment.
Across the 27 countries that provided financing information, 15 received less than 30 percent of their total AMR funding from domestic sources.
The assessment points to continued dependence on international partners, including the WHO, Fleming Fund, Pandemic Fund, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, USAID and European Union-supported programmes.
“For India, this has wider implications because the country’s size, large population and extensive healthcare network make sustained domestic investment essential for maintaining surveillance, laboratory infrastructure, infection prevention and antimicrobial stewardship programmes,” added Dr Garg, who is also a member of the advisory committee to the health ministry.
The study argues that countries need to move beyond developing policy documents towards fully costed and funded implementation plans with measurable targets.
Infection prevention is another major concern
The study also highlights the importance of preventing infections before antibiotics are required.
Basic water, according to the study, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services in healthcare facilities are critical to preventing the spread of infections and reducing unnecessary antimicrobial use.
"Across the 28 countries studied, only 16 countries, or 57 percent, reported that more than 75 percent of their healthcare facilities had basic WASH and waste services," it said.
The finding underlines the close relationship between AMR and basic health-system infrastructure. Poor infection-control practices can increase healthcare-associated infections, resulting in greater antibiotic consumption and consequently increasing selective pressure for resistant organisms.
Antibiotic use and surveillance need strengthening
Another major concern identified by the study is antimicrobial-use surveillance.
Only 14 of the 28 countries reported conducting antimicrobial consumption or antimicrobial-use surveillance at the national level, while 18 reported such surveillance at the hospital level.
The study also examined the proportion of antibiotic consumption accounted for by the WHO Access group---antibiotics generally recommended as first- or second-choice treatment for common infections because they have a lower resistance potential than broader-spectrum medicines.
Only nine countries, or 33 percent, reported that more than 70 percent of their national antibiotic consumption came from Access antibiotics.
The researchers recommend greater adoption of the WHO AWaRe classification -- Access, Watch and Reserve -- in national essential medicines lists and treatment guidelines, while ensuring that Reserve antibiotics remain available for patients with infections caused by highly resistant organisms.
India’s next challenge: translating policy into action
The study suggests that Asia-Pacific countries are entering a new phase in the AMR response. "The challenge is no longer simply to recognise AMR as a public-health threat or prepare national action plans, but to ensure that these plans are adequately financed, measurable and implemented at the healthcare-facility level," said Dr Garg.
The researchers emphasise that AMR surveillance, antimicrobial stewardship, infection prevention and outbreak response need to be integrated rather than treated as separate programmes.
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