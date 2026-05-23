The Importance of Eating Breakfast Plus Healthy Breakfast Ideas To Stay Energetic
The right breakfast in the morning can provide the energy and nutrients needed to start the day well.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Breakfast is one of those things humans argue about with surprising passion. Nutritionists call it “the most important meal of the day,” while busy professionals often treat it like an optional software update: something to be ignored until the system crashes. But science suggests breakfast matters more than many of us think.
Your body, after all, spends the entire night fasting. By morning, it has depleted energy reserves while carrying out all manner of useful midnight duties: repairing tissues, balancing hormones, regulating metabolism. Breakfast is essentially the body’s signal that civilisation is resuming. Skipping it regularly may not be harmless.
Science Proves It
A 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis published in Food & Function looked at more than 242,000 adults and found that people who regularly skipped breakfast had a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and overall mortality compared to regular breakfast eaters. Researchers noted that breakfast habits may influence long-term health, though they also stressed that overall lifestyle matters enormously.
Then there is the heart. Another 2024 study in Scientific Reports explored links between breakfast skipping and heart health, finding evidence that routinely missing breakfast may influence metabolic pathways connected to heart failure risk. So, your heart appears to notice when mornings are routinely neglected.
Of course, breakfast is not magic. Eating a doughnut the size of a steering wheel while congratulating yourself for “not skipping breakfast” misses the point rather spectacularly. The quality of breakfast matters. A sensible breakfast does three useful things: it stabilises blood sugar, gives sustained energy, and reduces the likelihood of attacking a packet of chips by 11 a.m. with the desperation of a person stranded on an island.
Healthy Breakfast Options
There are many excellent options hiding in plain sight:
- Poha with vegetables and peanuts is light yet filling, offering fibre, healthy fats, and carbohydrates without behaving too dramatically.
- Idli with sambar deserves national respect. Fermented, protein-friendly, and surprisingly balanced, it may be one of the healthiest breakfasts humans accidentally invented.
- Vegetable upma provides fibre and energy, especially when paired with curd.
- Eggs, whether boiled, scrambled, or in an omelette with vegetables, offer protein that helps keep hunger from staging a protest meeting by mid-morning.
- Greek yoghurt or curd with fruit and nuts works beautifully for people short on time.
- If you belong to the oat-eating tribe, oats with seeds, fruit, and nuts can genuinely sustain energy levels for hours.
You needn’t create an Instagram-worthy wellness platter every morning. You simply need something nourishing enough to remind your body that it deserves fuel, not just caffeine and ambition.
References:
- https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2024/fo/d3fo05705d
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-69874-7
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