ETV Bharat / health

The Importance of Eating Breakfast Plus Healthy Breakfast Ideas To Stay Energetic

Breakfast is one of those things humans argue about with surprising passion. Nutritionists call it “the most important meal of the day,” while busy professionals often treat it like an optional software update: something to be ignored until the system crashes. But science suggests breakfast matters more than many of us think.

Your body, after all, spends the entire night fasting. By morning, it has depleted energy reserves while carrying out all manner of useful midnight duties: repairing tissues, balancing hormones, regulating metabolism. Breakfast is essentially the body’s signal that civilisation is resuming. Skipping it regularly may not be harmless.

Start your day on a nutritious note (ETV Bharat)

Science Proves It

A 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis published in Food & Function looked at more than 242,000 adults and found that people who regularly skipped breakfast had a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and overall mortality compared to regular breakfast eaters. Researchers noted that breakfast habits may influence long-term health, though they also stressed that overall lifestyle matters enormously.