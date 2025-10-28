IMA Asks All 1800 Branches In India To Raise Doctors' Harassment Issue With Government
Dr Dilip Bhanushali said the death of a doctor from Maharashtra is a reminder of the rising mental, administrative, and moral stress faced by doctors
Published : October 28, 2025 at 6:12 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Following the death of a young Government medical officer serving at the sub-district hospital at Phaltan in Satara district of Maharashtra, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked all its 1800 branches across the country to take up the matter with the concerned government in the States and UTs so that such incidents do not occur again.
"We have asked all our branches across the country to take up the matter with the concerned State governments," Dr Dilip Bhanushali, National President, IMA, told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.
According to Bhanushali, the untimely death of the young doctor in Maharashtra is a stark reminder of the rising mental, administrative, and moral stress faced by doctors, especially those working in rural and high-pressure government hospitals.
"Reports indicate she faced sustained harassment and made repeated appeals for help, which went unanswered. This failure of administrative response represents a grave systemic lapse that demands urgent action," he said.
Stating that the incident has raised a major issue, Bhanushali said that the government should ensure whistleblower safeguards to protect doctors reporting harassment or unsafe working conditions. In the Satara incident, the deceased doctor had been complaining to the police and other authorities about the harassment she was facing.
"Doctors across the country might face similar issues. There should be a proper redressal mechanism for doctors so that if they face any kind of harassment, they can complain about it properly," Bhanushali said.
Referring to the Satara incident, Bhanushali said that the authorities are taking action so that the victims get justice. Bhanushali, however, demanded a time-bound judicially monitored inquiry and immediate suspension of police and health officials named in complaints by the deceased doctor.
"We also want clear and time-bound SOPs for departmental inquiries to prevent coercion or bias," Bhanushali added. The IMA has demanded for appointment of nodal officers at the district and state levels to address mental health distress and workplace grievances.
"We want amendment of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons Act to include administrative harassment, mental health harm, and workplace intimidation as punishable offences," he said. The deceased doctor was allegedly subjected to sustained mental and physical harassment despite repeatedly reaching out to her superiors. She reportedly appealed to senior police officers as well, with no response.
"We want identification and disciplinary action against officials who ignored repeated harassment complaints," said Bhanushali. The IMA has demanded for establishment of a confidential Mental Health and Grievance Redressal Cell for doctors under the Directorate of Health Services. The association also demanded regular mental health screening, counselling, and stress-management programs in all government hospitals.
