IMA Asks All 1800 Branches In India To Raise Doctors' Harassment Issue With Government

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Following the death of a young Government medical officer serving at the sub-district hospital at Phaltan in Satara district of Maharashtra, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked all its 1800 branches across the country to take up the matter with the concerned government in the States and UTs so that such incidents do not occur again.

"We have asked all our branches across the country to take up the matter with the concerned State governments," Dr Dilip Bhanushali, National President, IMA, told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

According to Bhanushali, the untimely death of the young doctor in Maharashtra is a stark reminder of the rising mental, administrative, and moral stress faced by doctors, especially those working in rural and high-pressure government hospitals.

"Reports indicate she faced sustained harassment and made repeated appeals for help, which went unanswered. This failure of administrative response represents a grave systemic lapse that demands urgent action," he said.

Stating that the incident has raised a major issue, Bhanushali said that the government should ensure whistleblower safeguards to protect doctors reporting harassment or unsafe working conditions. In the Satara incident, the deceased doctor had been complaining to the police and other authorities about the harassment she was facing.