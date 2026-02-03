ETV Bharat / health

'Geriatric Care Is No Longer Optional, It Is A National Imperative For India’s Ageing Population,' Say Experts At Illness To Wellness Conference

Rajesh Bhushan, Former Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India and Chairperson, Governing Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, underscored that geriatric care must be recognised as a core public health priority. “Geriatric care cannot remain confined to a few tertiary hospitals or centres of excellence. In a country as large and demographically diverse as India, care must begin at home and be strengthened through district-level systems. Many elderly health needs do not require hospitalisation but can be effectively managed through trained caregivers, home-based services, and coordinated community support. The real challenge is scale, integration, and last-mile delivery,” he said.

Against this backdrop, the conference brought together senior government leaders, medical experts and public health practitioners to deliberate on preventive care, mental and neurological health, assistive technologies, nutrition and lifestyle interventions, while calling for integrated, community-based and home-led geriatric care models that address both the medical and social dimensions of ageing.

Participants also pointed to a widening digital divide, with many seniors struggling to adopt technology due to limited access and lack of age-friendly training, as well as physical infrastructure (public spaces, transport systems and emergency response mechanisms) that remains largely ill-equipped to support the safety, mobility and independence of older persons.

Speakers at the conference held in New Delhi highlighted that these challenges are multi-dimensional in nature. They include rising disabilities and age-related health conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s, significant gaps in geriatric healthcare infrastructure coupled with a sharp urban-rural divide in access to medical services, and mounting economic pressures driven by inadequate social security and rising healthcare costs.

As India’s population ages at an unprecedented pace, experts at the Illness to Wellness Conference on “The Role of Geriatric Care in Promoting Healthy and Graceful Ageing” discussed the growing challenges confronting the country’s elderly population and the urgent need for more responsive and inclusive approaches to geriatric care.

The conference featured three focused thematic sessions, examining the medical, technological, and lifestyle dimensions of healthy and graceful ageing. The first session focused on early screening, risk assessment, and long-term management of cognitive decline, including dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The discussion highlighted the importance of brain-healthy lifestyles, caregiver education, behavioural symptom management, genetic risk awareness, and safe home modifications for elderly patients.

There is more demand for skilled workers in geriatric care (Getty Images)

The second session examined the growing role of assistive technologies in supporting independence, safety, and dignity among older adults. Panellists discussed the use of mobility aids, fall-prevention tools, hearing and visual assistive devices, and reminder technologies to enable seniors to live more autonomously. Emerging trends such as AI-enabled solutions, robotics, predictive analytics, and personalised geriatric care technologies were also explored.

The third session focused on holistic approaches to ageing, highlighting the role of balanced nutrition, emotional well-being, and physical resilience in promoting long-term health. Experts discussed key nutrients essential for bone, brain, heart, and digestive health, alongside the benefits of yoga, meditation, and breathing practices in improving flexibility, balance, mobility, and fall prevention.

What Did They Talk About?

Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, highlighted the growing national focus on strengthening healthcare systems to address the evolving needs of India’s ageing population, with increasing attention to geriatric and mental healthcare. He said, “As India undergoes a significant demographic transition, ensuring that longer lives are lived with dignity, independence, and good health is becoming increasingly important. The Union Budget’s emphasis on strengthening healthcare systems, expanding geriatric and mental healthcare, and building caregiver capacity is a timely recognition of these emerging needs.”

“At the same time, changing social structures—from joint families to nuclear households and increased migration—are reshaping how we care for our elders. Preserving dignity, intergenerational responsibility, and emotional support must remain central to India’s approach to healthy and graceful ageing, and translating this intent into coordinated, on-ground action will be key to making a real difference in the lives of senior citizens,” he added.

Speaking on the evolution of geriatric medicine, Dr. A. B. Dey, Founder & Former HoD, Department of Geriatric Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi, and Chairperson – Geriatric Medicine, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, highlighted how the discipline has moved from the margins to the mainstream of clinical practice.

“Three decades ago, geriatrics was barely understood as a discipline. Today, we are witnessing an overwhelming and growing demand for skilled geriatric care—far greater than the training and systems currently available. Healthy ageing is not merely about the absence of disease; it is about independence, purpose, and the ability to do what one values in everyday life. Ultimately, the most meaningful marker of good care is not a test result, but whether the person feels better, lives better, and ages with dignity and grace,” he said.

Focusing on neurological and mental health dimensions, Dr. Rajinder K. Dhamija, Director, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Government of NCT of Delhi, emphasised that elder care must move beyond episodic treatment. “Ageing is not just about adding years to life, but adding life to those years. Geriatric care must be coordinated, continuous, community-based, and compassionate. Mental and emotional well-being are just as critical as physical health, especially in an era of nuclear families and increasing social isolation,” he said.

Offering a broader public health perspective, Prof. Nirmal Kumar Ganguly, Former Director General, ICMR, noted that ageing outcomes are deeply influenced by social engagement, mental stimulation, and timely management of chronic conditions. “Age is truly just a number. Mental engagement, social interaction, and proactive management of vision, hearing, balance, and chronic diseases can dramatically improve quality of life. While challenges such as dementia, diabetes, and hypertension are rising, advances in technology and medical science offer real solutions—provided they are made accessible and equitable,” he observed.

Dr. Arun Agarwal, Chair – FICCI Task Force on Active & Healthy Ageing and Former Additional DGHS, Government of India, emphasised that longevity must be accompanied by health, dignity, and grace. “Healthy ageing must go hand in hand with graceful ageing. While medical science has helped us add years to life, our larger responsibility is to ensure those years are lived with strength, purpose, and self-respect. Stories like that of Fauja Singh remind us of what is possible when health, and a positive mindset come together. Our collective goal should be to create systems and environments that enable every senior citizen—not just a few—to age actively, independently, and with dignity,” he said.

The conference concluded with a collective call for policy alignment, workforce training, community participation, and societal responsibility to ensure that India’s ageing population can live with autonomy, dignity, and pride.