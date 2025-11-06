IIT Madras Researchers Develop Affordable, Minimally Invasive Glucose Monitoring Device
The researchers have focused on comfort, accessibility and long-term affordability while ensuring high standards of accuracy and reliability.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 2:54 PM IST
Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) researchers have developed and patented a cost-effective, user-friendly, and minimally invasive glucose monitoring device for diabetes patients.
The researchers have reimagined the device ground-up, focusing on comfort, accessibility and long-term affordability while ensuring high standards of accuracy and reliability. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research – India Diabetes (ICMR INDIAB) study published in 2023, 10.1 crore people in the country suffer from diabetes.
The most common method in use, Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG), requires finger-prick blood sampling multiple times a day. It is effective, but invasive. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems represent an advance over SMBG, offering real-time readings without repeated finger pricks.
However, the current generation of CGMs comes with their own set of limitations such as high cost, dependence on separate devices such as smartphones or dedicated readers to display results.
In addressing these challenges, IIT Madras researchers from the Electronic Materials and Thin Films Lab, led by Prof Parasuraman Swaminathan, developed a set of innovations that together redefine a CGM device. These innovations have been formally recognized and protected through multiple patents.
The cornerstone of the solution is a modular system that combines reusable electronics and a low-power display unit with a disposable microneedle sensor patch.
Highlighting the impact of this device, Prof Swaminathan, Electronic Materials and Thin Films Lab, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “From a researcher’s perspective, the real measure of success is when an idea steps out of the lab and starts making a tangible difference in people’s lives. In the case of diabetes management, that difference could mean sparing someone the discomfort of multiple finger pricks a day, helping them stay in range more consistently, and ultimately preventing long-term complications.”
L Balamurugan, an IIT Madras MS Entrepreneurship scholar working on this solution, added “A device like this is a real enabler. By making glucose monitoring painless, discreet, and affordable, it encourages people to check their levels more regularly, understand their body’s patterns, and take timely action. Over time, it leads to fewer emergencies, fewer hospital visits and less strain on families and healthcare systems. On a National scale, a domestically-developed CGM also strengthens our self-reliance in medical technology, reducing dependence on imported devices and creating opportunities for local manufacturing and employment.”
From the outset, the project was conceived not just as an academic exercise but as a technology with a clear path to real-world use. The strategy to take it forward is built on three parallel tracks:
A. Start-up Commercialisation: The work has already led to the formation of a start-up venture, positioned to focus exclusively on refining the device, conducting clinical trials, and bringing it to market. Being anchored at IIT Madras Research Park allows access to prototyping facilities, regulatory advisors, and investor networks.
B. Technology Transfer to Industry: Researchers are in active discussions with established medical device manufacturers to license the technology. Such partnerships can leverage the production capabilities, distribution networks, and market presence of these companies to reach scale quickly.
C. Strategic Licensing Opportunities: This invention was entirely conceived, designed, and developed within IIT Madras. While there were no co-developing institutions, the work has naturally drawn interest from outside organisations looking to partner in the next stages.
Current Status Of The Research, and the Way Forward
Functional prototypes of the display module have been built and tested in the lab. The display module is also protected through two granted Indian patents. The core innovations are secured through two granted Indian patents and one international PCT application. Bench tests have confirmed sensing accuracy, signal stability, and the viability of the low-power integrated display.
Next steps include Clinical validation, Manufacturing readiness, Regulatory clearance and testing for reliability in real-world conditions
Technical Aspects Of The Device
The reusable unit houses the control electronics, power source, communication interfaces, and a novel low-powered, patented electro-thermochromic display. Unlike conventional CGMs, which rely on smartphones or bulky receivers, this device shows glucose readings directly on the patch. This means that whether the patient is in a meeting, out for a jog, or simply relaxing at home, he/she can check the glucose level with a glance, no external gadget required.
The entire system has been optimized for energy efficiency. The patented electro-thermochromic display consumes power only when updating readings, and the electronics are designed to function on low power, extending battery life and reducing the frequency of recharging.
Also Read
IIT Bombay-Osmania Hospital Research Finds Biomarkers To Spot Early Signs Of Diabetic Kidney Disease