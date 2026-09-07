ETV Bharat / health

Affordable Healthcare Tech Hub At IIT Kharagpur Shifts To Self-Sustaining Model

The Common Research and Technology Development Hub on Affordable Healthcare at IIT Kharagpur has entered a sustainable phase, transitioning from grant support to a self‑sustaining national facility that will continue to develop and commercialise low‑cost medical technologies, an official statement said on Saturday.

The hub will meet operational costs through user fees, industry sponsorships and translational partnerships while continuing to provide infrastructure and technical support to MSMEs, start‑ups and innovators. The facility will continue to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure, technical expertise, and technology development support to MSMEs, startups, innovators, and other stakeholders.

The Sustainable Phase of the DSIR‑CRTDH was inaugurated by Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research and Director General (DSIR), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, the statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology said. "The transition of the CRTDH to a self-sustaining model marks an important milestone in strengthening industry-academia collaboration, technology translation, and innovation-led healthcare solutions, while ensuring the continued availability of shared research and technology development infrastructure," the statement noted.