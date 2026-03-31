ETV Bharat / health

IIT Kanpur To Carry Out Research On Cancer

Kanpur: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to become a hub for research on cancer. The endeavour is a part of the initiative to give a push to research in the fields of drone technology, quantum technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and others.

Some time ago, the National Research Foundation (NRF) launched an initiative in which IIT Kanpur was selected to be developed as a cancer research hub. Many other institutions are also a part of this NRF initiative. The research on cancer will be carried out by the Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering under the leadership of Professor Bushra Ateeq.

Professor Ateeq stated that the IIT will conduct extensive research on the causes of various types of cancer, including oral, gall bladder, and prostate cancer. "Efforts will be made to explore how technologies like AI, machine learning and deep learning can be used to treat the patients in a better way," she said.

She pointed out that while cancer is considered a genetic disease, only 4% of cancer cases in the country are hereditary. She said that cancer cases have been increasing rapidly in the last few years.