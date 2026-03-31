IIT Kanpur To Carry Out Research On Cancer
The research on cancer will be carried out by the Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering under the leadership of Professor Bushra Ateeq
Published : March 31, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Kanpur: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to become a hub for research on cancer. The endeavour is a part of the initiative to give a push to research in the fields of drone technology, quantum technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and others.
Some time ago, the National Research Foundation (NRF) launched an initiative in which IIT Kanpur was selected to be developed as a cancer research hub. Many other institutions are also a part of this NRF initiative. The research on cancer will be carried out by the Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering under the leadership of Professor Bushra Ateeq.
Professor Ateeq stated that the IIT will conduct extensive research on the causes of various types of cancer, including oral, gall bladder, and prostate cancer. "Efforts will be made to explore how technologies like AI, machine learning and deep learning can be used to treat the patients in a better way," she said.
She pointed out that while cancer is considered a genetic disease, only 4% of cancer cases in the country are hereditary. She said that cancer cases have been increasing rapidly in the last few years.
She highlighted the role played by genome sequencing and said that if information about changes occurring within the cells is available in time, treatment can be improved. She underlined that genome sequencing is the most important area of work, and there are a few government labs in the country where it is being conducted.
"However, much more work needs to be done on genome sequencing and data on patients should be collected that can help guide their treatment," she said.
IIT Kanpur has been involved in actively enhancing health through technological innovation, digital infrastructure, and mental wellness initiatives. Key focus areas include AI-driven healthcare solutions, AI-enabled diagnostic platforms and the development of digital health stacks.
The institution has launched several high-impact initiatives to transform healthcare through a blend of medical science, engineering and digital technology. These range from national-scale digital infrastructure to on-campus wellness support.