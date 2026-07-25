ETV Bharat / health

Can Brain Waves Predict Memory Loss And Improve Speech Understanding? IIT Jodhpur Scientists Decode

Jodhpur: What happens inside the human brain when we struggle to hear someone in a crowded room? How do our emotions fluctuate in uncertain situations? Why do some people maintain sharp memory even in old age, while others experience cognitive decline? And how does the brain instantly redirect attention to a sudden danger on the road?

Researchers at the Cognitive Brain Dynamics Lab (CBDL) at the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) are working to answer these fundamental questions.

Led by Dipanjan Roy, Professor, School of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, the laboratory is conducting cutting-edge neuroscience research aimed at understanding the neural mechanisms underlying attention, memory, emotion, speech perception, and cognitive resilience.

The Union Ministry of Education said in its statement on Friday that the work is supported through multiple nationally funded projects and is contributing to the development of future healthcare technologies, brain-inspired artificial intelligence, and interventions for neurological and mental health disorders.

"At the heart of the research lies a simple but profound goal: understanding how the human brain adapts to a constantly changing world," the ministry said.

By combining neuroscience, artificial intelligence, advanced brain imaging, computational modelling, and signal processing, the team, according to the Ministry, is uncovering how the brain processes information, responds to distractions, manages emotions, and remains resilient in the face of challenges.

“The human brain is arguably the most complex system known to science. Our goal is to understand how the brain processes information, adapts to uncertainty, and remains resilient across different stages of life," Professor Roy said.

Roy said they aim to uncover fundamental principles of brain function by combining neuroscience, artificial intelligence, and advanced neuroimaging. He said the goal is that the outcome of the study can help translate into technologies and interventions for improving mental health, cognitive well-being, and quality of life.

"The knowledge generated through our research can contribute to addressing some of society’s most pressing challenges, including age-related cognitive decline, mental health disorders, and communication impairments,” he said.

Teaching Brain To Hear Better In Noisy Environments

One of the laboratory’s most exciting breakthroughs focuses on how the brain integrates information from multiple senses while understanding speech. In everyday life, people often rely not only on what they hear but also on visual cues such as lip movements to comprehend speech, particularly in noisy environments.

The researchers have demonstrated how subtle electrical stimulation of the brain can influence the way auditory and visual information are integrated. By studying brain oscillations—rhythmic electrical activities often referred to as “brain waves”—the team has shown that specific neural frequencies can alter speech perception and even create speech-related perceptual illusions.

These findings open new possibilities for developing advanced assistive technologies for individuals with speech and hearing disorders and may contribute to the next generation of auditory prosthetics.

Unlocking Secrets of Memory And Healthy Ageing

As populations across the world age, understanding how memory changes over time has become a major scientific and societal challenge. Researchers at IIT Jodhpur are investigating how different forms of attention influence working memory—the brain’s ability to temporarily store and manipulate information.