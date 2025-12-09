ETV Bharat / health

IIT Bombay All Set To Host ATMAN 3.0 For Powering Early-Stage HealthTech Startups, 1 Crore Seed Funding Support For Each Winner

The Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) for Translational Research on IoT and IoE at IIT Bombay is set to host ATMAN 3.0, an eight-week accelerator designed to transform early-stage HealthTech ventures into investment-ready businesses. The initiative will culminate in a Demo Day on January 9, 2026, at Novotel, Mumbai International Airport, where participating startups will pitch before investors, industry leaders, and members of the investment committee. The current cohort of 13 startups was chosen from a competitive pool of 173 startups that pitched their ideas to TIH IIT Bombay. Each winning participant will be awarded funding support of INR 1 crore or more, based on startup evaluation.

What Is TIH?

Backed by the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) and DST (Department of Science and Technology), the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bombay was established as a Section 8 not-for-profit company to advance translational research and technology-driven entrepreneurship. The Hub works across sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, agriculture, Industry 5.0, smart infrastructure, and education, translating innovation into practical outcomes that serve both industry and society. Through ATMAN 3.0, TIH at IIT Bombay is deepening its engagement with the HealthTech ecosystem, helping innovators bring research-based medical solutions to market.