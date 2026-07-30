ETV Bharat / health

IISER Berhampur Undertakes Research To Study Difference In Brain Aging Of Individuals

Berhampur: Generally, human aging is a natural process. But have you ever wondered whether everyone's brain ages the same way? In some individuals, memory and thinking faculties remain active even at the age of 80, while in others they fall prey to diseases like dementia or Alzheimer's, even before the age of 60.

In order to find scientific answers to many such important questions, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Berhampur has undertaken a study under Vivek Tiwari of the Neuroimaging and Brain Biology Laboratory. The main objective of this research is to learn more about how the blood vessel system of the brain, i.e. cerebrovascular health, regulates brain aging.

Vivek Tiwari of the Neuroimaging and Brain Biology Laboratory (ETV Bharat)

Sources disclosed medical research has shown that brain aging does not only depend on the loss of nerve cells, but also on the health of the small blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients to the brain. As the elderly population in India increases, dementia, Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases have emerged as a major health challenge.

In most cases, the disease is diagnosed only after the symptoms appear. By that time, a lot of damage has already been done to the brain. To solve this problem, the research team at IISER Berhampur has developed a method that can detect the possibility of the disease long before the symptoms appear.