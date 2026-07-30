IISER Berhampur Undertakes Research To Study Difference In Brain Aging Of Individuals
It is being claimed that if successful, it will usher in a new chapter in dementia prevention in India.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Berhampur: Generally, human aging is a natural process. But have you ever wondered whether everyone's brain ages the same way? In some individuals, memory and thinking faculties remain active even at the age of 80, while in others they fall prey to diseases like dementia or Alzheimer's, even before the age of 60.
In order to find scientific answers to many such important questions, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Berhampur has undertaken a study under Vivek Tiwari of the Neuroimaging and Brain Biology Laboratory. The main objective of this research is to learn more about how the blood vessel system of the brain, i.e. cerebrovascular health, regulates brain aging.
Sources disclosed medical research has shown that brain aging does not only depend on the loss of nerve cells, but also on the health of the small blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients to the brain. As the elderly population in India increases, dementia, Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases have emerged as a major health challenge.
In most cases, the disease is diagnosed only after the symptoms appear. By that time, a lot of damage has already been done to the brain. To solve this problem, the research team at IISER Berhampur has developed a method that can detect the possibility of the disease long before the symptoms appear.
Sources disclosed that a large-scale community-based study has been initiated for this research that involves a large number of individuals from various regions of Odisha, including Ganjam district. The participants will undergo health examinations, memory and cognitive assessment and use cutting-edge technologies such as advanced multimodal Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), cerebral perfusion, functional MRI and metabolic imaging to study subtle changes in brain structure, blood flow, function and metabolism.
Another major highlight of this research is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools. Through the indigenous AI-based computational platform, researchers will be able to estimate the actual age of the brain, detect early signs of dementia and predict the future brain aging of a person. This is expected to bring about a big change in medical science.
Sources disclosed that the long-term goal of the research is not limited to the laboratory. There are plans to develop a standardized brain health assessment platform to link it with hospitals and healthcare systems. In the future, doctors will be able to get accurate information about the biological age of a person's brain, the risk of dementia and the necessary preventive treatment based on scans and AI analysis alone.
Professor Ashok Kumar Ganguli, the director of IISER, disclosed, "This research will prove to be a milestone in building a proper brain health system in India. This is not just a scientific project but a long-term initiative to protect lakhs of families from diseases like dementia."
According to Tiwari, "Human chronological age may be the same for everyone, but brain age varies from person to person. The main goal of our research is to understand this difference, and if this research is successful, it will usher in a new chapter in the field of brain aging and dementia prevention in India."
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