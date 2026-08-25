ETV Bharat / health

IISc Scientists Discover Cow Gut Enzyme For Improved Treatment Of Antibiotic-resistant Wound Infections

IISC reserachers identify enzyme from cow gut that can break down bacterial biofilms. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science have identified an enzyme from the cow gut that can break down bacterial biofilms and improve the treatment of antibiotic-resistant wound infections.

A study has shown that Acinetobacter baumannii, a bacterium poses a serious threat in healthcare facilities and eadily forms biofilms on wounds and medical surfaces, causing persistent infections and delaying healing. Its increasing antimicrobial resistance has led the World Health Organization to classify it as a critical priority pathogen.

Biofilms are bacterial communities enclosed within a protective matrix made mainly of polysaccharides, proteins, lipids and extracellular DNA. This barrier limits the ability of antibiotics and immune cells to reach the bacteria, making many existing treatments ineffective.

Using genomic information from cow-rumen microbes, the IISc team identified enzymes capable of digesting cellulose, a polysaccharide commonly found in cattle feed. The researchers then examined whether such enzymes could break down the polysaccharide-rich matrix protecting harmful bacteria.

“Polysaccharides constitute between 45% and 95% of bacterial biofilms,” said Debasis Das, associate professor in IISc’s Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry and co-corresponding author. “They strengthen the biofilm and improve its structural stability by cross-linking with one another.”

The team identified a specific enzyme and named it CRhAB, short for Cow Rumen Hydrolase against A. baumannii. It substantially reduced biofilm formation and suppressed the expression of important biofilm-related genes.