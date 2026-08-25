IISc Scientists Discover Cow Gut Enzyme For Improved Treatment Of Antibiotic-resistant Wound Infections
IISC team identified a specific enzyme that substantially reduces biofilm formation and suppresses the expression of important biofilm-related genes.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
Bengaluru: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science have identified an enzyme from the cow gut that can break down bacterial biofilms and improve the treatment of antibiotic-resistant wound infections.
A study has shown that Acinetobacter baumannii, a bacterium poses a serious threat in healthcare facilities and eadily forms biofilms on wounds and medical surfaces, causing persistent infections and delaying healing. Its increasing antimicrobial resistance has led the World Health Organization to classify it as a critical priority pathogen.
Biofilms are bacterial communities enclosed within a protective matrix made mainly of polysaccharides, proteins, lipids and extracellular DNA. This barrier limits the ability of antibiotics and immune cells to reach the bacteria, making many existing treatments ineffective.
Using genomic information from cow-rumen microbes, the IISc team identified enzymes capable of digesting cellulose, a polysaccharide commonly found in cattle feed. The researchers then examined whether such enzymes could break down the polysaccharide-rich matrix protecting harmful bacteria.
“Polysaccharides constitute between 45% and 95% of bacterial biofilms,” said Debasis Das, associate professor in IISc’s Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry and co-corresponding author. “They strengthen the biofilm and improve its structural stability by cross-linking with one another.”
The team identified a specific enzyme and named it CRhAB, short for Cow Rumen Hydrolase against A. baumannii. It substantially reduced biofilm formation and suppressed the expression of important biofilm-related genes.
“Instead of directly killing the bacteria, matrix disruption weakens their defences,” said first author Reshma Ramakrishnan, a former PhD student in the department. “This could restore the effectiveness of existing antibiotics while reducing the selective pressure that drives antibiotic resistance.”
CRhAB was also effective against biofilms produced by Klebsiella pneumoniae. Both bacteria belong to the ESKAPE group of pathogens known for resisting commonly used antibiotics.
“Thankfully, this enzyme acts against both A. baumannii and K. pneumoniae. It offers a dual-bacterial strategy using one enzyme,” said Dipshikha Chakravortty, professor in IISc’s Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology and co-corresponding author.
For wound treatment, the researchers developed gauze infused with CRhAB and tested it using a mouse wound-infection model. Ramakrishnan said keeping the enzyme-coated gauze in place was difficult because the mice repeatedly attempted to remove it. The team modified the setup to secure the dressing while minimising stress to the animals.
Researchers are now developing a patch-like dressing for difficult conditions such as diabetic foot infections. They are also exploring delivery systems for respiratory infections and combinations of enzymes capable of targeting a wider range of biofilms.
“The long-term goal is an inhalable or nebulisable CRhAB formulation that can reach the lungs, prevent biofilm formation and disrupt established biofilms,” Ramakrishnan said. The findings were published in npj Biofilms and Microbiomes.
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