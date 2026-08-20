ETV Bharat / health

IISc Bengaluru Uses AI To Hunt For Universal Antivenom For Snakebites

The Evolutionary Venomics Lab (EVL) at the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES), IISc, is using Claude, through Anthropic’s AI for Science programme, to annotate complex venom datasets and identify shared toxin targets for developing broadly neutralising antivenoms. What researchers are trying to do is to develop anti-venoms that would act in the case of bites of different species of snakes. This would reduce the need for hospitals to stock a wide variety of anti-venoms.

"India loses an estimated 58,000 lives to snakebite every year. The remarkable diversity of snake venoms across species and regions makes this an enormously challenging scientific problem, and one where AI can help us analyse data at a scale and speed that were previously difficult to achieve," IISc has said.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is using artificial intelligence (AI) to develop broadly neutralising anti-venoms capable of treating bites from multiple snake species, potentially addressing a major public health challenge that claims tens of thousands of lives in India every year.

"We are excited to explore how the convergence of artificial intelligence, evolutionary biology, and translational science can help deliver the next generation of snakebite therapies," IISc said.

EVL has been doing pioneering work in the development of anti-venoms. After developing a synthetic anti-venom in 2024, the laboratory created "venom maps" in 2025. These maps use local climate conditions to help predict the venom characteristics of Russell's Viper, a deadly snake found across the country.

The Russell's Viper is arguably the clinically most important snake species in the world. It kills and maims more people than any other snake species. The venom maps could help clinicians select the most appropriate treatment for patients with snake bites, researchers say. It is important to precisely unravel the composition, activity and potency of Russell's Viper venoms and understand the role of biotic and abiotic factors in shaping them, researchers say.

The toxic effects of a snake's venom are caused by concentrations of enzymes, which are influenced by factors, such as climate and availability of prey. The venom maps, for the first time, highlight the role of climatic conditions, such as temperature, humidity and rainfall, in driving the biochemical functions of Russell's Viper venoms.