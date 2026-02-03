IIITDM Jabalpur Student Patents Smart Sweatband To Detect Disease : Beyond Blood Tests
Mayur Patil said that the sweatband was used to make medical tests on humans, and it gave encouraging results.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Jabalpur: A student from the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Jabalpur has created a smart sweatband – a device that will provide information about diseases in the body by detecting changes in sweat. The student's invention has also received a patent.
Mayur Patil, a student from this institution, came up with an idea after having studied medical books, and the student observed that currently, blood is examined to diagnose diseases in the human body. He had studied that changes occur in the blood during illness.
He assumed that changes also occur in sweat, and diseases can be detected through sweat as well. Following this, Mayur Patil inquired whether there was currently any device that could detect changes in the body through sweat. The innovative experiment may prove to be beneficial for ordinary people, making a difference in their daily lives by detecting diseases, he said.
More than 2700 engineering students study at the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Jabalpur, a central government college.
Mayur discussed his idea with Assistant Professor Dr. Avinash Ravirajan at the college. Mayur submitted a synopsis, in which he provided information about a sweatband. He wanted to create a sweatband that, when worn on the body, would create a database based on sweat. Then, if any changes occurred in the sweat, that information would be available, and hormonal changes in the body could also be monitored through it.
Dr Ravirajan liked Mayur's idea, and he formed a team that began working on the project. Mayur explained, "After extensive preparation, we developed a watch-like belt and several sensors using nanotechnology. These were attached to the part of the body where we needed to test the sweat. After a lot of hard work, the sweat band was ready."
Dr Ravirajan said, "We named this band the R Alignment Band. It has three layers, and the capacitors in it are charged by sweat. The data obtained is then fed into a magnifying device and matched with previously proven data. The pH value of the sweat is also measured. We designed it for the arm, but it can be adapted for any other gland in the body, as each gland produces a different type of sweat."
He explained that it is a kind of predictive model, but it can be used without harming the body. "If any information from it indicates a change in the body, further investigations can be conducted. It is very useful for ordinary people as well as athletes," he added.
The band receives a patent
Dr Ravirajan said, "After the band was ready, it was sent for patenting. Very quickly, our invention received a patent." Patil said, "This arm alignment band has brought them a lot of respect. Several well-known professors in the country have appreciated their invention. It received the second prize from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. The Director of DRDO also praised this invention."
"Currently, this band was developed at a cost of approximately ₹30,000, but they are still working on reducing the cost. Although they are still studying, their goal is to turn this into a startup. This band will alert a healthy person in advance if any health problem is about to occur in their body," he added.
