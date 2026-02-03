ETV Bharat / health

IIITDM Jabalpur Student Patents Smart Sweatband To Detect Disease : Beyond Blood Tests

Jabalpur: A student from the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Jabalpur has created a smart sweatband – a device that will provide information about diseases in the body by detecting changes in sweat. The student's invention has also received a patent.

Mayur Patil, a ​​student from this institution, came up with an idea after having studied medical books, and the student observed that currently, blood is examined to diagnose diseases in the human body. He had studied that changes occur in the blood during illness.

He assumed that changes also occur in sweat, and diseases can be detected through sweat as well. Following this, Mayur Patil inquired whether there was currently any device that could detect changes in the body through sweat. The innovative experiment may prove to be beneficial for ordinary people, making a difference in their daily lives by detecting diseases, he said.

More than 2700 engineering students study at the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Jabalpur, a central government college.

Mayur discussed his idea with Assistant Professor Dr. Avinash Ravirajan at the college. Mayur submitted a synopsis, in which he provided information about a sweatband. He wanted to create a sweatband that, when worn on the body, would create a database based on sweat. Then, if any changes occurred in the sweat, that information would be available, and hormonal changes in the body could also be monitored through it.