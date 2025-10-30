ETV Bharat / health

Ignoring Frequent Urination Could Land You In Surgery, Says Urologist

Visiting the bathroom too often could be a sign of something more serious ( Getty Images )

Many people have a habit of controlling the urge to pee a couple of times during the day and a bit more at night. Most people wave it off as drinking more water or getting older. But if you tend to need to pee too frequently, it might be a sign from your body to take action. Ignoring it can make an easily treatable issue into something more serious that might even require surgery

Your Bladder Is Trying to Tell You Something

“Urination is also about what’s happening inside the human body and not just the fluid intake. Conditions like urinary tract infections (UTIs), kidney stones, prostate enlargement in men or even diabetes can be silent reasons for needing to visit the bathroom often. Over time, if these untreated infections spread till the kidneys, it can lead to serious compilations which can damage the urinary tract and cause severe pain, swelling or even organ failure. For men, ignoring an enlarged prostate can lead to acute urinary retention which is a painful condition and requires surgical treatment,” says Dr. Ankit Sharma, Consultant – Urology, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune.

What Could It Mean?