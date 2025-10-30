Ignoring Frequent Urination Could Land You In Surgery, Says Urologist
Never dismiss the bladder’s SOS signal because what seem like a small inconvenience today could turn into a major surgical concern tomorrow.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST
Many people have a habit of controlling the urge to pee a couple of times during the day and a bit more at night. Most people wave it off as drinking more water or getting older. But if you tend to need to pee too frequently, it might be a sign from your body to take action. Ignoring it can make an easily treatable issue into something more serious that might even require surgery
Your Bladder Is Trying to Tell You Something
“Urination is also about what’s happening inside the human body and not just the fluid intake. Conditions like urinary tract infections (UTIs), kidney stones, prostate enlargement in men or even diabetes can be silent reasons for needing to visit the bathroom often. Over time, if these untreated infections spread till the kidneys, it can lead to serious compilations which can damage the urinary tract and cause severe pain, swelling or even organ failure. For men, ignoring an enlarged prostate can lead to acute urinary retention which is a painful condition and requires surgical treatment,” says Dr. Ankit Sharma, Consultant – Urology, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune.
What Could It Mean?
Urologist Dr. Sharma warns that if you are experiencing frequent urination, along with any of these severe signs, it is important to seek medical attention. Ignoring these signals can let small issues grow into severe kidney damage that could land you in surgery.
- Urinary Issues: Symptoms such as burning or pain sensations while urinating, cloudy texture, foul-smell or blood in the urine can be due to the inflammation, infection or even stones irritating the urinary tract. Also, weak urine flow or difficulty starting is a common sign of prostate issues or bladder outlet obstruction, which can lead to retention.
- Excessive Thirst and Fatigue: Feeling like your throat is getting dried or unnecessary dizziness may point towards uncontrolled diabetes, which strains the kidneys and bladder over time.
- Lower Back, Side Or Pelvic Pain: The pain in certain body parts such as lower back or pelvic area means that the infection or stones are affecting deeper urinary structures.
What Is The Cure?
Doctors prescribe antibiotics, medications for prostate enlargement, and dietary changes. Laser therapy or minimally invasive procedures can remove kidney stones safely. In severe cases, a specialist would recommend a laparoscopic or robotic surgery to restore normal flow. Of course, your lifestyle makes all the difference in keeping your urinary tract healthy. Dr. Sharma suggests you eat healthy and on time, drink sufficient water, walk daily and sleep well.
Never dismiss the bladder’s SOS signal because what seem like a small inconvenience today could turn into a major surgical concern tomorrow. Listening early can save you from pain, expenses and a hospital bed later. Just remember that ignoring frequent urination is like overlooking a leak in the roof; leaving it untreated for a long period will be like mopping a flood instead of fixing a drip.
References:
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2772974522000047
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-89240-5
Read more:
- Is Peeing in the Shower Safe? Learn Why It Could Be Risky for Your Health
- What Is Urine Incontinence In Pregnant Women, And How Does It Make Them The Most Sensitive During Pregnancy?
- UTIs Are Not Just Women’s Problem: Why Men Should Watch Their Bladder Health Too
- Burning Pain And Cloudy Pee? They Could Be Early Signs Of A UTI