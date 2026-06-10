Food As Medicine: What If Your Body Isn't Broken But Just Missing the Right Nutrients?
In the wake of new findings from ICMR-NIN, understand the hidden cost of Vitamin D and B Vitamin deficiencies.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
A major study by the Indian Council of Medical Research's National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) recently found a strong association between deficiencies in Vitamin B12, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin D and a significantly higher predicted risk of dementia among Indian adults.
But dementia is only part of the story. These nutrients don't perform just one job. They are part of the body's operating system. When they're missing, the effects can appear almost anywhere.
Vitamin D
Most people think of Vitamin D as the “bone vitamin”. That's true, but it's also incomplete. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, maintain muscle function, support immunity, and regulate numerous biological processes.
When Vitamin D levels fall, the first signs are often subtle. Fatigue, muscle weakness, frequent infections, general aches and pains that people blame on age, stress, or poor sleep. Over time, the consequences become more serious. Low Vitamin D can contribute to weakened bones, osteoporosis, increased fracture risk, and poor muscle strength. Some studies have also linked deficiency to mood disturbances, impaired immunity, and cognitive decline.
B Vitamin Family
Then there are the B vitamins, a family of nutrients that rarely get the attention they deserve.
Vitamin B12 is perhaps the most talked about, particularly in India, where vegetarian diets can increase the risk of deficiency. B12 plays a crucial role in nerve health, red blood cell production, and brain function. Without enough of it, people may experience fatigue, weakness, numbness in the hands and feet, memory problems, poor concentration, and even mood changes. Left untreated, severe B12 deficiency can lead to nerve damage that may become difficult to reverse.
Vitamin B6 is another quiet workhorse. It helps the body make neurotransmitters: the chemical messengers that allow brain cells to communicate. Deficiency can contribute to fatigue, weakened immunity, irritability, skin problems, and neurological symptoms.
Vitamin B2 is also known as riboflavin. It helps convert food into energy and supports healthy skin, eyes, and nervous system function. Low levels may lead to fatigue, cracks at the corners of the mouth, sore tongue, eye discomfort, and reduced energy production.
What's striking about all these deficiencies is how easily they can be mistaken for something else. People don't usually wake up and say, “I think my riboflavin levels are low.” They say they're tired or their muscles hurt. A balanced diet rich in whole grains, pulses, dairy products, eggs, fish, leafy vegetables, nuts, seeds, and adequate sunlight exposure provides many of these nutrients naturally. For some individuals (particularly older adults, strict vegetarians, people with absorption disorders, or those with limited sun exposure), medical advice and supplementation may be necessary.
The future of health isn't just about treating disease. It's about noticing the small things before they become big things. Few things are smaller, or more important, than the micronutrients your body depends on every single day.
References:
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S277236822600079X
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41430-020-0558-y
- https://www.thepermanentejournal.org/doi/10.7812/TPP/21.204
This article is part of our series Food As Medicine, which sits at the crossroads of nutrition, healthcare and wellness.
Also read:
- Can A Daily Multivitamin Slow Down Ageing Naturally? New Research Says Yes, Find Out How Much Vitamin Your Body Actually Needs Every Day
- Confused Between Carbs, Fibre And Fat? Follow This Simple Guide To Healthy Food Components
- Smart Nutrition Is The Everyday Prescription Hiding In Plain Sight
- Food As Medicine: Research Has Found This Bitter Leaf To Control Blood Sugar And Improve Gut Health