No Direct Relation Between Heart Attacks Among Youth And COVID Vaccine: ICMR Study
Factors such as pre-existing conditions, smoking, and family history were found to be significant in the study, reports Narendra Nishad.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 10:38 PM IST
Dhanbad: Rise in heart attacks and sudden deaths among youth following the COVID-19 pandemic has raised several pertinent questions. The incidents were linked to side effects of the COVID vaccine on social media. Now, a multi-centre study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with researchers and doctors of Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital in Jharkhand's Dhanbad has come up with some startling revelations.
A study conducted on people aged 18 to 45 years in 25 major hospitals across the country found no association between receiving two or more doses of the COVID vaccine and an increased risk of heart attack or blood clots. However, factors such as pre-existing conditions, smoking, and family history were found to be significant.
To understand the potential link between the COVID vaccine and heart attacks in youngsters, researchers examined hospital records and contacted patients to gather detailed information. The study was conducted between October 2021 and January 2023 at 25 tertiary care medical institutions across the country. Patients aged 18 to 45 years were hospitalized for the first time due to a heart attack, ischemic stroke, or other blood clot-related events.
The researchers compared the patients' data with other hospitalized patients during the period. Information such as vaccination status, vaccine dose, pre-existing conditions, smoking, family history, and severe COVID-19 infection was analyzed.
The study analyzed data on heart attacks and all types of thrombotic events, including patients and control participants. The results found no statistically significant association between receiving two or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and an increased risk of heart attack. Similar findings were observed for all types of thrombotic events.
Even when Covishield and Covaxin were analyzed separately, no clear evidence of an increased risk from vaccination was found. According to the researchers, to understand the incidence of heart attacks and blood clots in youngsters, it is important to consider traditional health risks and a history of severe COVID-19 infection.
Prof Ravi Ranjan Jha, HoD of the Department of Community Medicine at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital, who was involved in the research, said, "We attempted to assess the risk of heart attacks and blood clots in young people who received the COVID vaccine and those who did not. To do this, data from both groups were scientifically matched. The study found no association between vaccination and an increased risk of these events".
The study found an association between pre-existing conditions, smoking, and a family history of blood clots with heart attacks. According to the research, people with a history of a thrombotic event need special attention. Furthermore, a history of hospitalization due to severe COVID-19 infection was also associated with all types of thrombotic events. Therefore, instead of solely attributing vaccination to heart attacks, it is important to assess a person's overall health and lifestyle.
According to D. Rishabh Rana, Associate Professor and co-author of the research, "We should pay attention to our lifestyle. It is important to avoid smoking and alcohol, engage in regular physical activity, get adequate sleep, and eat a balanced diet. Those with pre-existing diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart problems should undergo regular health checkups".
Following the COVID pandemic, videos of youngsters collapsing or dying in gyms, playgrounds, and public places began circulating rapidly on social media. In many cases, the incidents were attributed to vaccines without medical investigation. However, there is a difference between an event occurring after vaccination and being caused by the vaccine. Scientific investigation, medical information, and comparative studies are essential to establish causality.
Previously, the ICMR conducted a separate study on the risk of sudden death in adults aged between 18 and 45 years. The current study focused on heart attacks and other thrombotic events. The findings of both studies need to be understood in the context of their respective studies.
India launched a massive COVID vaccination campaign, vaccinating millions of people with various vaccines, including Covishield and Covaxin. The study also analyzed data on major vaccines used among Indian youth. The findings did not find an increased risk of heart attacks or all types of thrombotic events due to vaccination.
However, the researchers clarified that every possible rare side effect cannot be completely ruled out based on a single study. Vaccine safety and potential risks should be assessed based on scientific evidence. Overall, the ICMR study did not support the potential link between the COVID vaccine and an increased risk of heart attacks in young people.
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