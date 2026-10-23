ETV Bharat / health

No Direct Relation Between Heart Attacks Among Youth And COVID Vaccine: ICMR Study

Prof Ravi Ranjan Jha ( ETV Bharat )

Dhanbad: Rise in heart attacks and sudden deaths among youth following the COVID-19 pandemic has raised several pertinent questions. The incidents were linked to side effects of the COVID vaccine on social media. Now, a multi-centre study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with researchers and doctors of Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital in Jharkhand's Dhanbad has come up with some startling revelations.

A study conducted on people aged 18 to 45 years in 25 major hospitals across the country found no association between receiving two or more doses of the COVID vaccine and an increased risk of heart attack or blood clots. However, factors such as pre-existing conditions, smoking, and family history were found to be significant.

To understand the potential link between the COVID vaccine and heart attacks in youngsters, researchers examined hospital records and contacted patients to gather detailed information. The study was conducted between October 2021 and January 2023 at 25 tertiary care medical institutions across the country. Patients aged 18 to 45 years were hospitalized for the first time due to a heart attack, ischemic stroke, or other blood clot-related events. The researchers compared the patients' data with other hospitalized patients during the period. Information such as vaccination status, vaccine dose, pre-existing conditions, smoking, family history, and severe COVID-19 infection was analyzed. The study analyzed data on heart attacks and all types of thrombotic events, including patients and control participants. The results found no statistically significant association between receiving two or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and an increased risk of heart attack. Similar findings were observed for all types of thrombotic events. Prof Ravi Ranjan Jha analysing the study findings with a colleague (ETV Bharat) Even when Covishield and Covaxin were analyzed separately, no clear evidence of an increased risk from vaccination was found. According to the researchers, to understand the incidence of heart attacks and blood clots in youngsters, it is important to consider traditional health risks and a history of severe COVID-19 infection. Prof Ravi Ranjan Jha, HoD of the Department of Community Medicine at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital, who was involved in the research, said, "We attempted to assess the risk of heart attacks and blood clots in young people who received the COVID vaccine and those who did not. To do this, data from both groups were scientifically matched. The study found no association between vaccination and an increased risk of these events".