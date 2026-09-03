Drug Resistance Drives Up Deaths, Treatment Costs And Hospital Stay In Large ICMR Study
Higher death rates, elevated treatment costs and longer hospital stays create a heavy burden on patients and the system.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
ICMR researchers reveal a clear mortality risk linked to drug-resistant infections in a major new study. The findings show these infections raise death rates, treatment costs and hospital stays across Indian tertiary hospitals. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) now claims more lives and resources than previously recognized. Doctors and policymakers must act on prevention, faster diagnosis and responsible antibiotic use.
The data come from a large multi-centre analysis published in leading medical journal The Lancet Regional Health – South-East Asia. This evidence strengthens the urgent case for stronger infection-control measures nationwide.
Key Highlights
- ICMR study of 1.6 lakh hospital patients finds drug-resistant Gram-negative infections raise mortality by several percentage points.
- 61.1% of analyzed infections show resistance to carbapenems, once considered last-resort antibiotics.
- Resistant infections increase antibiotic treatment costs 1.1-2 times and prolong hospital stays.
Large Multi-Hospital Analysis Confirms Higher Death Risk
The Indian Council of Medical Research analysed data from 1.6 lakh hospitalized patients treated at 20 tertiary-care hospitals between April 2022 and April 2025. Of these, 26,213 patients developed infections caused by four major Gram-negative bacteria: E. coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Acinetobacter baumannii and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Researchers compared outcomes between resistant and susceptible strains of the same bacteria. Mortality stands higher in every resistant group. The mortality rate for E-coli infections caused by resistant strains was 24.4%, compared to 17.3% for common strains. Similarly, the mortality rate for resistant K. pneumoniae infections was 31.2%, compared to 23.5% for common infections:
|Bacteria
|Resistant Mortality
|Susceptible Mortality
|K. pneumoniae
|31.2 per cent
|23.5 per cent
|E. coli
|24.4 per cent
|17.3 per cent
|A. baumannii
|37.9 per cent
|32.8 per cent
|P. aeruginosa
|28.9 per cent
|20.2 per cent
Drug-resistant infections drive up healthcare expenses. Antibiotic treatment costs run 1.1 to 2 times higher for resistant cases. Patients with resistant infections also stay longer in hospital. Those with resistant E. coli, for example, remain an average of 23.1 days compared with 17.8 days for susceptible cases.
“Antimicrobial resistance is no longer a distant threat—it is already costing Indian lives,” said Dr Kamini Walia, senior scientist from ICMR and an author of the study. “Our study shows that carbapenem-resistant infections carry substantially higher mortality and treatment costs,” she said, adding that the answer is not simply more powerful antibiotics, but “better infection prevention, timely diagnostics and responsible antibiotic use”.
Experts Call for Stronger Prevention and Stewardship
Critical-care specialists note that hospitals increasingly encounter carbapenem-resistant infections. Identifying the organism and its resistance pattern through conventional culture testing often takes several days. Molecular diagnostics can speed this process. Patients may need antibiotic combinations, further raising costs. Researchers caution that the study covers tertiary hospitals treating many critically ill and referred patients. Findings therefore do not reflect performance of individual hospitals.
Source:
https://www.icmr.gov.in/icmrobject/custom_data/pdf/resource-guidelines/AMR_Annual_Report_2021.pdf