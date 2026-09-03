ETV Bharat / health

Drug Resistance Drives Up Deaths, Treatment Costs And Hospital Stay In Large ICMR Study

ICMR researchers reveal a clear mortality risk linked to drug-resistant infections in a major new study. The findings show these infections raise death rates, treatment costs and hospital stays across Indian tertiary hospitals. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) now claims more lives and resources than previously recognized. Doctors and policymakers must act on prevention, faster diagnosis and responsible antibiotic use.

The data come from a large multi-centre analysis published in leading medical journal The Lancet Regional Health – South-East Asia. This evidence strengthens the urgent case for stronger infection-control measures nationwide.

Key Highlights

ICMR study of 1.6 lakh hospital patients finds drug-resistant Gram-negative infections raise mortality by several percentage points. 61.1% of analyzed infections show resistance to carbapenems, once considered last-resort antibiotics. Resistant infections increase antibiotic treatment costs 1.1-2 times and prolong hospital stays.

Large Multi-Hospital Analysis Confirms Higher Death Risk

The Indian Council of Medical Research analysed data from 1.6 lakh hospitalized patients treated at 20 tertiary-care hospitals between April 2022 and April 2025. Of these, 26,213 patients developed infections caused by four major Gram-negative bacteria: E. coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Acinetobacter baumannii and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Researchers compared outcomes between resistant and susceptible strains of the same bacteria. Mortality stands higher in every resistant group. The mortality rate for E-coli infections caused by resistant strains was 24.4%, compared to 17.3% for common strains. Similarly, the mortality rate for resistant K. pneumoniae infections was 31.2%, compared to 23.5% for common infections: